Fastest Growing Network of Fertility Centers in the U.S., Prelude Fertility Appoints Dr. James Grifo, MD, PhD as Chief Medical Officer

World-Renowned Specialist Brings Proven Scientific Excellence to the Prelude Network, Implementing New Research and Innovations, Advancing the Company’s Standards of Care

Today, Prelude Fertility (Prelude) announced that Dr. James Grifo, MD, PhD has joined the organization as the company’s new Chief Medical Officer. A world-renowned fertility expert and surgeon, Dr. Grifo will develop, lead and implement new, innovative clinical strategies to advance the quality of fertility care offered by centers within the Prelude Network. He will also provide clinical guidance and support to physicians in the network, developing new best practices and standards for these top-tier centers across the country.

This news follows yesterday’s announcement that Prelude and NYU Langone Health have established the NYU Langone Fertility Center (Fertility Center) as the latest partner in the Prelude Network, and its largest in the Northeast. Dr. Grifo is the co-founder and Program Director of the Fertility Center, a role he has served in since 1995.

“Prelude’s goal is to educate people about their reproductive health and provide best-in-class and comprehensive fertility care,” said Prelude Fertility’s Chief Executive Officer, Susan Hertzberg. “Partnering with Dr. Grifo, a global pioneer and leader in the field of reproductive endocrinology and infertility, is a significant step toward realizing that vision. We are thrilled to have such an esteemed physician and researcher join our team and advance our mission, which helps people have healthy babies when they are ready.”

Dr. Grifo is one of the world’s foremost reproductive endocrinology and infertility surgeons, and a leader in fertility research and advancements, including in preimplantation genetic diagnosis (PGD), preimplantation genetic screening (PGS) and fertility preservation. In addition to serving as co-founder and Program Director for the NYU Langone Fertility Center, Dr. Grifo is also the Director of the Division of Reproductive Endocrinology and a Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the NYU School of Medicine. Dr. Grifo will maintain his position on the faculty and leadership of the Fertility Center at NYU Langone.

In 1992, he performed the first embryo biopsy that resulted in a live birth in the U.S. A leader in egg freezing, Dr. Grifo’s research team produced the NYU Vitrification Method, which has been in use at the center since 2004.

“I have been a supporter of Prelude since their launch, as we collectively believe in shifting the cultural dialogue from treating infertility to understanding one’s fertility at any viable childbearing age. Scientific advancements have made it possible to dramatically improve pregnancy outcomes, and it is our mission to extend those benefits to as many patients as possible,” said Dr. Grifo. “Prelude’s growth is impressive, and I know that by joining their team we will build on that success, and lead in new innovation that ensures even greater success for those wanting to have a baby.”

Prelude is a comprehensive fertility company that launched in October 2016. The company is focused on shifting perceptions about infertility and reproductive health, and improving access to the highest quality of care that improves patients’ chances of having a healthy baby when they are ready. Since launch, Prelude has built the fastest-growing network of fertility centers – the Prelude Network. It helps patients achieve their best possible pregnancy outcomes through access to these top-tier centers and more than 30 internationally-recognized reproductive endocrinologists; placing emphasis on the best clinical protocols and scientific advancements; and sharing these best practices across the network.

Dr. Grifo received his MD and PhD degrees at Case Western Reserve Medical School as a Phi Beta Kappa graduate, completed his residency at Cornell University Medical Center, and his Fellowship in Reproductive Endocrinology at Yale University. He is Board Certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology and Reproductive Endocrinology, as well as being certified by the Accreditation Council for Gynecologic Endoscopy.

Dr. Grifo previously served as the President of the Society for Assisted Reproductive Technologies (SART) and has received many honors during his career, including the President’s Award from RESOLVE and the SART prize for research. He has been featured extensively in national media, including Vogue, The New York Times, TODAY Show, CNN, MSNBC, The New Yorker, Scientific American, and Wired, among others.

His book, The Whole Life Fertility Plan, co-written with Kyra Phillips, was published in 2015.

