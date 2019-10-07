Log in
Fast Park : Doubles Indoor Parking Capacity at Midway International Airport to Meet Traveler Demand

10/07/2019 | 11:40am EDT

Fast Park, a leading offsite airport parking company with facilities at some of the nation’s busiest airports, recently completed a nearly 400-space expansion at its location serving Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW). The expansion will nearly double the facility’s capacity just in time for the busy holiday travel season.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191007005644/en/

Fast Park's recently completed expansion at Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW) will nearly double the facility's capacity. (Photo: Business Wire)

Fast Park's recently completed expansion at Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW) will nearly double the facility's capacity. (Photo: Business Wire)

Melanie Chavez, executive vice president of construction and branding at Fast Park, shared that demand for parking at Midway Fast Park – located at 5230 S. Cicero Ave., near S. Archer Ave. – has been substantial since the facility’s opening in December 2018. “We’re thrilled to have welcomed so many guests in our first ten months of operation,” Chavez said. “We anticipate that the demand for indoor, heated parking will greatly increase during the winter months, and this expansion will enable Midway Fast Park to accommodate travelers looking for a convenient and hassle-free parking experience.”

Travelers can make online reservations to secure parking accommodations. The Midway facility also offers Fast Park’s trademark services, as well as a few location-specific amenities:

  • Indoor, heated parking
  • Complimentary FastCharge EV Charging Stations
  • No walking, no waiting, no worries® car-to-airport terminal shuttle service
  • Complimentary luggage assistance
  • Weekday newspaper upon entry (6–8 a.m. while supplies last) and bottled water upon exit
  • Emergency car services including battery and tire inflation assistance
  • Credit card-only payments for a quick and efficient checkout process

Guests signing up for Fast Park’s Relax for Rewards loyalty program can make free reservations and earn points toward free parking with each visit.

About Fast Park

Fast Park is a leading offsite airport parking company headquartered in Cincinnati. With 17 facilities throughout the country, its brands include Fast Park & Relax, FastPark2, Airport Fast Park and Park Place. Fast Park offers the highest-quality customer service at its facilities 24 hours per day, seven days per week. Its convenient shuttle service transports travelers directly from their parking spot to their terminal. Fast Park exclusively accepts credit and debit card payments at all facilities. Facilities are located in the following cities: Albuquerque, Atlanta, Austin, Baltimore-BWI, Chicago-MDW, Cincinnati-CVG, Cleveland, Houston-IAH, Houston-HOU, Indianapolis, Memphis, Milwaukee, Orlando, Raleigh and Tucson. For more information, visit TheFastPark.com.


© Business Wire 2019
