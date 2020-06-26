Fashion Favourites PrettyLittleThing and HYPE. Announce Buy Now, Pay Later Partnership With Laybuy

UK customers at PrettyLittleThing and HYPE will be able to spread the cost of purchases over six weekly interest-free instalments from the end of this month

Laybuy, the risk-free payments platform, has announced PrettyLittleThing and HYPE. as the two latest retailers to offer Laybuy as a payment option in the UK, allowing customers to spread the cost of purchases over six equal weekly payments.

Laybuy’s payment option, which is due to go live online with both retailers later this month, will provide customers with a more flexible and responsible way of paying, without having to resort to credit cards with expensive interest rates. Paying with Laybuy is always interest-free.

This means that customers looking to purchase the Hype. Hawaiian Script Men’s T-shirt will pay just £4.17 at the point of purchase, and again in five equal weekly instalments thereafter. Or, PrettyLittleThing’s Shape Lilac Satin Corset Detail Midi Dress for £3.66 at the point of purchase, then again in five equal weekly instalments thereafter.1

Laybuy ensures responsible credit limits are set by partnering with Experian to conduct robust credit checks for all customers.

Nicki Capstick, Marketing Director of PrettyLittleThing said: “It’s always an important focus for us in giving our customers greater experiences whilst shopping at PLT and Laybuy allows us to provide a better and more innovative way of checking out. We’re super excited for this partnership for UK customers.”

Liam Green, Creative Director and Co-Founder of HYPE, said: "Bringing an alternative pay method to justhype.com will allow our customers to have complete flexibility at the checkout with a secure payment. We're excited to partner up with Laybuy to make this happen, we know our customers will be thrilled just as much as we are."

Gary Rohloff, MD and Co-founder of Laybuy, said: “We’re delighted to announce PrettyLittleThing and HYPE. as the next two fashion brands to join the Laybuy family. We understand customers want more flexibility at the checkout, but at the same time want assurance that payments are risk-free and interest-free. That’s exactly what Laybuy has been designed to do, and we’re so excited to bring this to PrettyLittleThing and HYPE. customers in the UK!”

Laybuy’s buy now, pay later Laybuy is proven to help retailers increase sales, basket size and the number of transactions, as well help attract new customers.

Since launching three years ago, Laybuy’s retail partners have seen order values rise by 60%, online and in-store conversion rates increase by 50%, and new customer acquisition rise by 30%. Retailers receive a full payment up-front, while Laybuy carries all of the credit risk.

-ends-

About Laybuy

Established in 2017, Laybuy is a leading buy now, pay later service partnering with over 7,000 retail merchants globally. The unique, fully integrated payment platform is helping to revolutionise the way we spend. Laybuy is simple. Customers can shop now, receive their purchase straight away, and pay it off over 6 weekly payments with 0% interest.

www.Laybuy.com

1 Prices correct at the time of writing, Tuesday 23 June 2020

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200625005600/en/