Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP : Announces Proposed Settlement of Class Action in the Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. Securities Litigation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/25/2020 | 08:01am EDT

NEW YORK, May 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP regarding the Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. Securities Litigation.

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT
SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK

IN RE: REVOLUTION LIGHTING
TECHNOLOGIES, INC. SECURITIES LITIGATION

No. 1:19-cv-00980-JPO

TO:     ALL PERSONS AND ENTITIES WHO PURCHASED THE PUBLICLY TRADED SECURITIES OF REVOLUTION LIGHTING TECHNOLOGIES, INC. ("REVOLUTION LIGHTING") (NASDAQ: RVLT) BETWEEN MARCH 14, 2014 AND NOVEMBER 14, 2018, INCLUSIVE ("CLASS").

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to an Order of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, that a hearing will be held on August 11, 2020 at 11 a.m., before the Honorable J. Paul Oetken, at the Thurgood Marshall United States Courthouse, 40 Foley Square, Courtroom 706, New York, NY 10007, for the purpose of determining: (1) whether the proposed settlement as set forth in the Stipulation of Settlement dated March 18, 2020 ("Stipulation") of the above-captioned action (the "Litigation") for the principal amount of $2,083,333.33 for the Class should be approved by the Court as fair, just, reasonable, and adequate; (2) whether a Final Judgment should be entered by the Court dismissing the Litigation with prejudice; (3) whether the Plan of Allocation is fair, reasonable, and adequate and should be approved; and (4) whether the application of Lead Counsel for the payment of attorneys' fees in the amount of 33.33% of the Settlement Fund, and an award to the Lead Plaintiff not to exceed $10,000, and expenses not to exceed $75,000 should be approved.

IF YOU PURCHASED THE PUBLICLY TRADED SECURITIES OF REVOLUTION LIGHTING BETWEEN MARCH 14, 2014 AND NOVEMBER 14, 2018, INCLUSIVE, YOUR RIGHTS MAY BE AFFECTED BY THE SETTLEMENT OF THIS LITIGATION.  You may obtain copies of a detailed Notice of Pendency and Settlement of Class Action ("Notice") and Proof of Claim and Release form ("Proof of Claim and Release") by writing to Revolution Lighting Securities Litigation, Claims Administrator c/o Epiq, P.O. Box 4390, Portland, OR 97208-4390, visiting the website www.RevolutionLightingSecuritiesLitigation.com, e-mailing the Claims Administrator at info@RevolutionLightingSecuritiesLitigation.com, or calling the Claims Administrator toll free at (866) 977-0773.  Inquiries other than requests for the above-referenced documents may also be made to Plaintiff's Lead Counsel:

Richard W. Gonnello
FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP
685 Third Avenue
26th Floor
New York, NY 10017

If you are a Class Member, in order to share in the distribution of the Settlement Fund, you must submit a Proof of Claim and Release postmarked or submitted electronically no later than July 30, 2020, establishing that you are entitled to recovery.  NOTE THAT NO CLAIMS LESS THAN $10.00 WILL BE PROCESSED OR PAID.  Your failure to timely submit your Proof of Claim and Release will subject your claim to possible rejection and may preclude you from receiving any of the recovery in connection with the settlement of this Litigation.

To exclude yourself from the Class, you must submit a written request for exclusion in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice such that it is received no later than July 21, 2020.  All Members of the Class who have not requested exclusion from the Class will be bound by the settlement entered in the Litigation even if they do not submit a timely Proof of Claim and Release.

Any objection to the settlement, the Plan of Allocation of settlement proceeds, or the fee and expense application must be received by each of the addresses indicated in the Notice by no later than July 21, 2020.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT OR THE CLERK'S OFFICE REGARDING THIS NOTICE, THIS SETTLEMENT, OR THIS CLAIMS PROCESS.   If you have any questions about the Settlement, you may contact Lead Counsel at the address listed above.

DATED: May 25, 2020                                                        BY ORDER OF THE COURT

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/faruqi--faruqi-llp-announces-proposed-settlement-of-class-action-in-the-revolution-lighting-technologies-inc-securities-litigation-301064565.html

SOURCE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:50aHOCHTIEF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release of a capital market information
EQ
08:48aHOCHTIEF : wins EUR 500 million contract for new A40 Rhine Bridge
PU
08:48aHOCHTIEF : Flatiron Officially Awarded $135 million Contract for State Route 210 Rehabilitation and Lane Replacements Project in Los Angeles
PU
08:48aHOCHTIEF : AGM – Nominal net loss of EUR 206 million due to BICC one-off effect // Operational net profit up 28% to EUR 669 million // Strong liquidity and order book
PU
08:46aSIRE BIOSCIENCE : Announces the Opening of its New Headquarters in Mississauga, Ontario
AQ
08:45aGREATER THAN : launches cloud-based loyalty program for auto insurance customers
AQ
08:43aCOVESTRO : decides on solidarity measures
PU
08:43aKNORR BREMSE : Heinz Hermann Thiele, Thomas Enders and Theodor Weimer proposed as new members of the Supervisory Board of Knorr-Bremse AG
PU
08:43aINNOVATION LEADERSHIP THROUGH RAW MATERIAL RESEARCH : Knorr-Bremse and John von Neumann University complete joint R&D project
PU
08:43aSUPER-FAST MOBILITY FOR RUSSIA : Knorr-Bremse to supply equipment for new Sapsan high-speed trains
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group