Fatal Work Injuries in Hawaii – 2018

News Release Information 20-260-SAN

Tuesday, February 11, 2020

Fatal work injuries totaled 22 in 2018 for Hawaii, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Assistant Commissioner for Regional Operations Richard Holden noted that the number of work-related fatalities in Hawaii was up two from the previous year. Fatal occupational injuries in the state have ranged from a high of 41 in 2001 to a low of 11 in 2013. (See chart 1.)

Nationwide, a total of 5,250 fatal work injuries were recorded in 2018, up from the 5,147 fatal injuries in 2017, according to the results from the Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries (CFOI) program.

Type of incident

In Hawaii, transportation incidents; violence and other injuries by persons or animals; and falls, slips, and trips each accounted for five fatal work injuries. These three major categories accounted for 68 percent of all workplace fatalities in the state. (See table 1.) Over the year, worker deaths from transportation incidents fell by five, fatalities due to violence or other injuries by persons or animals rose by two, and fatalities from falls, slips, or trips remained the same.

Nationally, transportation incidents were the most frequent fatal workplace event in 2018, accounting for 40 percent of fatal work injuries. (See chart 2.) Violence and other injuries by persons or animals was the second-most common fatal event (16 percent), followed by falls, slips, and trips (15 percent) and contact with objects and equipment (15 percent).

Industry

The private retail trade and transportation and warehousing industries had the highest number of fatalities in Hawaii with three each. The previous year neither industry experienced a workplace fatality. (See table 2.)

Occupation

The protective service occupational group had the highest number of workplace fatalities with four. (See table 3.) The building and grounds cleaning and maintenance occupational group had the second highest number of workplace fatalities with three.

Additional highlights:

Men accounted for 82 percent of the work-related fatalities in Hawaii, compared to the 92 percent national share. (See table 4.)

White non-Hispanics accounted for 23 percent of those who died from a workplace injury. Nationwide, this group accounted for 65 percent of work-related deaths.

Workers 25-54 years old accounted for 27 percent of the state's work-related fatalities in 2018, compared to 58 percent of on-the-job fatalities nationally

Of the 22 fatal work injuries in Hawaii, 91 percent worked for wages and salaries; the remainder were self-employed.

Technical Note

Background of the program. The Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries (CFOI), part of the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) Occupational Safety and Health Statistics (OSHS) program, is a count of all fatal work injuries occurring in the U.S. during the calendar year. The CFOI uses a variety of state, federal, and independent data sources to identify, verify, and describe fatal work injuries. This ensures counts are as complete and accurate as possible. For the 2018 national data, over 24,800 unique source documents were reviewed as part of the data collection process. For technical information and definitions for the CFOI, see the BLS Handbook of Methods on the BLS website at www.bls.gov/opub/hom/cfoi/home.htm.

Federal/State agency coverage. The CFOI includes data for all fatal work injuries, some of which may be outside the scope of other agencies or regulatory coverage. Comparisons between CFOI counts and those released by other agencies should account for the different coverage requirements and definitions used by each agency. For more information on the scope of CFOI, see www.bls.gov/iif/cfoiscope.htm and www.bls.gov/opub/hom/cfoi/concepts.htm.

Acknowledgments.

BLS appreciates the efforts of all federal, state, local, and private sector entities that provided source documents used to identify fatal work injuries. Among these agencies are the Occupational Safety and Health Administration; the National Transportation Safety Board; the U.S. Coast Guard; the Mine Safety and Health Administration; the Office of Workers' Compensation Programs (Federal Employees' Compensation and Longshore and Harbor Workers' Compensation divisions); the Federal Railroad Administration; the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration; state vital statistics registrars, coroners, and medical examiners; state departments of health, labor, and industrial relations and workers' compensation agencies; state and local police departments; and state farm bureaus.

Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

Event or exposure 2017 2018 Number Number Percent Total 20 22 100 Violence and other injuries by persons or animals 3 5 23 Intentional injury by person 3 5 23 Intentional injury by other person 1 4 18 Shooting by other person--intentional -- 1 5 Stabbing, cutting, slashing, piercing -- 3 14 Transportation incidents 10 5 23 Water vehicle incidents -- 1 5 Fall or jump from water vehicle -- 1 5 Nonroadway incident involving motorized land vehicles -- 3 14 Nonroadway noncollision incident -- -- -- Jack-knifed or overturned, nonroadway -- 1 5 Fires and explosions -- -- -- Falls, slips, trips 5 5 23 Falls on same level -- 3 14 Exposure to harmful substances or environments -- 4 18 Exposure to temperature extremes -- 1 5 Contact with hot objects or substances -- 1 5 Exposure to oxygen deficiency, n.e.c. -- -- -- Drowning, submersion, n.e.c. -- 1 5 Contact with objects and equipment -- 3 14 Struck by object or equipment -- 3 14 Struck by falling object or equipment--other than powered vehicle -- 3 14 Struck by object falling from vehicle or machinery--other than vehicle part -- 1 5 Overexertion and bodily reaction -- -- -- NOTE: Data for all years are final. Totals for major categories may include subcategories not shown separately. Percentages may not add to totals because of rounding. CFOI fatality counts exclude illness-related deaths unless precipitated by an injury event. Dashes indicate no data reported or data that do not meet publication criteria.

