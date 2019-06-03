Log in
Fashwire : Selected for Startup Grind's 2019 Accelerate Program

06/03/2019 | 03:05pm EDT

Fashwire has been selected by Startup Grind, powered by Google for Startups, as one of the Top 20 Grind Startups inducted into the 2019 Accelerate Program. Additionally, Fashwire will be a featured startup for the Startup Exhibition in the Grind category at the 2019 Startup Grind Europe Conference held June 6th in London.

“It is a great honor to be selected as one of the top 20 startups for Startup Grind’s Accelerate Program,” said Kimberly Carney, Founder & CEO. “Being recognized by Startup Grind is a huge validation on the value and continued growth of Fashwire.”

Hailed as the “Tinder for Fashion,” Fashwire is a 200+ multi-brand global marketplace providing fashion designers vital insight into consumer buying patterns by providing instant, targeted user data and feedback on the popularity of new ranges and future products. Driven by its data insights technology and worldwide brands, Fashwire is primed to become a major global player in the digital transformation and consumer behavior sectors.

About Fashwire

Fashwire is a fashion tech company that provides fashion designers a marketplace platform to help the $400B Fashion Industry increase revenue and save costs. Founded in Seattle, Washington, this 200+ designer direct to consumer platform aims to help fashion designers with ordering decisions and improve their full price sell-through by providing a hard metrics of consumer preferences virtually in real-time. Fashwire is funded by private angel investors from California, Nevada, New York, and Washington. Learn more at www.fashwire.com.

About Startup Grind

Startup Grind is the largest independent startup community, actively educating, inspiring, and connecting 2,000,000 founders in more than 600 chapters globally. Founded in Silicon Valley, we nurture startup ecosystems in 125+ countries through events, media, and partnerships with organizations such as Google for Startups. Our local monthly events feature successful local founders, innovators, educators and investors who share lessons learned on the road to building great companies. Startup Grind also hosts two flagship conferences annually — the Global Conference and Europe Conference. To date, Startup Grind has helped millions of entrepreneurs find mentorship, connect to partners and hires, pursue funding, and reach new users. Learn more at StartupGrind.com.


© Business Wire 2019
