Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Farmfirst Dairy Cooperative : Applauds USDA's Pledge for $317 Million in Dairy Product Purchases

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/08/2020 | 03:39pm EDT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Julie Sweney, FarmFirst Dairy Cooperative 608-286-1909 or jsweney@farmfirstcoop.comEditor's Note - Downloadable images available at: https://bit.ly/2pHaLue

FarmFirst Applauds USDA's Pledge for $317 Million

in Dairy Product Purchases

Madison, Wis. [May 8, 2020] - FarmFirst Dairy Cooperative approves of the latest pledge from USDA to buy $317 million in dairy products as part of its Farmers to Families Food Box Program.

"Dairy farmers are looking for real marketplace solutions to ensure that dairy products continue to get to those who need them, and this program helps accomplish that," says John Rettler, dairy farmer from Neosho, Wis. and president of FarmFirst Dairy Cooperative. "We are grateful for the USDA and Secretary Perdue on their swift effort on getting this in motion. Time is of the essence as dairy farmers contemplate how they can keep their operations going, knowing that their milkchecks are falling far short of the bills they have to pay."

"The need for healthy, wholesome food products is astronomical right now. We applaud the work of USDA for this new Farmers to Families Food Box Program, helping get high quality dairy foods to those that need it most," says Jeff Lyon, FarmFirst general manager. "This is a great start on ensuring dairy will get to those that need it most. FarmFirst will continue to monitor the need for additional funding and will continue to advocate for as much funding being dedicated to actual product purchases and less on distribution expenses. The more that can be spent on actual dairy products, the more that dairy farmers will benefit."

These dairy product purchases are part of $1.2 billion in contracts that was made possible through the CARES Act, where Congress approved funding to support American producers and communities in need. This announcement comes on the heels of the USDA approving additional funding through Section 32, adding $140 million to this total of dairy product purchases.

FarmFirst Dairy Cooperative, established in 2013 and based in Madison, Wis., represents farmers in Wisconsin, Minnesota, South Dakota, Michigan, Iowa, Illinois and Indiana by providing legislative and regulatory advocacy, dairy marketing services, disaster protection, laboratory testing opportunities and industry promotion. FarmFirst Dairy Cooperative is a merger of three long-time prominent Wisconsin-based cooperatives. Learn more about FarmFirst Dairy Cooperative by visiting: www.FarmFirstDairyCooperative.com.

###

View the Full Press Release online at: https://bit.ly/FarmFirstCOVID19

Access cooperative logos at: https://bit.ly/FFDClogos

Disclaimer

Farmfirst Dairy Cooperative published this content on 08 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2020 19:38:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:09pTrump, Saudi king discuss global oil market
RE
04:09pSTATE OF MICHIGAN : MPSC concludes investigation into Consumers Energy fire that led to the statewide energy emergency amid polar vortex
PU
04:05pWhite House won't consider another stimulus bill in May - Kudlow
RE
04:02pWall Street jumps as historic job losses fewer than feared
RE
04:01pWHO readies coronavirus app for checking symptoms, possibly contact tracing
RE
03:59pCTA CANADIAN TRUCKING ALLIANCE : Issues Document on Guidelines to Reopening Provincial Economies
PU
03:50pCanadian dollar pads weekly gain as investors look past jobs plunge
RE
03:42p'THE GOVERNMENT IS FAILING US' : Laid-off Americans struggle in coronavirus crisis
RE
03:42pEXCLUSIVE : Pakistan's fiscal deficit to surge, tax revenue to miss target this year - finance chief
RE
03:42pCorrection to German factory article published May 6
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Germany's BaFin investigating Wirecard communication ahead of audit publication
2FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Peugeot Deal Math Draws Questions
3SIEMENS AG : SIEMENS : Robust performance in complicated times
4ING GROEP N.V. : ING GROEP N : first-quarter pretax profit slumps 36%, less than feared, on coronavirus
5ROKU, INC. : ROKU: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group