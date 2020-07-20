Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach : Reports 2020 Second-Quarter Results

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCQB: FMBL) today reported financial results for the second quarter and six-months ended June 30, 2020.

“The second quarter of 2020 demonstrated the Bank’s financial strength and deep commitment to our clients and communities at a most unsettling time in world history,” said Henry Walker, president. “With the pandemic still surging, our top priority remains focused on the health and safety of our staff, clients and their families.

“From a financial perspective, the Bank continues to maintain strong capital ratios and remains ‘well capitalized’ in all financial categories, far exceeding regulatory requirements. This has been our legacy through many crises and economic cycles since F&M’s founding more than a century ago,” Walker added.

Income Statement

For the three months ended June 30, 2020, total interest and dividend income rose to $74.7 million from $70.2 million in the second quarter of 2019. Total interest and dividend income for the first half of 2020 increased to $143.9 million from $138.5 million reported for the first half of 2019.

Total interest expense for the 2020 second quarter was $6.7 million, compared with $8.4 million in the second quarter of 2019. Interest expense for the first half of 2020 was $14.7 million, versus $15.8 million reported for the corresponding period last year.

Net interest income for the 2020 second quarter advanced to $68.0 million from $61.8 million for the second quarter of 2019, with the increase primarily reflecting the recognition of net loan fees and interest income from Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. Net interest income for the first half of 2020 increased to $129.2 million from $122.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

Net interest margin was 3.13% for the 2020 second quarter, versus 3.45% in the 2019 second quarter. Net interest margin was 3.20% for the first half of 2020, compared with 3.47% for the same period in 2019.

The Bank’s provision for loan losses in the second quarter of 2020 was $4.7 million, with no provision for loan losses in the second quarter of 2019. For the first half of 2020, the provision for loan losses was $5.5 million, compared with $250,000 in the corresponding period last year. The Bank’s allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans outstanding was 1.31% at June 30, 2020, compared with 1.42% at December 31, 2019.

Total non-interest income was $4.3 million for the 2020 second quarter, compared with $4.8 million for the same period a year ago. In the first half of 2020, total non-interest income was $8.9 million, compared with $9.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

Total non-interest expense for the 2020 second quarter was $42.6 million, compared with $39.6 million for the same period last year. Non-interest expense for the first half of 2020 was $86.2 million, compared with $77.5 million for the first half of 2019.

Net income for the 2020 second quarter was $20.6 million, or $160.52 per diluted share, compared with $21.7 million, or $167.92 per diluted share, for the 2019 second quarter. Net income for the first half of 2020 was $38.6 million, or $300.12 per diluted share, compared with $44.1 million, or $338.82 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

Balance Sheet

At June 30, 2020, net loans increased to $5.12 billion from $4.34 billion at December 31, 2019. The Bank’s deposits rose to $7.23 billion at the end of the 2020 second quarter from $5.83 billion at December 31, 2019, reflecting a general flight to safety and funds from PPP loans.

Non-interest-bearing deposits represented 40.0% of total deposits at June 30, 2020, versus 36.6% of total deposits at December 31, 2019. Total assets increased to $9.45 billion at the close of the 2020 second quarter from $7.61 billion at December 31, 2019.

At June 30, 2020, Farmers & Merchants Bank’s total risk-based capital ratio was 20.64%; its tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 19.39%, with a common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 19.39%, and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 13.03%. The minimum ratios for capital adequacy for a well-capitalized bank are 10.00%, 8.00%, 6.50% and 5.00%, respectively.

“Our entire F&M team has been working tirelessly to serve a growing number of clients during this protracted period of uncertainty,” said Daniel Walker, chief executive officer and chairman of the board. “During the quarter, we processed more than $700 million in PPP loans, with each loan averaging approximately $170,000, for more than 4,000 existing and new clients, including many small businesses.

“Moving forward, we are determined to maintain our conservative policies of financial prudence, as we seek to help our clients and communities navigate through uncharted terrain, doing our part to help preserve financial safety and security for all of our stakeholders,” Walker said.

As announced in April 2020, the board of directors authorized the repurchase up to $20 million of the Bank’s common stock as part of a stock repurchase program that expires on December 31, 2021. As part of this program, the Bank repurchased 145 shares of its common stock during the second quarter at an average price of $6,054.34 per share. To the extent the Bank repurchases additional shares pursuant to this program, the timing and number of shares repurchased will depend on a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, stock price, trading volume, regulatory requirements, general business conditions and others. The Bank may choose to modify, suspend or discontinue such proposed repurchases at any time without prior notice and anticipates that any such repurchases will be funded from existing cash and cash equivalents or future cash flow. The share repurchase program does not obligate the Bank to acquire any specific number of shares in any period.

About Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach

Founded in Long Beach in 1907 by C.J. Walker, Farmers & Merchants Bank provides white-glove service to clients at 25 branches across Orange County, Long Beach, the South Bay and Santa Barbara, as well as through robust Online and Mobile Banking platforms. The Bank offers commercial and small business banking, business loan programs, home loans, and consumer banking products, including checking, savings and youth accounts. Farmers & Merchants Bank is a California state-chartered bank with deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (Member FDIC) and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information about F&M, please visit the Bank’s website, www.fmb.com.

FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANK OF LONG BEACH Income Statements (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Interest and dividend income: Loans $ 59,020 $ 51,771 $ 110,345 $ 102,511 Investment securities 15,345 17,180 32,090 34,106 Investments in FHLB and FRB stock 171 349 519 705 Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions 211 879 939 1,197 Total interest and dividend income 74,747 70,179 143,893 138,519 Interest expense: Deposits 4,452 5,560 10,142 10,495 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 2,253 2,831 4,553 5,275 Other borrowings - 1 - 41 Total interest expense 6,705 8,392 14,695 15,811 Net interest income 68,042 61,787 129,198 122,708 Provision for loan losses 4,700 - 5,500 250 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 63,342 61,787 123,698 122,458 Non-interest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 1,192 1,780 2,719 3,425 Card income 578 878 1,448 1,806 Other real estate owned income - 15 - 33 Other income 2,531 2,142 4,771 4,098 Total non-interest income 4,301 4,815 8,938 9,362 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 27,715 23,340 55,416 46,634 FDIC and other insurance expense 738 632 1,183 1,254 Occupancy expense 3,561 3,021 6,894 5,669 Software and equipment expense 3,101 3,169 6,167 6,209 Other real estate owned expense - 29 - 79 Professional and legal services 1,663 1,893 2,824 3,564 Marketing expense 1,155 2,221 2,923 3,936 Other expense 4,621 5,343 10,787 10,118 Total non-interest expense 42,554 39,648 86,194 77,463 Income before income tax expense 25,089 26,954 46,442 54,357 Income tax expense 4,459 5,209 7,868 10,278 Net income $ 20,630 $ 21,745 $ 38,574 $ 44,079 Basic earnings per common share $ 160.53 $ 167.98 $ 300.15 $ 338.89 Diluted earnings per common share $ 160.52 $ 167.92 $ 300.12 $ 338.82 Basic weighted-average shares outstanding 128,508 129,464 128,518 130,069 Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 128,521 129,492 128,531 130,097

FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANK OF LONG BEACH Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) June 30, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 Assets Cash and due from banks: Noninterest-bearing balances $ 68,518 $ 64,556 Interest-bearing balances 734,678 54,309 Total cash and due from banks 803,196 118,865 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 115,181 150,623 Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 3,149,908 2,728,583 Loans held for sale 23,246 23,301 Gross loans 5,204,660 4,403,876 Allowance for loan losses (67,907) (62,489) Unamortized deferred loan fees, net (21,143) (5,127) Loans, net 5,115,610 4,336,260 Investments in FHLB and FRB stock, at cost 20,236 20,160 Bank premises and equipment, net 105,877 108,133 Deferred tax assets, net 25,492 22,213 Other assets 89,443 97,431 Total assets $ 9,448,189 $ 7,605,569 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 2,893,639 $ 2,135,056 Interest-bearing demand deposits 1,607,940 1,302,726 Savings and money market savings 1,907,562 1,669,525 Time deposits 819,589 720,958 Total deposits 7,228,730 5,828,265 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 1,042,698 632,428 Other liabilities 58,007 61,996 Total liabilities 8,329,435 6,522,689 Stockholders' Equity: Common Stock, par value $20; authorized 250,000 128,383 and 128,528 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019. respectively 2,568 2,571 Additional paid-in capital 97,651 95,446 Retained earnings 1,015,502 983,867 Accumulated other comprehensive income 3,033 996 Total stockholders' equity 1,118,754 1,082,880 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,448,189 $ 7,605,569

