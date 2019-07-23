Log in
Farmland Partners : Announces Date for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

07/23/2019 | 04:25pm EDT

DENVER, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) (the 'Company') today announced it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 after 4:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, and will host a conference call the following day, Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the financial results and provide a company update.

The call can be accessed live over the phone toll-free by dialing 1-866-262-6804 (U.S.), or 1-855-669-9657 (Canada), or 1-412-902-4107 (International). Participants can reference the Farmland Partners Inc. Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call.

The conference call will also be available via a live listen-only webcast and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.farmlandpartners.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available beginning August 7, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) until August 21, 2019 at 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time), by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (U.S.), or 1-855-669-9658 (Canada), or 1-412-317-0088 (International); passcode: 10133882. A replay of the webcast will also be accessible on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website for a limited time following the event.

About Farmland Partners Inc.

Farmland Partners Inc. is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 158,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia. We have approximately 26 crop types and over 100 tenants. The Company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2014.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/farmland-partners-inc-announces-date-for-second-quarter-2019-earnings-release-and-conference-call-300889160.html

SOURCE Farmland Partners Inc.

Disclaimer

Farmland Partners Inc. published this content on 23 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2019 20:24:04 UTC
