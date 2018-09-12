Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy : New data published on Clever-1 function

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2018 | 08:43am CEST

Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd

('Faron' or the 'Company')

Clever-1 participates in the control of humoral (antibody-mediated) immunity

- New data published by Frontiers in Immunology

TURKU - FINLAND, 12 September 2018- Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd ('Faron') (AIM: FARN), the clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, announces today new data on Clever-1 function in the control of antibody production by B-lymphocytes (B cells).

Clever-1, a cell surface receptor expressed mainly by endothelial cells and monocytes/macrophages, has previously been shown to control cell-mediated immunity (Palani et al. 2016). The recent work by Dunkel and colleagues, published online by Frontiers in Immunology, shows for the first time that Clever-1 also participates in the control of B cell response and humoral antibody production. The data suggest that Clever-1 serves as an endogenous immunosuppressive molecule in monocytes/macrophages, where it maintains the production of inflammatory cytokines at physiological levels. When Clever-1 is removed from monocytes/macrophages, one consequence of the unrestrained production of inflammatory cytokines is the increased antibody production by B cells.

Deleting or neutralizing Clever-1 has previously been reported to augment antitumor immune responses in melanoma, lymphoma and breast cancer. The efficacy of anti-Clever-1 antibodies in these experimental models supports Faron's development of Clevegen, its fully human anti-Clever-1 antibody, under investigation as a potential cancer immunotherapy and due to enter the clinic later this year.

The observations by Dunkel et al suggest that disrupting the function of Clever-1 should not lead to the suppression of antibody production but, rather, could improve humoral immune responses against tumor antigens and during vaccinations.

Commenting on this finding, Dr Markku Jalkanen, CEO of Faron, said:'This is a fascinating finding and builds up further evidence for the importance to control Clever-1 function in conditions where active immune suppression can cause disease or worsen disease development. It provides further scientific rationale for our Vaccination Response Enhancement Technology (VRET) programme, which is currently under early investigation with Clevegen.'

Referred article:Dunkel J, Viitala M, Karikoski M, Rantakari P, Virtakoivu R, Hollmén M, Jalkanen S and Salmi M. Macrophage Clever-1 regulates antibody production. Frontiers in Immunolgy. On line code Front. Immunol. | doi: 10.3389/fimmu.2018.02257

https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fimmu.2018.02257/abstract

For more information please contact:

Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Dr Markku Jalkanen, Chief Executive Officer

investor.relations@faron.com

Consilium Strategic Communications

Mary-Jane Elliott, David Daley, Matthew Neal, Lindsey Neville

Phone: +44 (0)20 3709 5700

E-mail: faron@consilium-comms.com

Westwicke Partners, IR (US)

Chris Brinzey

Phone: 01 339 970 2843

E-Mail: chris.brinzey@westwicke.com

About Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Faron (AIM:FARN) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel treatments for medical conditions with significant unmet needs. The Company currently has a pipeline focusing on acute organ traumas, vascular damage and cancer immunotherapy. The Company's lead candidate Traumakine, to prevent vascular leakage and organ failures, has completed a Phase III clinical trial in Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS).An additional European Phase II Traumakine trial is underway for the Rupture of Abdominal Aorta Aneurysm ('RAAA'). Faron's second candidate Clevegen is a ground breaking pre-clinical anti-Clever-1 antibody. Clevegen has the ability to switch immune suppression to immune activation in various conditions, with potential across oncology, infectious disease and vaccine development. This novel macrophage-directed immuno-oncology switch called Tumour Immunity Enabling Technology ('TIET') may be used alone or in combination with other immune checkpoint molecules for the treatment of cancer patients. Faron is based in Turku, Finland. Further information is available at www.faron.com

Disclaimer

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 06:42:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:13aBANK OF JAPAN : Loan Disbursement under the Fund-Provisioning Measure to Stimulate Bank Lending (September 2018) 
PU
09:13aNORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : Named Most Fuel-Efficient Airline on Transatlantic Routes for a Second Time
PU
09:13aFOMENTO DE CONSTRUCCIONES Y CONTRATAS : Javier López-Galiacho, Chief Compliance Officer and Head of Corporate Responsibility of the FCC Group
PU
09:13aSANTEN PHARMACEUTICAL : Personnel Changes of Representative Director of the Board
PU
09:13aSASOL INZALO PUBLIC RF : Inzalo shareholders will get R1.3bn in cash - Sasol
AQ
09:13aGARTNER : Tr3Dent Listed as a Sample Vendor for Business Ecosystem Modeling
AQ
09:11aSHOTSPOTTER : Pleasantville officials push for ShotSpotter installation Pleasantville officials try to convince residents to vote for ShotSpotter
AQ
09:11aOPEN DOOR : Justice Kavanaugh may be a threat to religious freedom Justice Kavanaugh may be a threat to religious freedom, says Minerva Carcano
AQ
09:11aH&D WIRELESS : Strengthens Board With Mr Johan P Schlyter
PR
09:08aALTUS STRATEGIES : Exploration Update on High Grade Bikoula Iron Ore Project, Southern Cameroon
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : Boeing 737 production rebounds as planemaker extends lead over Airbus
2INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : INDITEX INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : 1st Half Net Profit Grew; Expects ..
3NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV : NXP shares drop after executives outline post-Qualcomm path
4HSBC HOLDINGS : HSBC : to bolster Asia private banking headcount, double client assets
5SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL : SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL : Ashley faces investor revolt in absentia
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.