Fashion and sewing professionals in Tajikistan learn the latest techniques

02/25/2020 | 03:09am EST
Eighteen fashion and sewing experts from educational institutions and clothing companies in Tajikistan have successfully completed an intensive training course on the most modern design technologies and innovative trends in fashion.

The course covered both theoretical and practical skills in design, garment construction, and dressmaking. Participants learned to adapt a basic pattern into various dress styles and deepened their knowledge of the production of skirts and pants, as well as expanding their understanding of new technologies in the clothing sector.

'In Tajikistan, we usually have access to outdated technologies compared to developed countries,' said Manuchehr Sharifov, Assistant Professor at the Technological University of Tajikistan. 'The training course provided new knowledge to expand our work and improve our techniques.'

Zebunisso Boboeva, Senior Lecturer at the Khujand Polytechnic Institute of the Technical University of Tajikistan also emphasised the importance of learning to use new technologies.

'The training course was very high-level,' she said. 'Many of the topics approached were new to me and it helped me to gain self-confidence that I can do a great job using new technologies to design and make clothes.'

For both professors, the knowledge acquired will be useful for their classes and will contribute to the preparation of young specialists. To continue the learning experience, an e-learning course will be created by Singapore's Textile and Fashion Industry Training Centre to provide other professionals with the skills and information about tailoring.

The training course ITC's Global Textiles and Clothing Programme (GTEX) and was organised in partnership with the Technological University of Tajikistan and Singapore's Textile and Fashion Industry Training Centre. The course took place at the Technological University of Tajikistan in Dushanbe from 3-15 February 2020.

The Global Textiles and Clothing Programme (GTEX) is funded by the Government of Switzerland and implemented by the International Trade Centre (ITC) in five countries: Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tunisia, Morocco and Egypt. The programme aims to encourage exports of textiles and clothing from developing countries to promote employment and income generation throughout the value chain.

ITC - International Trade Centre published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 08:08:08 UTC
