Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Farmers Insurance :® Names Steve McAnena as President of Distribution, Life and Financial Services

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/15/2019 | 08:08am EDT

LOS ANGELES, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmers Insurance® today announced Steve McAnena has joined the organization as President of Distribution, Life and Financial Services, effective July 15, 2019.

Steve McAnena has joined Farmers Insurance as President of Distribution, Life and Financial Services.

In this role, McAnena will lead Farmers® sales and distribution efforts, as well as Farmers Life® and Farmers Brokered Solutions, reporting directly to Chief Executive Officer Jeff Dailey.

"I'm pleased to welcome Steve McAnena to the Farmers Senior Leadership team," Dailey said. "With Steve's deep knowledge of the insurance industry, exceptional talent and decades of experience, I'm confident he will be an asset to the continued success of our operations."   

McAnena joins Farmers with more than 25 years of service with Liberty Mutual Group where he held several senior leadership positions over the course of his career, including President of Personal Lines Distribution and Executive Vice President of Personal Insurance. He holds a bachelor's of business administration degree in actuarial science from Temple University in Philadelphia.

To learn more about Farmers Insurance, visit www.farmers.com.

About Farmers Insurance
"Farmers Insurance®" and "Farmers®" are tradenames for a group of affiliated insurers providing insurance for automobiles, homes and small businesses and a wide range of other insurance and financial services and products. Farmers Insurance is proud to serve more than 5 million households with over 15 million individual policies nationally, through the efforts of more than 45,000 exclusive and independent agents and approximately 20,000 employees. Farmers Insurance Exchange®, the largest of the three primary insurers that make up Farmers Insurance, is recognized as one of the largest U.S. companies on the 2019 Fortune 500 list.

For more information about Farmers Insurance, visit Farmers.com, Twitter and Instagram, @WeAreFarmers, or Facebook.com/FarmersInsurance.

Contact:

External Communications


Farmers Insurance


818-965-0007


reporterhotline@farmersinsurance.com

 

 

Farmers Insurance Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Farmers Insurance)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/farmers-insurance-names-steve-mcanena-as-president-of-distribution-life-and-financial-services-300883289.html

SOURCE Farmers Insurance


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:37aEPICTOUCH : Company Acquires CPTEL
PR
08:36aBOGAWANTALAWA TEA ESTATES : Debenture issue from Bogawantalawa Tea Estates
AQ
08:36aLUBY : Hires Industry Veterans to Lead Marketing and IT Departments
PR
08:36aMONDAY DEADLINE ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Intersect ENT, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
GL
08:35aBM&FBOVESPA : Notice to the Market - June 2019 Operational Highlights
PU
08:35aUTOPIA : How an AI utopia would work
AQ
08:35aSHANGRI LA HOTEL PUBLIC : Avindra Rodrigo celebrates appointment as PC
AQ
08:35aCARL DATA : Engages PRC Partners to Expand Global Commercial and Investor Base
EQ
08:35aPG&E Braces for Power Cuts, and Rival Providers See an Opening
DJ
08:35aCarl Data Engages PRC Partners to Expand Global Commercial and Investor Base
NE
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About