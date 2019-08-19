Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy : Holding(s) in Company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/19/2019 | 04:47am EDT
Holding(s) in Company

Released : 19 Aug 2019 09:33

RNS Number : 4760J
Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy
19 August 2019

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

X

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X')

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

Timo Syrjälä

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

4. Full name of shareholder(s)(if different from 3.)v

Name

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

05.08.2019

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

15.08.2019

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuervii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

14.36%

14.36%

38.175.734

Position of previous notification (if

applicable)

13.11%

13.11%

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

FI4000153309

2.205.025

3.275.350

5.78%

8.58%

SUBTOTAL 8. A

5.480.375

14.36%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Physical or cash

settlementxii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an 'X')

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv(please add additional rows as necessary)

X

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Timo Syrjälä (Direct)

5.78%

5.78%

Acme Investments SPF Sarl (Indirect)

8.58%

8.58%

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional informationxviThreshold announced in company stock market release 5.8.2019

Place of completion

Lausanne

Date of completion

15/08/2019


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
HOLFMGMRRLGGLZG

Disclaimer

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 08:46:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:02aCHINA SHENGMU ORGANIC MILK : Announcements and Notices - Notice of Board Meeting
PU
05:02aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Notification of board meeting
PU
05:02aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Proposed change of company name, proposed amendments to the articles of association and notice of extraordinary general meeting
PU
05:02aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Notice of board of directors' meeting
PU
05:02aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
05:02aSCISYS : Form 8.3 -
PU
05:02aJUST EAT : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)
PU
05:02aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Poll Results of Extraordinary General Meeting Held on 19 August 2019
PU
05:02aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Proposed Re-election of Directors, General Mandates to Issue Securities and Buy Back Shares and Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
05:02aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Form of Proxy For Annual General Meeting
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump 'not ready' for China trade deal, dismisses recession fears
2NOVARTIS : NOVARTIS : executive sold shares before drug data manipulation made public
3ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : Microsoft, Nvidia team up for more realistic visuals on Minecraft game
4SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC. : ESG INVESTING: trends and challenges
5AT&T : AT&T : Lower-Rated Bonds Benefit As Big Companies Slash Debt

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group