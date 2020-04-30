Fashion Mogul Peter Nygard Business Properties to Be Sold

By Aisha Al-Muslim

A Canadian judge has given the green light to an accounting firm to sell and liquidate part of the business empire founded by fashion mogul Peter Nygard.

Nine Nygard designer and retail companies in March filed for bankruptcy protection in Canada and in the U.S. in the wake of sex-trafficking allegations against Mr. Nygard.

Canada's Richter Advisory Group Inc., the court-appointed receiver, took control of the Winnipeg, Manitoba-based Nygard group of companies in mid-March. Richter represents the retailer's American lenders, White Oak Commercial Finance LLC and Second Avenue Capital Partners LLC, which are trying to recoup an asset-backed loan worth more than $25 million.

Justice James Edmond of the Court of Queen's Bench in Winnipeg on Wednesday approved the requests by Richter to sell some of Nygard's assets and inventory, as well as conduct store closing or liquidation sales.

"While the receiver has made efforts to obtain a sale of the business or certain parcels of it, these efforts have not yielded any tangible results to date," lawyers for Richter said in court papers.

Richter hired the Canadian and U.S. divisions of liquidation firm Hilco Global earlier this month to conduct the marketing and sale process to help monetize the Nygard assets.

Hilco will oversee store-closing and liquidation sales of all inventory at retail stores, as well as sell any furniture, fixtures and equipment at stores or distribution centers. However, the sale start and end dates have yet to be determined given the current restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We are starting our work immediately in the areas where we can," such as selling wholesale inventory and intellectual properties like Nygard's in-house brands, as well as collecting account receivables from customers, Benjamin Nortman, the chief executive of Hilco's retail group, told WSJ Pro Bankruptcy on Thursday. "It is just the retail piece that we can't do for now."

Richter also was granted approval to establish a process allowing for document and electronic file access to outside persons or entities in exchange for payment of the costs of the process. Those steps were necessary because the overall Nygard organization intermingled records for as many as 30 companies and stored them on 213 servers, making accessing relevant documents complicated and expensive, Richter said in court papers.

The nine companies were placed into bankruptcy after Mr. Nygard decided in February to step down as chairman after federal and local authorities raided the firm's Manhattan offices as part of an investigation into sex-trafficking allegations against the Canadian fashion tycoon.

Mr. Nygard is being sued in a Manhattan federal court by women accusing him of rape, sexual assault and human trafficking in his estate in the Bahamas as well as in Canada, Florida, New York and other places. The class-action lawsuit was filed in February by 10 unnamed female plaintiffs and since then an additional 36 women have been added to the complaint.

Mr. Nygard, the son of Finnish immigrants who made millions from the fashion company he founded in Canada in 1967, has denied the lawsuit's allegations, claiming the suit was funded by financier Louis Bacon, with whom he has had a decadelong dispute involving neighboring vacation homes in the Bahamas. Greg Gutzler, a lawyer representing the plaintiffs, has said claims that Mr. Bacon orchestrated and funded the lawsuit are false.

A spokesman for the Manhattan U.S. attorney's office declined to comment Thursday about whether there were criminal charges filed against Mr. Nygard in relation to the sex assault claims.

At the time of the bankruptcy filing, the Nygard companies operated about 170 of their own stores in North America and more than 6,000 shops inside department stores. The company employed about 1,450 people and had several product lines and fashion brands, including Peter Nygard Collections, Bianca Nygard, Nygard Slims, ALIA, ADX, and TanJay.

Write to Aisha Al-Muslim at aisha.al-muslim@wsj.com