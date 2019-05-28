Log in
Farmers Insurance :® Providing Support Following Severe Weather in Midwest and Central United States

05/28/2019 | 08:34pm EDT

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmers Insurance is providing support to customers impacted by the recent storms that have swept through the Midwest and central parts of the country.

Farmers Insurance Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Farmers Insurance)

Affected customers are urged to file a claim by:

  • Visiting Farmers.com or Foremost.com.
  • Calling their agent.
  • Using the Farmers® Mobile App through their smartphone or tablet.
  • Texting REPORTCLAIM to 29141.
  • Or by calling the 24-hour claims center:
    • Farmers Claims Contact Center number: 1-800-435-7764.
    • Foremost customers can also use the 1-800-435-7764 number for immediate assistance.
    • Bristol West customers can call 1-800-274-7865 for immediate assistance.
    • Spanish-language claims assistance is available to Farmers customers by calling: 877-RECLAMO (877-732-5266).

Farmers Insurance recommends the following actions when safe:

  • Walk around the home inside and out to identify potential damage, including landscaping.
  • Take photographs of any damage noted to the property.
  • Make emergency repairs or temporary emergency repairs as needed to prevent further damage, if you are unable to do so yourself, you may want to consider hiring a professional.
  • Talk to your Farmers agent if you have questions regarding damage and the claims process.

About Farmers Insurance
"Farmers Insurance®" and "Farmers®" are tradenames for a group of affiliated insurers providing insurance for automobiles, homes and small businesses and a wide range of other insurance and financial services and products. Farmers Insurance is proud to serve more than 5 million households with over 15 million individual policies nationally, through the efforts of more than 45,000 exclusive and independent agents and approximately 20,000 employees. Farmers Insurance Exchange®, the largest of the three primary insurers that make up Farmers Insurance, is recognized as one of the largest U.S. companies on the 2018 Fortune 500 list.

For more information about Farmers Insurance, visit Farmers.com, Twitter and Instagram, @WeAreFarmers, or Facebook.com/FarmersInsurance.

Contact:

Farmers Insurance


Reporter Hotline


818-965-0007


reporterhotline@farmersinsurance.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/farmers-insurance-providing-support-following-severe-weather-in-midwest-and-central-united-states-300857856.html

SOURCE Farmers Insurance


© PRNewswire 2019
