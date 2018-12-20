Log in
Fat Wreck Chords : Rumors

12/20/2018

20Dec, 2018
Head over to Punknews to read a review for the new American Steel EP!

19Dec, 2018
Teenage Bottlerocket will be celebrating Brandon and Ray's Birthday with four shows in Wyoming and Colorado. Get rad!

18Dec, 2018
Slam Dunk Festival teamed up with Fat Mike from NOFX to curate a Punk In Drublic stage. Read about it here!

13Dec, 2018
Heads up! Swingin' Utters just announced a hefty March tour in 2019. Deets here!

04Dec, 2018
Hell yeah! Second Chicago American Steel show added with The Lillingtons! Early show.

30Nov, 2018
Twangville added face to face to their 2018 playlist!

28Nov, 2018
Lou from SICKOF IT ALL lists his top ten albums of 2018. Read it here!

27Nov, 2018
Leftöver Cracktour starts today in Pittsburgh!

21Nov, 2018
We got festival line-up announcements comin' out our ears over here. Punk Rock Holiday and Punk Rock Bowling. Now that's some shit to be thankful for.

20Nov, 2018
Check out this review of the new Useless ID 7'.

Disclaimer

Fat Wreck Chords published this content on 20 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2018 01:49:03 UTC
