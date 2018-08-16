Log in
Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach : Declares Third-Quarter Cash Dividend of $23 Per Share

08/16/2018 | 10:57pm CEST

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCQB: FMBL) today announced that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $23 per share. The quarterly dividend is payable on September 28, 2018 to shareholders of record as of September 14, 2018.

The declaration represents F&M’s 498th dividend payment, including special dividends. F&M has paid a dividend each year to shareholders since 1916, and the value of F&M’s quarterly dividend has never decreased.

About Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach

Founded in Long Beach in 1907 by C.J. Walker, Farmers & Merchants Bank has 24 branches across Orange County, Long Beach and the South Bay. The Bank specializes in commercial and small business banking, business loan programs, home loans, and a robust offering of consumer retail banking products, including checking, savings and youth accounts. Farmers & Merchants Bank is a California state-chartered bank with deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (Member FDIC) and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information about F&M, please visit the website, www.fmb.com.


