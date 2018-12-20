Fat Wreck Chords : Rumors

20 Dec, 2018

Head over to Punknews to read a review for the new American Steel EP!

19 Dec, 2018

Teenage Bottlerocket will be celebrating Brandon and Ray's Birthday with four shows in Wyoming and Colorado. Get rad!

18 Dec, 2018

Slam Dunk Festival teamed up with Fat Mike from NOFX to curate a Punk In Drublic stage. Read about it here!

13 Dec, 2018

Heads up! Swingin' Utters just announced a hefty March tour in 2019. Deets here!

04 Dec, 2018

Hell yeah! Second Chicago American Steel show added with The Lillingtons! Early show.

30 Nov, 2018

Twangville added face to face to their 2018 playlist!

28 Nov, 2018

Lou from SICKOF IT ALL lists his top ten albums of 2018. Read it here!

27 Nov, 2018

Leftöver Cracktour starts today in Pittsburgh!

21 Nov, 2018

We got festival line-up announcements comin' out our ears over here. Punk Rock Holiday and Punk Rock Bowling. Now that's some shit to be thankful for.

20 Nov, 2018

Check out this review of the new Useless ID 7'.

