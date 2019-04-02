Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 Investing In CAG, CNDT, BPI, or UMC To Contact The Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/02/2019 | 01:09am EDT

NEW YORK, April 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, encourages investors in the following companies to contact the firm:

Company: Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 23, 2019
Class Period: June 27, 2018 through December 19, 2018
Contact Us: www.faruqilaw.com/CAG

The case, Estrada v. Conagra Brands, Inc. et al., No. 19-cv-01805, has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois against the Company and certain of its officers. The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by failing to disclose that: (1) Conagra inadequately performed proper due diligence in connection with the acquisition of Pinnacle; (2) the performance of Pinnacle’s three leading brands was not deteriorating due to intensified competition, but to self-inflicted subpar innovation and executional missteps; and (3) Pinnacle’s business was performing so poorly that it had resorted to pushing promotional deals to retailers in an effort to boost sales. The case has been assigned to Judge Andrea R. Wood.

Company: Conduent, Inc. (NYSE:CNDT)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 7, 2019
Class Period: February 21, 2018 through November 6, 2018
Contact Us: www.faruqilaw.com/CNDT

The case, Employees Retirement System of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority v. Conduent, Inc. et al., No. 19-cv-08237, has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey against the Company and certain of its officers. The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading representations to investors regarding the Company’s “transformation phase” and whether it had cured inefficiencies caused by operating on multiple information resource platforms. The case has been assigned to Judge Susan D. Wigenton.

Company: Bridgepoint Education, Inc. (NYSE:BPI)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 10, 2019
Class Period: March 8, 2016 through March 7, 2019
Contact Us: www.faruqilaw.com/BPI

The case, Stein v. Bridgepoint Education, Inc., No. 19-cv-00460, has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California against the Company and certain of its officers. The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by failing to disclose that: (1) Bridgepoint’s processes for recording revenue for its FTG program were inaccurate; (2) Bridgepoint maintained deficient internal controls; (3) due to the foregoing deficiencies, Bridgepoint was prone to and did commit material accounting errors related to revenue, provision for bad debts, accounts receivable and deferred revenue, which resulted in the overstatement of revenue and expenses; and (4) as a result, Bridgepoint’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. The case has been assigned to Judge William Q. Hayes.

Company: United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 13, 2019
Class Period: October 28, 2015 through November 1, 2018
Contact Us: www.faruqilaw.com/UMC

The case, Meyer v. United Microelectronics Corporation et al., No. 19-cv-02304, has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against the Company and certain of its officers. The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) UMC conspired with Fujian to steal trade secrets from Micron relating to its research and development of DRAM; (2) UMC hired former Micron employees for the purpose of stealing such information from Micron; (3) the foregoing conduct placed UMC and certain of its employees at an increased risk of criminal and regulatory investigation by the U.S. government; and (4) as a result, UMC’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. The case has been assigned to Judge Victor Marrero.

If you invested in any of these companies, please fill out the form on our website at the links above to learn more. You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com. 

CONTACT:
FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP
685 Third Avenue, 26th Floor
New York, NY 10017
Attn:  Richard Gonnello, Esq.
rgonnello@faruqilaw.com
Telephone: (877) 247-4292 or (212) 983-9330

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not. 

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding the foregoing companies’ conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

Faruqi & Faruqi LLP Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:01aData Facts Expands Again with Addition of Seasoned Sales Veteran John Hawkins
GL
02:01aBEST'S MARKET SEGMENT REPORT : AM Best Maintains Stable Outlook on U.K. Life Insurance Market
BU
02:01aPURETECH HEALTH : Announces Presentation of Internal Immuno-Oncology Programs at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting
BU
02:01aVostok Emerging Finance buybacks during w.13
GL
02:01aBEST'S MARKET SEGMENT REPORT : AM Best Assigns Stable Outlook on French Life Market
BU
02:01aGrandVision announces CFO succession
GL
02:01aVELA : 's DMA Platform Further Expands into APAC
BU
02:01aKINNEVIK : Notice to attend the Annual General Meeting
GL
02:01aLUMIBIRD : Confirms Its Potential for Profitable Growth in 2018
BU
02:01aCALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC (NYSE AMERICAN : CMCL, AIM: CMCL, TSX: CAL) Notice of Availability of AGM Materials
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BLACKROCK INC : EXCLUSIVE: Investors drop out of two groups vying for Petrobras' gas pipeline unit - sources
2MCDONALD'S CORPORATION : 'Impossible' meatless patty gets Burger King Whopper test
3BP : BP : reveals net oil and gas output in Azerbaijan
4NK LUKOIL PAO : NK LUKOIL : Russia's LUKOIL eyes to expand its presence in Azerbaijan
5REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS : REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS : ERSE proposal for tariffs and prices for..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About