Industry 2017 2018 Number Number Percent Total 20 22 100 Private industry 13 19 86 Goods producing 7 4 18 Natural resources and mining -- 1 5 Agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting -- 1 5 Fishing, hunting and trapping -- 1 5 Fishing -- 1 5 Fishing -- 1 5 Construction 5 -- -- Manufacturing -- 1 5 Manufacturing -- 1 5 Nonmetallic mineral product manufacturing -- 1 5 Cement and concrete product manufacturing -- 1 5 Other concrete product manufacturing -- 1 5 Service providing 6 15 68 Trade, transportation, and utilities -- 8 36 Utilities -- 1 5 Utilities -- 1 5 Electric power generation, transmission and distribution -- 1 5 Electric power transmission, control, and distribution -- 1 5 Electric power distribution -- 1 5 Retail trade -- 3 14 Building material and garden equipment and supplies dealers -- 1 5 Lawn and garden equipment and supplies stores -- 1 5 Nursery, garden center, and farm supply stores -- 1 5 Miscellaneous store retailers -- 1 5 Florists -- 1 5 Florists -- 1 5 Transportation and warehousing -- 3 14 Scenic and sightseeing transportation -- -- -- Scenic and sightseeing transportation, land -- 1 5 Scenic and sightseeing transportation, land -- 1 5 Support activities for transportation -- 1 5 Support activities for water transportation -- 1 5 Information -- -- -- Financial activities -- 2 9 Finance and insurance -- 1 5 Credit intermediation and related activities -- 1 5 Depository credit intermediation -- 1 5 Commercial banking -- 1 5 Real estate and rental and leasing -- 1 5 Real estate -- 1 5 Lessors of real estate -- 1 5 Lessors of residential buildings and dwellings -- 1 5 Professional and business services 2 3 14 Educational and health services 1 -- -- Leisure and hospitality -- 1 5 Arts, entertainment, and recreation -- 1 5 Museums, historical sites, and similar institutions -- 1 5 Museums, historical sites, and similar institutions -- 1 5 Zoos and botanical gardens -- 1 5 Other services, except public administration -- -- -- Government 7 3 14 Federal government 6 -- -- State government 1 -- -- Local government -- 1 5 NOTE: Data for all years are final. Totals for major categories may include subcategories not shown separately. Percentages may not add to totals because of rounding. CFOI fatality counts exclude illness-related deaths unless precipitated by an injury event. Dashes indicate no data reported or data that do not meet publication criteria.

Occupation 2017 2018 Number Number Percent Total 20 22 100 Management occupations -- 1 5 Other management occupations -- 1 5 Property, real estate, and community association managers -- 1 5 Property, real estate, and community association managers -- 1 5 Business and financial operations occupations -- -- -- Computer and mathematical occupations -- -- -- Architecture and engineering occupations -- -- -- Life, physical, and social science occupations -- -- -- Community and social services occupations -- -- -- Legal occupations -- -- -- Education, training, and library occupations -- -- -- Arts, design, entertainment, sports, and media occupations -- 1 5 Art and design workers -- 1 5 Designers -- 1 5 Floral designers -- 1 5 Healthcare practitioners and technical occupations -- -- -- Healthcare support occupations -- -- -- Protective service occupations -- 4 18 Law enforcement workers -- 1 5 Police officers -- 1 5 Police and sheriff's patrol officers -- 1 5 Other protective service workers -- 3 14 Food preparation and serving related occupations -- -- -- Building and grounds cleaning and maintenance occupations -- 3 14 Grounds maintenance workers -- 3 14 Grounds maintenance workers -- 3 14 Personal care and service occupations -- 1 5 Tour and travel guides -- 1 5 Tour and travel guides -- 1 5 Tour guides and escorts -- 1 5 Sales and related occupations -- -- -- Office and administrative support occupations -- -- -- Farming, fishing, and forestry occupations -- 1 5 Fishing and hunting workers -- 1 5 Fishers and related fishing workers -- 1 5 Fishers and related fishing workers -- 1 5 Construction and extraction occupations 5 -- -- Construction trades workers 5 -- -- Brickmasons, blockmasons, and stonemasons -- 1 5 Brickmasons and blockmasons -- 1 5 Installation, maintenance, and repair occupations -- -- -- Production occupations -- -- -- Transportation and material moving occupations -- -- -- Military specific occupations 6 -- -- NOTE: Totals for major categories may include subcategories not shown separately. Percentages may not add to totals because of rounding. CFOI fatality counts exclude illness-related deaths unless precipitated by an injury event. Dashes indicate no data reported or data that do not meet publication criteria.