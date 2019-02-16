Fashionably Fabulous L.O.L. Surprise! Takes The Crown With Top Toy Awards

VAN NUYS, Calif., Feb. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- They're cute. They're fashionable. They're outrageous. They're L.O.L. Surprise!® and, they've achieved worldwide phenomenon status in just two years! Last night at the Annual Toy Industry Awards, MGA Entertainment, Inc. (MGAE), one of the world's leading privately held toy and entertainment companies, was presented with the highest acclaimed award of the night for L.O.L. Surprise! – Toy of the Year –as well as Doll of the Year, Playset of the Year and License of the Year!

"Another major win for the MGAE Team -- TOY OF THE YEAR! Team MGAE makes the magic happen, year after year, and I am so proud," said Isaac Larian, CEO and Founder of MGA Entertainment, Inc. "MGAE was again the fastest growing toy company -- 4 years in a row of double- and triple-digit growth. We are ready to take on 2019 with NEW, ORIGINAL innovations that connect with our fans and drive growth across our entire MGAE product portfolio."

Prior to Toy Fair, L.O.L. Surprise! captured worldwide domination in 2018, bringing home awards from The NPD Group for No. 1 Property of the Year and No. 1 Toy of the Year for Global (G13).* The brand also propelled MGA Entertainment from the No. 5 to No. 4 spot amongst the Top Toy Manufacturing Companies.**

Coming off the heels of industry wins from around the world, L.O.L. Surprise! is primed to make 2019 even bigger and even more exceptional with the "Year of Surprises" initiative! There will be exciting product introductions, epic entertainment shows and fan-favorite retail promotions. L.O.L. Surprise! fans won't want to miss out!

MGA Entertainment has a diverse roster of brands ready to debut at Toy Fair -- from collectibles to new products to celebratory anniversaries – MGAE will keep fans asking, "What's Next?"

MGA Entertainment's BIG list of properties featured at Toy Fair 2019 include:

L.O.L. Surprise!

L.O.L. Surprise! Makeover Series #Hairgoals™ have REAL HAIR or GLITTER HAIR! Collect all 12 fabulous new characters each with 15 surprises inside. (Age: 6+; MSRP: $15.99)

have REAL HAIR or GLITTER HAIR! Collect all 12 fabulous new characters each with 15 surprises inside. (Age: 6+; MSRP: $15.99) L.O.L. Surprise! Fuzzy Pets™ L.O.L. Pets got a colorful fuzzy makeover! Unbox the new shampoo bottle package to find 7 surprises inside and bathe the pet to wash the fuzz off and reveal the pet underneath. (Ages: 6+; MSRP: $12.99 )

L.O.L. Pets got a colorful makeover! Unbox the new shampoo bottle package to find 7 surprises inside and bathe the pet to wash the fuzz off and reveal the pet underneath. (Ages: 6+; MSRP: ) L.O.L. Surprise! Bubbly Surprise™ Bubbly Surprise comes in a pink or orange glitter carrying case/purse with an exclusive L.O.L. Surprise! doll and pet hidden inside a heart-shaped case that doubles as a doll stand. Unbox six more surprises by opening surprise balls and digging through kinetic sand. (Ages: 6+; MSRP: $29.99)

Bubbly Surprise comes in a pink or orange glitter carrying case/purse with an exclusive L.O.L. Surprise! doll and pet hidden inside a heart-shaped case that doubles as a doll stand. Unbox six more surprises by opening surprise balls and digging through kinetic sand. (Ages: 6+; MSRP: $29.99) L.O.L. Surprise! DIY Glitter Factory™ Customize L.O.L. Surprise! dolls, pets and accessories with glitter or fuzz and wash them off with warm water to glamorize them again and again! Collect duplicates of favorite characters to DIY. (Ages: 6+; MSRP: $49.99 )

Customize L.O.L. Surprise! dolls, pets and accessories with glitter or fuzz and wash them off with warm water to glamorize them again and again! Collect duplicates of favorite characters to DIY. (Ages: 6+; MSRP: ) L.O.L. Surprise! Boys Series The very first, all-boy L.O.L. Surprise! series will debut this summer each with 7 layers of surprises inside! Each Boy will have water features, including color change! (Ages: 6+; MSRP: $9.99 )

The very first, all-boy L.O.L. Surprise! series will debut this summer each with 7 layers of surprises inside! Each Boy will have water features, including color change! (Ages: 6+; MSRP: ) L.O.L. Surprise! Monopoly game: The L.O.L. Surprise! dolls and accessories will now be a part of the classic Monopoly game. Players travel around the board to buy, collect, swap and trade the rarest dolls from their favorite L.O.L. Surprise! series. Whoever has the best collection at the end of the game wins! (Ages: 8+; MSRP: $24.99 )

Poopsie Slime Surprise™

Cutie Tooties Surprise™ is the slime surprise that oozes fun! Following the successful Holiday 2018 launch of the Poopsie Unicorn Surprise toy, Cutie Tooties are the next exciting toy from the Poopsie brand. Snip or pop the glitter unicorn poop to reveal one of 25+ mystery characters and 30+ slimes. (Ages: 6+; MSRP: $9.99 )

is the slime surprise that oozes fun! Following the successful Holiday 2018 launch of the Poopsie Unicorn Surprise toy, Cutie Tooties are the next exciting toy from the Poopsie brand. Snip or pop the glitter unicorn poop to reveal one of 25+ mystery characters and 30+ slimes. (Ages: 6+; MSRP: ) Poopsie Sparkly Critters™ are packaged in a soda pop can with adorable animals each with a sparkly unicorn horn that spit or poop slime! Transform slime by adding Unicorn Magic, Unicorn Shimmer, and ultra-rare Unicorn Sparkle! Both products include a resealable food-themed bag to store slime and take it on the go. (Ages: 6+; MSRP: $14.99 )

