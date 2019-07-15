Farmers Insurance :® Names Steve McAnena as President of Distribution, Life and Financial Services

LOS ANGELES, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmers Insurance® today announced Steve McAnena has joined the organization as President of Distribution, Life and Financial Services, effective July 15, 2019.

In this role, McAnena will lead Farmers® sales and distribution efforts, as well as Farmers Life® and Farmers Brokered Solutions, reporting directly to Chief Executive Officer Jeff Dailey.

"I'm pleased to welcome Steve McAnena to the Farmers Senior Leadership team," Dailey said. "With Steve's deep knowledge of the insurance industry, exceptional talent and decades of experience, I'm confident he will be an asset to the continued success of our operations."

McAnena joins Farmers with more than 25 years of service with Liberty Mutual Group where he held several senior leadership positions over the course of his career, including President of Personal Lines Distribution and Executive Vice President of Personal Insurance. He holds a bachelor's of business administration degree in actuarial science from Temple University in Philadelphia.

