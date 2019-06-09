Fashion Icon Jason Wu to Take the Stage at CES Asia 2019

Panel presented in partnership with Ontimeshow to feature fashion luminaries

CES Asia today announced global fashion leaders Masha Ma, Chinese fashion designer; Jason Wu, renowned fashion designer; Aroma Xie, co-founder and marketing director of Ontimeshow; Shaway Yeh, founder of yehyehyeh and style editorial director of Modern Media Group; and Xuan Zheng, CEO of Chatail, will take the stage at CES Asia 2019 to discuss the connected worlds of technology and fashion. Now in its fifth year, CES Asia is scheduled June 11-13, 2019 at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC) in Shanghai, China.

This panel extends from a newly established partnership with Ontimeshow, China’s premier fashion trade show, which also serves as a business hub among the industry’s forward-looking professionals. The fashion pioneers will speak as part of the panel session, “Fashion + Tech = Innovation,” scheduled for 11:15 AM, Tuesday, June 11. Moderated by Shaway Yeh, fashion journalist and founder of yehyehyeh, the panel will explore the intertwined industries of technology and fashion and future advancements in the market.

“Fashion and innovation have never been more connected, as designers and entrepreneurs embrace technology to advance their creative vision and grow their brands,” said Karen Chupka, executive vice president, CES. “Every company today is a tech company. We welcome these renowned innovators to the CES Asia stage as they examine how technology is revolutionizing the world of fashion and design.”

Masha Ma is a Chinese fashion designer. After graduating from Central Saint Martins, she worked under Alexander McQueen in London. Masha established a brand under her name MASHAMA, then gradually branched out others such as MASHAMA Z and menswear line MATTITUDE.

Jason Wu is a global design talent based in New York City. His collection is sold globally, and he dresses some of the most influential women in the world including First Lady Michelle Obama, Reese Witherspoon, Julianne Moore, Diane Kruger, Liu Wen and Christy Turlington.

Aroma Xie is Co-founder and Marketing Director of Ontimeshow. Before joining Ontimeshow, Aroma worked as a fashion editor and writer at Vogue China and Modern Weekly for over 10 years.

Shaway Yeh is one of the most important opinion leaders in China's fashion and cultural industries. She recently founded yehyehyeh, a creative consulting agency focusing on sustainability, creativity, and innovation to instigate value-based change.

Xuan Zheng is the CEO of Chatail, a WeChat Mini Program and App that enables customers to connect with retail stores in real time, increasing both efficiency for consumers and revenue for stores.

As one of Asia’s fastest growing tech events, CES Asia brings together the entire tech ecosystem to build brands, forge partnerships and celebrate the best in consumer tech in Asia. The show will focus on the latest innovation in transportation tech, AI, 5G and startups from around the world, featuring more than 550 exhibiting companies, including more than 115 startups. Visit CESAsia.com for more information or to register.