BABY Born®

BABY Born Surprise™ The stork's latest delivery includes a cute little bundle of joy with 10+ surprises to unbox, wrapped in a real fabric blankie and bundled up in an adorable snuggly swaddle. Use water to reveal each baby's water features, wipe baby's eyes to wake them up and reveal their eye color, feed baby and they pee, revealing their color change diaper. (Ages: 3+; MSRP: $12.99 )

Kingdom Builders™

Kingdom Builders' hilarious adventures are on YouTube, totaling 47M+ views to date! Beyond the screen, Kingdom Builders offers fans an extensive line of action figure, transforming construction tools. All Kingdom Builders figures work together using the same building system and feature characters like Sir Power Phil™ who turns into a real working screwdriver! (Ages: 3+; MSRP: $16.99 each)

Little Tikes®

Little Tikes Celebrates 50 th Anniversary in a BIG way: Starting the year with a new brand position and accompanying tag line, Little Tikes is bringing online, experiential, at-retail events and entertainment to consumers, encouraging parents and kids to Play BIG. With a product line that spans everything from familiar classics like Cozy Coupe™ to new entertainment brands such as Kingdom Builders™.

Starting the year with a new brand position and accompanying tag line, Little Tikes is bringing online, experiential, at-retail events and entertainment to consumers, encouraging parents and kids to Play BIG. With a product line that spans everything from familiar classics like Cozy Coupe™ to new entertainment brands such as Kingdom Builders™. Little Tikes Triple Play Splash T-Ball Set™ challenges kids with three different ways to Play BIG. Stage 1, T-Ball, beginners can build confidence using the adjustable tee. Stage 2, Pop-Up Launcher, kids stomp on the spring-loaded pad to launch a ball upwards. Stage 3, Splash T-Ball, kids can hit the baseball while it's floating on a stream of water! (Ages: 2+; MSRP: $29.99 )

challenges kids with three different ways to Play BIG. Stage 1, T-Ball, beginners can build confidence using the adjustable tee. Stage 2, Pop-Up Launcher, kids stomp on the spring-loaded pad to launch a ball upwards. Stage 3, Splash T-Ball, kids can hit the baseball while it's floating on a stream of water! (Ages: 2+; MSRP: ) Springlings™ Surprise are adorable, happy, playful little critters that bounce out of their very special home ready to play. Collect all 12 lovable plush animals including a rainbow hedgehog who are all springing with joy and excitement! (Ages: 2+; MSRP: $7.99 )

VIRO Rides ™

VIRO Rides Vega is a 2-n-1 transforming electric scooter – it's the first scooter that transforms into a mini-bike, then back to a scooter so you can customize your ride! With speeds up to 10 mph and up to 40 minutes of electric run time you'll be ready to choose your path with the Vega. (Ages: 8+; MSRP: $249.99 )

The Original Moj Moj ™

Moj Moj Crunch™ Series adds texture to the world of squishes! Squeeze Crunch to uncover all different sparkly, crunchy textures including sand, beads, glitter and foam! (Ages: 6+; MSRP: $4.99 )

adds texture to the world of squishes! Squeeze Crunch to uncover all different sparkly, crunchy textures including sand, beads, glitter and foam! (Ages: 6+; MSRP: ) Moj Moj Itty™ Series contains five adorably tiny squishy characters. (Ages: 6+; MSRP: $3.99 )

contains five adorably tiny squishy characters. (Ages: 6+; MSRP: ) Moj Moj Min™ Series includes an adorable pop surprise when you squeeze your character and a tiny Min character pops out again and again. (Ages: 6+; MSRP: $3.99 )

Num Noms®

Nums Noms Mystery Makeup™ Unbox these adorable surprises in a bottle to find all new Yummy characters with a makeup surprise inside – nail polish, shimmer, body spray, or lotion, that all smell so delicious! (Ages: 3+; MSRP: $9.99 )

Unbox these adorable surprises in a bottle to find all new Yummy characters with a makeup surprise inside – nail polish, shimmer, body spray, or lotion, that all smell so delicious! (Ages: 3+; MSRP: ) Num Noms Snackables™ Slime Kits New slime experiences packaged as a fun 'to-go' meal with so much food fun to unbox! Each kit comes with slimes and Snackables themed characters such as ice cream slime to scoop, egg yolk slime to crack, and jelly slime to smear! (Age: 3+; MSRP: $6.99)

New slime experiences packaged as a fun 'to-go' meal with so much food fun to unbox! Each kit comes with slimes and Snackables themed characters such as ice cream slime to scoop, egg yolk slime to crack, and jelly slime to smear! (Age: 3+; MSRP: $6.99) Num Noms Snackables Pizza Kit™ includes crust, sauce and your favorite toppings to create fun custom pizzas or treatzzas, again and again. (Age: 3+; MSRP: $19.99)

MGA Entertainment, Inc. New Logo

After 40 years in the toy industry, MGA Entertainment, Inc. will have a new look at the NYTF Booth this year. The new logo -- born out of the original logo shapes of the triangle, circle and square – has new colors and shapes! There may be a new look and color palette for the logo, but the same creative and innovative toys that MGAE has produced for the past four decades will continue!

ABOUT MGA ENTERTAINMENT

MGA Entertainment, Inc., a consumer entertainment products company headquartered in Van Nuys, California, creates innovative proprietary and licensed products including toys and games, dolls, consumer electronics, home décor, stationery and sporting goods. The MGA family includes award-winning brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!®, Little Tikes®, Springlings™ Surprise, Num Noms®, Poopsie Slime Surprise!™, Project Mc2 ®, Crate Creatures Surprise!™, VIRO Rides™ and Zapf Creation®. Visit us at www.mgae.com.

