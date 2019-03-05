Log in
Fastly Builds on its Partnership with Aria Systems as it Enters Next Phase of Global Growth

03/05/2019 | 09:06am EST

The World’s Leading Edge Cloud Platform is Scaling its Business with the help of Aria Following Successful Implementation of Aria’s Leading Cloud Billing and Monetization Platform

Aria Systems, the leader in helping enterprises grow subscription-and usage-based revenue, today announced that Fastly, the leading edge cloud platform, has expanded its engagement with Aria and will continue to use the company’s cloud billing and monetization platform to provide timely usage and spend data to its customers as it enters its next phase of global growth, introduces new products to the market and continues to expand its worldwide roster of customers.

Fastly selected Aria as its billing partner to improve its customers’ experience by providing visibility and transparency of usage and consumption within its billing communications. Since the initial deployment, Fastly has experienced tremendous growth in its business. Fastly is extending its commitment to Aria during this period of continued growth.

“Clients expanding their use of Aria to help drive their recurring revenue growth strategies globally provide the best validation of the value of the Aria platform and our ability to execute,” said Tom Dibble, President and CEO, Aria Systems. “As a leader in edge computing and content delivery, Fastly prides itself on providing an extraordinary customer experience. We are proud to serve as Fastly’s monetization partner and look forward to continuing to enable the company to deliver a customer experience marked by speed and transparency.”

Fastly’s platform is built by and for developers to write and deploy code at the edge. The platform moves data and applications closer to the user — at the edge of the network — to help their websites and applications perform faster, safer, and at global scale. The company continually strives to deliver unparalleled customer service and an unsurpassed customer experience. Aria’s platform has allowed Fastly to launch new monetization models with greater agility.

“We empower our customers to innovate at the edge and we believe they shouldn’t have to wait until the end of the month for their usage and billing information,” said Adriel Lares, CFO, Fastly. “Aria’s cloud billing platform allows us to provide our customers with critical data and timely information related to consumption, which ultimately enables them to be more successful.”

About Aria Systems:

Aria Systems’ cloud-based monetization platform is the analysts’ choice, top ranked by leading research firms. Innovative enterprises like Adobe, NETGEAR, Philips, Pitney Bowes, Subaru and VMware depend on Aria to accelerate time to market and increase flexibility, enabling them to maximize customer value and grow recurring revenue through subscription- and usage-based offerings. For more information, visit www.ariasystems.com.

About Fastly:

Fastly helps the world’s most popular digital businesses keep pace with their customer expectations by delivering fast, secure, and scalable online experiences. Businesses trust Fastly’s edge cloud platform to accelerate the pace of technical innovation, mitigate evolving threats, and scale on demand. Founded in 2011, Fastly powers online destinations including Airbnb, GitHub, Alaska Airlines, Pinterest, Vimeo, The Guardian, and The New York Times. Learn more at Fastly.com and follow us on Twitter @fastly.


© Business Wire 2019
