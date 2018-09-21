Log in
Farmers Insurance :® Responds to Hurricane Florence

09/21/2018 | 07:19pm CEST

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Sept. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Carolinas continue to reel from Hurricane Florence, Farmers Insurance® has deployed catastrophe claims teams and its Mobile Claims Center (MCC) to provide front line claims assistance to its Foremost® Insurance and Farmers® customers in the area affected by the hurricane.

Farmers Insurance Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Farmers Insurance)

Farmers and Foremost customers in the area who sustained damage as a result of the storm can file a claim by:

  • Visiting the MCC to receive in-person assistance at Home Depot, 2060 Skibo Road, Fayetteville, NC 28314, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Visiting Foremost.com or Farmers.com.
  • Calling their agent.
  • Or by calling the 24-hour claims center:
    • Farmers Claims Contact Center number: 1-800-435-7764.
    • Foremost® and 21st Century® customers can also use the 1-800-435-7764 number for assistance.
    • Bristol West® customers can call 1-800-274-7865 for assistance.
    • Spanish-language claims assistance is available to Farmers customers by calling: 877-RECLAMO (877-732-5266).

About Farmers Insurance
"Farmers Insurance®" and "Farmers®" are tradenames for a group of affiliated insurers providing insurance for automobiles, homes and small businesses and a wide range of other insurance and financial services and products. Farmers Insurance is proud to serve more than 10 million households with over 19 million individual policies nationally, through the efforts of more than 48,000 exclusive and independent agents and approximately 21,000 employees. Farmers Insurance Exchange®, the largest of the three primary insurance insurers that make up Farmers Insurance, is recognized as one of the largest U.S. companies on the 2018 Fortune 500 list.

For more information about Farmers Insurance, visit Farmers.com, Twitter and Instagram, @WeAreFarmers, or Facebook.com/FarmersInsurance.

About Foremost Insurance
A member of the Farmers Insurance Group of Companies®, Foremost Insurance Group ("Foremost") has been a leader in personal lines insurance since 1952. Foremost is headquartered in Caledonia, Michigan.

Contact:        

Media Relations


Farmers Insurance


818-965-0007


mediarelations@farmersinsurance.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/farmers-insurance-responds-to-hurricane-florence-300716977.html

SOURCE Farmers Insurance


© PRNewswire 2018
