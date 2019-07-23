Log in
Fast Casual: Bar-B-Cutie SmokeHouse Adds Locations to South Texas

07/23/2019 | 07:15am EDT

Bar-B-Cutie SmokeHouse Plans 4th and 5th Locations in the Rio Grande Valley

Bar-B-Cutie SmokeHouse is set to add a fourth and fifth location to its string of South Texas restaurants this fall. Texas currently hosts four Bar-B-Cutie SmokeHouse locations, three in the Rio Grande Valley and one in San Antonio.

Where the two new locations will make their debut was announced this week. Everyone who frequents South Padre Island can go ahead and put Bar-B-Cutie SmokeHouse in your next itinerary! Launching a little over 6 miles from Valley International Airport will be the new Harlingen, Texas location. Locals and travelers alike will soon get to enjoy the great food and community support that the Bar-B-Cutie family brings with it.

A location in Sharyland, Texas will open following the Harlingen store opening. Both the Harlingen and Sharyland locations will be locally owned and operated. “It’s extremely important for our restaurant owners to actually live in their location’s community,” says Ronnie McFarland, CEO of Bar-B-Cutie Franchise Systems.

Opening multiple locations in the area will help Bar-B-Cutie’s communities grow stronger! “Operating as a local, family-owned BBQ joint by giving back to the community has been a main focus of Bar-B-Cutie since my grandfather began operations in the Nashville BBQ market in 1950,” emphasizes Brett McFarland who is a third generation Bar-B-Cutie SmokeHouse partner. “Using locally grown wood to smoke our meats, including locally favorite menu item(s), and hosting community events such as the Back to School Supply Giveaway are a few examples of our commitment to remain committed to that focus,” finishes Brett.

Both the Sharyland and Harlingen locations will offer the same menus and services as the other locations in the area including: dine-in, take-out, catering, app ordering and local menu favorites like brisket panchos, smoked-meat stuffed potatoes and smoked half birds.

About Bar-B-Cutie SmokeHouse®

Bar-B-Cutie SmokeHouse® is a 69 year old fast casual barbecue restaurant and catering company that is currently growing thru U.S. franchising. Bar-B-Cutie® is famous for its seriously smoked meats, as well as a host of Southern sides and homemade desserts. The model has multiple revenue streams with Dine – In, Take Out, Drive Thru, Catering, Online Ordering, and Delivery Service Partnerships such as GrubHub, EZCater, DoorDash, UberEats and PostMates. For more information visit: www.Bar-B-Cutie.com.


© Business Wire 2019
