Fast Company recognizes Klick on Inaugural List of 50 Best Workplaces for Innovators

Klick Inc. today announced it has been named to Fast Company’s first-ever list of Best Workplaces for Innovators, honoring businesses and organizations that demonstrate a deep commitment to encouraging innovation at all levels.

Developed in collaboration with Accenture, the 2019 Best Workplaces for Innovators showcases 50 winners from a variety of industries, including biotech, consumer packaged goods, financial services, cybersecurity, and engineering. Working together, Fast Company editors and Accenture researchers scored 362 applications, and a panel of eight eminent judges reviewed and endorsed the top 50 companies. The 2019 awards feature workplaces from around the world, and eight of the honorees are based outside the U.S.

"At Klick, we give our people the best tools and environment to solve really important problems,” said Klick Co-Founder and CEO Leerom Segal. “We operate with a bias for action and prioritize outcomes over optics by empowering Klicksters take on new experiments without fear of failing. We feel honored to be named one of Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators and are excited about the new ground we are exploring to enhance people’s lives.”

Within the life sciences space, Klick Health is collaborating with Boston Children’s Hospital on HealthVoyagerTM – a unique virtual reality platform that brings patients’ medical findings to life in a customized, immersive, 3D environment. It also developed the SymPulseTM Tele-Empathy Device – a ground-breaking technology that records and transmits Parkinson’s tremors in real time to allow doctors and caregivers to feel what it’s like to live with the disease; and one of its first incubation initiatives, Circulation, was recently acquired by LogistiCare Solutions, LLC, the nation’s largest non-emergency medical transportation broker.

Klick also created Sensei Labs to commercialize the enterprise operating system it developed and has been using in-house for over a decade. Now used by some of the biggest multinational companies around the world, SenseiOSTM helps people communicate, orchestrate work, and make better decisions in an engaging way.

“Other titles catalog perquisites and benefits. Fast Company seeks to highlight workplaces that attract and retain the best talent by creating environments where employees are empowered to put forth bold ideas, engage in radical experiments, and even fail, in the name of innovation,” says Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company.

In related news last week, Great Place to Work® named Klick one of the Best Workplaces™ in Healthcare, marking the 8th Best Workplace distinction of the year for the people-centric, culture-obsessed company. In March, Klick was also named a Best Managed Company for the 11th consecutive year.

