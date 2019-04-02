Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 Investing In CAG, CNDT, BPI, or UMC To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, April 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, encourages investors in the following companies to contact the firm:

Company: Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 23, 2019

Class Period: June 27, 2018 through December 19, 2018

The case, Estrada v. Conagra Brands, Inc. et al., No. 19-cv-01805, has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois against the Company and certain of its officers. The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by failing to disclose that: (1) Conagra inadequately performed proper due diligence in connection with the acquisition of Pinnacle; (2) the performance of Pinnacle’s three leading brands was not deteriorating due to intensified competition, but to self-inflicted subpar innovation and executional missteps; and (3) Pinnacle’s business was performing so poorly that it had resorted to pushing promotional deals to retailers in an effort to boost sales. The case has been assigned to Judge Andrea R. Wood.

Company: Conduent, Inc. (NYSE:CNDT)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 7, 2019

Class Period: February 21, 2018 through November 6, 2018

The case, Employees Retirement System of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority v. Conduent, Inc. et al., No. 19-cv-08237, has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey against the Company and certain of its officers. The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading representations to investors regarding the Company’s “transformation phase” and whether it had cured inefficiencies caused by operating on multiple information resource platforms. The case has been assigned to Judge Susan D. Wigenton.

Company: Bridgepoint Education, Inc. (NYSE:BPI)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 10, 2019

Class Period: March 8, 2016 through March 7, 2019

The case, Stein v. Bridgepoint Education, Inc., No. 19-cv-00460, has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California against the Company and certain of its officers. The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by failing to disclose that: (1) Bridgepoint’s processes for recording revenue for its FTG program were inaccurate; (2) Bridgepoint maintained deficient internal controls; (3) due to the foregoing deficiencies, Bridgepoint was prone to and did commit material accounting errors related to revenue, provision for bad debts, accounts receivable and deferred revenue, which resulted in the overstatement of revenue and expenses; and (4) as a result, Bridgepoint’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. The case has been assigned to Judge William Q. Hayes.

Company: United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 13, 2019

Class Period: October 28, 2015 through November 1, 2018

The case, Meyer v. United Microelectronics Corporation et al., No. 19-cv-02304, has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against the Company and certain of its officers. The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) UMC conspired with Fujian to steal trade secrets from Micron relating to its research and development of DRAM; (2) UMC hired former Micron employees for the purpose of stealing such information from Micron; (3) the foregoing conduct placed UMC and certain of its employees at an increased risk of criminal and regulatory investigation by the U.S. government; and (4) as a result, UMC’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. The case has been assigned to Judge Victor Marrero.

If you invested in any of these companies, please fill out the form on our website at the links above to learn more. You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding the foregoing companies’ conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

