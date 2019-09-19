Fashion to Figure : Launches Fall 2019 Plus-Size Footwear Collection With Designer And Model Nadia Aboulhosn

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fashion to Figure, one of the first fashion retailers catering to the plus-size market and specializing in on-trend clothing and accessories, is thrilled to announce today that it will be partnering with influencer and model, Nadia Aboulhosn, to release an exclusive footwear and accessory collection. The NADIA x FTF limited-edition capsule includes thigh-high boots and shoes featuring Fashion to Figure's signature wide-width fit with Nadia's edgy aesthetic and streetwear style.

Known for her stance on body-positivity and plus-size inclusivity in the fashion community, Nadia embodies the Fashion to Figure brand mission to celebrate plus-size curves and offer styles at accessible prices without compromising fashion.

"I'm so excited for this collection with FTF. Thigh-high boots have been a huge staple for me, but it hasn't always been easy to find ones that are sexy and fit thick legs," stated Nadia.

"In designing this capsule, it was my mission to create the styles that are seen on the runways but aren't offered in plus sizes. Fashion to Figure truly cares about redefining what fashion means to our community — and this collection is a void we're both passionate about filling."

Nick Kaplan, president and co-founder of Fashion to Figure stated, "We admire Nadia's design philosophy and approach to creating footwear and accessories for trendsetters who embrace their unique style. This collection amplifies what FTF has always done best — which is bring fashion-forward style to a category that's not readily available. This time it's wide-width boots and tomorrow it will be another category, but as always, we're staying true to our brand DNA — giving equal importance to fit and fashion."

The campaign visuals feature industry icon Tabria Majors and upcoming model Lovisa Lager alongside Nadia at the landmark TWA Hotel supporting the modern and cutting-edge style of the collection. With sleek architectural design featuring curved concrete walls and luxurious retro décor to accent the first-class styles of the capsule.

NADIA x FTF includes:

18-piece capsule collection featuring boots, shoes, handbags and hairclips

Trend pieces include: snakeskin thigh-high boots, zebra-print heels and faux-crocodile leather shoes and bags, 'That Bitch' hair clips and oversized sunglasses

Boots and shoes available in wide-width sizes 7W-12W

Price points from $10.95 - $129.00

IMAGERY

Click here to download high-resolution product imagery and campaign photos + video

NADIA x FTF is available today September 19, 2019 starting at 3 PM EST. and sold exclusively at FTF.com .

Follow the conversation @FashionToFigure and @NadiaAboulhosn. #NADIAxFTF

About Nadia Aboulhosn

Nadia is a New York-based model, designer, and blogger garnering over 2.2m followers across her social platforms and paving the way in the curve space. Born in Florida with Lebanese descent, Nadia began her blog, nadiaaboulhosn.com, in 2011 while in college as an outlet for self-expression through fashion. Aside from pushing the boundaries of size through design, she is a huge advocate for body positivity and self-acceptance. Nadia's 2018 Ted Talk focused on how transforming your thoughts allows you to become the best version of yourself, and therefore allows you to gain self-confidence and define your own standards of beauty. She continues to push society's definition of beauty inspiring both women and men to focus on what truly matters to them, and understanding that the opinions of others do not define us.

About FASHION TO FIGURE

Fashion to Figure, founded in 2004 is a leading retailer of on-trend, plus-size apparel and accessories, operating 11 stores nationwide as well as a substantial eCommerce business. Following the brand's relaunch in 2018 as part of the RTW multi-brand portfolio, Fashion to Figure has accelerated its growth by capitalizing on its fashion heritage while also executing against the brand's strategic vision, resulting in a double-digit comp rate year-to-date driven by growth in the eCommerce channel. RTW Retailwinds, Inc (NYSE:RTW) includes New York & Company, Fashion to Figure, Eva Mendes Collection, Gabrielle Union Collection and Happy x Nature by Kate Hudson alongside its subscription services, NY&Company Closet and FTF Closet. Its branded merchandise is sold exclusively at its retail and outlet locations and online at www.nyandcompany.com, www.fashiontofigure.com, https://www.happyxnature.com/, www.nyandcompanycloset.com, www.fashiontofigurecloset.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fashion-to-figure-launches-fall-2019-plus-size-footwear-collection-with-designer-and-model-nadia-aboulhosn-300921965.html

SOURCE Fashion to Figure