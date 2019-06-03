Fashwire : Selected for Startup Grind's 2019 Accelerate Program

Fashwire
has been selected by Startup
Grind, powered by Google for Startups, as one of the Top 20 Grind
Startups inducted into the 2019 Accelerate Program. Additionally,
Fashwire will be a featured startup for the Startup Exhibition in the
Grind category at the 2019
Startup Grind Europe Conference held June 6th in London.
“It is a great honor to be selected as one of the top 20 startups for
Startup Grind’s Accelerate Program,” said Kimberly Carney, Founder &
CEO. “Being recognized by Startup Grind is a huge validation on the
value and continued growth of Fashwire.”
Hailed as the “Tinder for Fashion,” Fashwire is a 200+ multi-brand
global marketplace providing fashion designers vital insight into
consumer buying patterns by providing instant, targeted user data and
feedback on the popularity of new ranges and future products. Driven by
its data insights technology and worldwide brands, Fashwire is primed to
become a major global player in the digital transformation and consumer
behavior sectors.
About Fashwire
Fashwire is a fashion tech company that provides fashion designers a
marketplace platform to help the $400B Fashion Industry increase revenue
and save costs. Founded in Seattle, Washington, this 200+ designer
direct to consumer platform aims to help fashion designers with ordering
decisions and improve their full price sell-through by providing a hard
metrics of consumer preferences virtually in real-time. Fashwire is
funded by private angel investors from California, Nevada, New York, and
Washington. Learn more at www.fashwire.com.
About Startup Grind
Startup Grind is the largest independent startup community, actively
educating, inspiring, and connecting 2,000,000 founders in more than 600
chapters globally. Founded in Silicon Valley, we nurture startup
ecosystems in 125+ countries through events, media, and partnerships
with organizations such as Google for Startups. Our local monthly events
feature successful local founders, innovators, educators and investors
who share lessons learned on the road to building great companies.
Startup Grind also hosts two flagship conferences annually — the Global
Conference and Europe
Conference. To date, Startup Grind has helped millions of
entrepreneurs find mentorship, connect to partners and hires, pursue
funding, and reach new users. Learn more at StartupGrind.com.
