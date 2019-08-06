Log in
Farmland Partners : Announces Farmland Value Appreciation Amount for its 6.00% Series B Participating Preferred Stock

08/06/2019 | 07:20pm EDT

DENVER, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) (the 'Company') today posted the Cumulative Farmland Value Appreciation ('FVA'), the FVA Factor, and the FVA Amount as updated for 2019, as those terms are defined in the final prospectus for the Company's 6.00% Series B Participating Preferred Stock (NYSE:FPIPRB) ('Series B Preferred Stock').

The FVA Factor and FVA amount were calculated using data contained in the Land Values 2019 Summary, which was released today by the National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS), Agricultural Statistics Board, United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The report is available via the following link: https://release.nass.usda.gov/reports/land0819.pdf.

Based on the weighting of the Portfolio States established under the terms of the Series B Preferred Stock, Cumulative FVA for the period ending September 30, 2019 is 5.53%, resulting in an FVA Factor of 2.77% and an FVA Amount of $0.69.

The computation of these amounts appears at the end of this press release and will also be posted to the 'Investor Relations' section of the Company's website.

About Farmland Partners Inc.

Farmland Partners Inc. is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 158,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia. We have approximately 26 crop types and over 100 tenants. The Company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2014.

Measurement of Aggregate FVA Amount Per 6% Series B Participating Preferred Share




2017 Land Values

2019 Land Values

Portfolio State


Relative
Weighting
Applied in
Determining
FVA (1)

Actual FVA
Value (2)

Assigned
Baseline Value

Actual FVA
Value (3)

FVA Value
Relative to
August, 2017
Baseline

Illinois


34.344

%

$7,300

100.0

$7,280

-0.27

%

California


19.265

%

$8,700

100.0

$10,000

14.94

%

South Carolina


6.892

%

$3,000

100.0

$3,400

13.33

%

North Carolina


6.695

%

$4,450

100.0

$4,680

5.17

%

Colorado


6.318

%

$1,430

100.0

$1,570

9.79

%

Arkansas


5.776

%

$3,180

100.0

$3,320

4.40

%

Nebraska


4.292

%

$2,900

100.0

$2,850

-1.72

%

Louisiana


4.275

%

$3,000

100.0

$3,120

4.00

%

Florida


3.580

%

$5,700

100.0

$5,950

4.39

%

Mississippi


2.037

%

$2,500

100.0

$2,800

12.00

%

Georgia


1.923

%

$3,550

100.0

$3,470

-2.25

%

Michigan


1.451

%

$4,800

100.0

$4,960

3.33

%

Texas


0.855

%

$2,090

100.0

$2,120

1.44

%

Virginia


0.752

%

$4,350

100.0

$4,650

6.90

%

South Dakota


0.696

%

$2,180

100.0

$2,070

-5.05

%

Kansas


0.484

%

$1,850

100.0

$1,960

5.95

%

Alabama


0.365

%

$2,750

100.0

$3,100

12.73

%








Cumulative FVA



5.53

%








FVA Factor (50% of Cumulative FVA)


2.77

%








FVA Amount


$ 0.69



(1)

Based on the total unaudited book value of our properties in each Portfolio State as of June 30, 2017. These will be the Weighting Factors for measurement of Cumulative FVA and the Premium Amount and will at no time change as it relates to the Series B Participating Preferred Stock.



(2)

Represents the 2017 Land Values as published in the 2017 Land Value Report for each Portfolio State. Such values will remain constant for purposes of calculating the FVA Amount, notwithstanding any revisions to the 2017 Land Values in subsequent Land Value Reports.



(3)

Represents the 2019 Land Values as published in the 2019 Land Value Report for each Portfolio State. Figures represent state-wide averages per the survey methodology, as defined in the final prospectus for the Company's 6.00% Series B Participating Preferred Stock.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/farmland-partners-inc-announces-farmland-value-appreciation-amount-for-its-6-00-series-b-participating-preferred-stock-300897619.html

SOURCE Farmland Partners Inc.

Disclaimer

Farmland Partners Inc. published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2019 23:19:07 UTC
