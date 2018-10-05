Fastest Growing Network of Fertility Centers in the U.S., Prelude Fertility Appoints Dr. James Grifo, MD, PhD as Chief Medical Officer

Today, Prelude
Fertility (Prelude) announced that Dr. James Grifo, MD, PhD has
joined the organization as the company’s new Chief Medical Officer. A
world-renowned fertility expert and surgeon, Dr. Grifo will develop,
lead and implement new, innovative clinical strategies to advance the
quality of fertility care offered by centers within the Prelude Network.
He will also provide clinical guidance and support to physicians in the
network, developing new best practices and standards for these top-tier
centers across the country.
This news follows yesterday’s announcement that Prelude and NYU
Langone Health have established the NYU
Langone Fertility Center (Fertility Center) as the latest partner in
the Prelude Network, and its largest in the Northeast. Dr. Grifo is the
co-founder and Program Director of the Fertility Center, a role he has
served in since 1995.
“Prelude’s goal is to educate people about their reproductive health and
provide best-in-class and comprehensive fertility care,” said Prelude
Fertility’s Chief Executive Officer, Susan Hertzberg. “Partnering with
Dr. Grifo, a global pioneer and leader in the field of reproductive
endocrinology and infertility, is a significant step toward realizing
that vision. We are thrilled to have such an esteemed physician and
researcher join our team and advance our mission, which helps people
have healthy babies when they are ready.”
Dr. Grifo is one of the world’s foremost reproductive endocrinology and
infertility surgeons, and a leader in fertility research and
advancements, including in preimplantation genetic diagnosis (PGD),
preimplantation genetic screening (PGS) and fertility preservation. In
addition to serving as co-founder and Program Director for the NYU
Langone Fertility Center, Dr. Grifo is also the Director of the Division
of Reproductive Endocrinology and a Professor of Obstetrics and
Gynecology at the NYU School of Medicine. Dr. Grifo will maintain his
position on the faculty and leadership of the Fertility Center at NYU
Langone.
In 1992, he performed the first embryo biopsy that resulted in a live
birth in the U.S. A leader in egg freezing, Dr. Grifo’s research team
produced the NYU Vitrification Method, which has been in use at the
center since 2004.
“I have been a supporter of Prelude since their launch, as we
collectively believe in shifting the cultural dialogue from treating
infertility to understanding one’s fertility at any viable childbearing
age. Scientific advancements have made it possible to dramatically
improve pregnancy outcomes, and it is our mission to extend those
benefits to as many patients as possible,” said Dr. Grifo. “Prelude’s
growth is impressive, and I know that by joining their team we will
build on that success, and lead in new innovation that ensures even
greater success for those wanting to have a baby.”
Prelude is a comprehensive fertility company that launched in October
2016. The company is focused on shifting perceptions about infertility
and reproductive health, and improving access to the highest quality of
care that improves patients’ chances of having a healthy baby when they
are ready. Since launch, Prelude has built the fastest-growing network
of fertility centers – the Prelude Network. It helps patients achieve
their best possible pregnancy outcomes through access to these top-tier
centers and more than 30 internationally-recognized reproductive
endocrinologists; placing emphasis on the best clinical protocols and
scientific advancements; and sharing these best practices across the
network.
Dr. Grifo received his MD and PhD degrees at Case Western Reserve
Medical School as a Phi Beta Kappa graduate, completed his residency at
Cornell University Medical Center, and his Fellowship in Reproductive
Endocrinology at Yale University. He is Board Certified in Obstetrics
and Gynecology and Reproductive Endocrinology, as well as being
certified by the Accreditation Council for Gynecologic Endoscopy.
Dr. Grifo previously served as the President of the Society for Assisted
Reproductive Technologies (SART) and has received many honors during his
career, including the President’s Award from RESOLVE and the SART prize
for research. He has been featured extensively in national media,
including Vogue, The New York Times, TODAY Show, CNN,
MSNBC, The New Yorker, Scientific American, and Wired,
among others.
His book, The Whole Life Fertility Plan, co-written with Kyra
Phillips, was published in 2015.
