Faster Internet and protection against cyberattacks: UPC Business offers customers free additional services during the coronavirus crisis

04/17/2020 | 04:05am EDT

Wallisellen, 17 April 2020


Wallisellen, 17 April 2020

In times of the coronavirus, a stable and powerful communication infrastructure is more important for companies than ever. UPC Business is responding to the needs of its customers by providing free performance updates and comprehensive protection against cyberattacks via Business Secure Web to ensure fast and secure Internet communication.

UPC operates the largest and strongest broadband network in Switzerland. With the current extension, fibre optic connections make up 97 percent of the UPC network. Thanks to the closely woven fibre optic network, a wide variety of locations throughout Switzerland can be connected to each other using the shortest possible route and redundantly. This unique network infrastructure is of great importance for Switzerland as a business location, both in the current situation and in view of accelerating digitisation.

Internet bandwidths increased to the maximum possible

Internet speeds of up to 1 Gbit/s are available throughout UPC's coverage area. In the fibre optic network, UPC can provide business services with bandwidths of up to several Tbit/s. In order to support its customers with the massive increase in teleworking and to ensure flawless connectivity, UPC Business is now proactively increasing Internet bandwidths to the maximum possible at no extra cost until the end of May 2020. Marco Quinter, Managing Director Business Services: "UPC Business is aware of its great responsibility and is doing everything necessary to optimally support its customers in these uncertain times. We are conducting intensive dialogues with our customers so that their needs can be covered as quickly and comprehensively as possible."

Protection against cyberattacks even when working from home

UPC Business has observed a sharp increase in cybercriminal activity since the beginning of the coronavirus crisis. Teleworking is a weak spot that attackers are currently exploiting on a large scale. Companies therefore need an Internet security service that reliably protects computers from cyberattacks everywhere, whether they are using the company network, working from home or on the road.

In addition to the bandwidth upgrade, UPC Business is offering its customers the Business Secure Web security service free of charge until the end of July 2020. Business Secure Web is a cloud service that effectively protects companies, including their teleworking employees, from infections and prevents attacks. The service can be activated with little effort and

updates itself automatically. Another advantage: using Business Secure Web does not affect the speed of your Internet connection.

Faster Internet and comprehensive protection against cyberattacks: with UPC's broadband network, companies are optimally equipped for the next surge in digitisation.

Media representatives are welcome to contact us for more information:
UPC
Media Relations
Switzerland
Tel. +41 58 388 99 99
media.relations@upc.ch
@UPC_Switzerland




