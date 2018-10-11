Log in
Farmers Insurance :® Prepares to Respond to Hurricane Michael

10/11/2018 | 12:08am CEST

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Oct. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As Hurricane Michael makes his way through the southeastern United States, Farmers® has readied its state-of-the-art Mobile Claims Center (MCC) and trained catastrophe response adjusters to deploy to the impacted areas as soon as  it's safe to do so once the storm moves through.

Farmers Insurance Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Farmers Insurance)

Customers in the area who have damage from the storm can file a claim by:

  • Visiting Farmers.com or Foremost.com
  • Calling their agent.
  • Using the Farmers® Mobile App through their smartphone or tablet.
  • Texting REPORTCLAIM to 29141.
  • Or by calling the 24-hour claims center:
    • Farmers Claims Contact Center number: 1-800-435-7764.
    • Foremost® and 21st Century® customers can also use the 1-800-435-7764 number for assistance.
    • Bristol West® customers can call 1-800-274-7865 for assistance.
    • Spanish-language claims assistance is available to Farmers customers by calling: 877-RECLAMO (877-732-5266).

Updates on the Mobile Claims Center's location can be found by visiting https://www.farmers.com/catastrophe/.

About Farmers Insurance
"Farmers Insurance®" and "Farmers®" are tradenames for a group of affiliated insurers providing insurance for automobiles, homes and small businesses and a wide range of other insurance and financial services and products. Farmers Insurance is proud to serve more than 10 million households with over 19 million individual policies nationally, through the efforts of more than 48,000 exclusive and independent agents and approximately 21,000 employees. Farmers Insurance Exchange®, the largest of the three primary insurance insurers that make up Farmers Insurance, is recognized as one of the largest U.S. companies on the 2018 Fortune 500 list.

For more information about Farmers Insurance, visit Farmers.com, Twitter and Instagram, @WeAreFarmers, or Facebook.com/FarmersInsurance.

Contact:

Media Relations  


Farmers Insurance  


818-965-0007  


mediarelations@farmersinsurance.com  

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/farmers-insurance-prepares-to-respond-to-hurricane-michael-300729070.html

SOURCE Farmers Insurance


© PRNewswire 2018
