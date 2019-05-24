Farmfirst Dairy Cooperative : Statement on Trade Mitigation

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

FarmFirst Dairy Cooperative Statement on $16

Billion Trade Mitigation Package

Madison, Wis. [May 24, 2019] - From FarmFirst Dairy Cooperative President, John Rettler:

"We greatly appreciate the concern that the USDA has for U.S. dairy farmers as they discuss and prepare a trade mitigation package during these trade discussions and tariff battles with China. While the previous mitigation had good intentions, it fell short on providing much needed support to U.S. dairy farmers.

It has been estimated that U.S. dairy farmers have lost $2.3 billion in revenues through March due to these higher tariffs, resulting in a negative impact on U.S. dairy prices.

We encourage the USDA to use the resources available to them to provide meaningful support for U.S. dairy farmers as they continue to negotiate trade agreements that we hope will ultimately provide greater trade opportunities for U.S. dairy products."

