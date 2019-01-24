Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Fastbase Inc. Pre-IPO.: Invitation to Buy Shares in The Largest Extension to Google Analytics

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/24/2019 | 03:42am EST


Fastbase's is targeting admission to London Stock Exchange in Q2-Q3, 2019, as the fastest growing SaaS web analytics and lead generation tool built upon Google Analytics. 
Built upon Google Analytics, Fastbase's software generates comprehensive lead reports that include extensive company profiles, visitor interaction, key employees with LinkedIn profile and email addresses.

The insights provided by Fastbase enable B2B businesses to contact their online leads in real-time. Fastbase has surpassed Hubspot.com in the number of website visitors being analyzed. In just two years, Fastbase has achieved massive success with almost one million top brands using its software to identify important website visitor data. Fastbase Analyzes Interactions from incredible 6 Billion Web Visitors Each Month. Because of its great success and continued growth, Fastbase, Inc. expects the company valuation and share price to increase up to 650% within the next 18 months.  

Invitation to buy shares in Fastbase Inc.
Prior to its listing on the London Stock Exchange, Fastbase intends to raise $7M USD gross proceeds with the shares priced at $2.90 USD per share including discount on a first come first serve basis.

The private placement is limited to a minimum investment of US$ 5,000.

The closing date for reserving shares is January 26, 2019. 
To reserve your shares now, contact us at investor@fastbase.co.uk or use the share reservation form.

Fastbase Inc. 
Rasmus Refer, CEO                                                                                                                                     
Gamle Carlsberg Vej 16, DK-2500 Valby                                                                                                     
Email: rr@fastbase.com                                                                                                                         
Rasmus Refer Linkedin profile

This offering is only open to non-US investors and certain US investors that qualify as accredited investors under Regulation D, Rule 501, and this offering is being made on a good-faith reliance on Regulation D Rule 506(c) and exemptions for offering securities to non-US investors.


Fastbase in the press:

Ritzau 18 Jan 2019
Big Data 2019 Market Revolutionized by Fastbase's Next Generation Web Analytics

Nasdaq-13 Dec 2018
Fastbase Inc., Predicted Most Successful Listing on London Stock Exchange in 2019

Nasdaq-12 Dec 2018
Fastbase, Inc. Stock Has Big Chance To Skyrocket


Fastbase, Inc.'s Mission Statement
Fastbase's mission is to empower businesses through data to strengthen customer relationships and augment sales and marketing programs now and in the future.
Our core audience is comprised of the 50 million companies worldwide that use Google Analytics or Google Ads. Fastbase's services offer both free and paid plans. 

  


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:27aLIGHTINTHEBOX : Announces Appointment of New Independent Director
PR
09:25aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Vodafone, oil stocks drag FTSE lower for third session
RE
09:24aSouth Africa's RBCT says 2018 coal exports fall
RE
09:24aRENEURON : First patient treated in US stroke trial
PU
09:24aFLYBE : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Flybe Group Plc
PU
09:24aFACEBOOK : pledges to combat 'false news', fake accounts ahead of May polls
AQ
09:21aTEMENOS : wins 'Best Digital Banking Solution' in the Banker Africa - North Africa Banking Awards
AQ
09:21aOsram casts cloud over outlook as first-quarter revenues fall
RE
09:19aDAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST : First Quarter Trading Update
PU
09:19aHANSARD GLOBAL : New business results for 6 months ended 31 Dec 18
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. : Chip supplier TI misses revenue estimates as Chinese demand dips
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Microsoft says Bing search engine blocked in China
3STMICROELECTRONICS : STMICROELECTRONICS : Reports Q4 and FY 2018 Financial Results
4GJENSIDIGE FORSIKRING : GJENSIDIGE FORSIKRING : A year significantly impacted by extraordinary weather conditi..
5Oil prices dip on worries fuel demand to stall as global growth slows

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.