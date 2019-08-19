Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp : FORM 4

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/19/2019 | 09:22am EDT
Form 4 - Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities:
SEC Accession No. 0001209191-19-046457
Filing Date
2019-08-19
Accepted
2019-08-19 09:12:08
Documents
1
Period of Report
2019-08-16

Document Format Files

Seq Description Document Type Size
1 FORM 4 SUBMISSION doc4.html 4
1 FORM 4 SUBMISSION doc4.xml 4 3512
Complete submission text file 0001209191-19-046457.txt 4845
Mailing Address 307-11 NORTH DEFIANCE STARCHBOLD OH 43502
Business Address 307-11 N DEFIANCE STARCHBOLD OH 43502 4194462501
FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP INC (Issuer) CIK: 0000792966 (see all company filings)

IRS No.: 341469491 | State of Incorp.: OH | Fiscal Year End: 1231
SIC: 6035 Savings Institution, Federally Chartered
Assistant Director 7

Mailing Address 307 11 N DEFIANCE STARCHBOLD OH 43502
Business Address
BRITENRIKER BARBARA J (Reporting) CIK: 0001271330 (see all company filings)

Type: 4 | Act: 34 | File No.: 001-38084 | Film No.: 191035180

Disclaimer

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 13:21:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:54aAuto Recall Search Tool Hits 100 Millionth Vehicle In Less Than 18 Months
PR
09:54aGlobal Bakery Products Market 2019-2023| Growing Prominence of Gluten-Free Bakery Products to Boost Growth| Technavio
BU
09:53aESTEE LAUDER : Raises Projections on Restructuring-Effort Costs
DJ
09:53a2019 Shapes Up to be the Best & Worst Times for In-Car Audio, Finds Strategy Analytics
BU
09:52aWHARF : Next Day Disclosure Return
PU
09:52aALLY FINANCIAL : Form 424B3
PU
09:52aDRYSHIPS : Enters Into Definitive Merger Agreement with SPII Holdings, DryShips Public Shareholders to Receive $5.25 per Share in Cash Transaction Unanimously Recommended by DryShips Special Committee
PU
09:51aEquinor, Gazprom lose European gas market share as LNG surges
RE
09:49aBOSTON THERAPEUTICS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
09:49aFirst survey of the Strategic Health Information Exchange Collaborative (SHIEC) shows health information exchanges (HIEs) provide critical national infrastructure
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump 'not ready' for China trade deal, dismisses recession fears
2NOVARTIS : NOVARTIS : CEO Under Fire Over Drug Data
3ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : Microsoft, Nvidia team up for more realistic visuals on Minecraft game
4BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION : BROWN FORMAN : U.S. whiskey exporters struggle after year of EU tariffs
5NORWEGIAN FINANS HOLDING ASA : Struggling Norwegian Air gets a lift from bank stake sale

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group