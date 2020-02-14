Fatal Work Injuries in Oregon – 2018

News Release Information 20-286-SAN

Friday, February 14, 2020

Fatal work injuries totaled 62 in 2018 for Oregon, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Assistant Commissioner for Regional Operations Richard Holden noted that the number of work-related fatalities in Oregon was similar to the previous year. Fatal occupational injuries in the state have ranged from a high of 88 in 1992 to a low of 43 in 2012. (See chart 1.)

Nationwide, a total of 5,250 fatal work injuries were recorded in 2018, up from the 5,147 fatal injuries in 2017, according to the results from the Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries (CFOI) program.

Type of incident

In Oregon, transportation incidents resulted in 24 fatal work injuries and contact with objects and equipment accounted for 17 fatalities. These two major categories accounted for 66 percent of all workplace fatalities in the state. (See table 1.) Worker deaths from transportation incidents were down from 29 over the year and worker fatalities due to contact with objects and equipment were up from 13.

Violence and other injuries by persons or animals was the third-most frequent fatal work event with eight fatalities compared to six in the prior year. Falls, slips, or trips resulted in seven work-related deaths compared to six in 2017.

Nationally, transportation incidents were the most frequent fatal workplace event in 2018, accounting for 40 percent of fatal work injuries. (See chart 2.) Violence and other injuries by persons or animals was the second-most common fatal event (16 percent), followed by falls, slips, and trips (15 percent) and contact with objects and equipment (15 percent).

Industry

The private agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting industry had the highest number of fatalities in Oregon with 12, down from 16 in the previous year. (See table 2.) Contact with objects and equipment resulted in 7 of the 12 fatalities in the industry. The logging sector accounted for 9 of the 12 workplace fatalities in the industry.

The private construction industry had 10 workplace fatalities compared to 8 in the previous year. Specialty trade contractors accounted for six, or 60 percent, of the fatal injuries in this industry.

Occupation

The transportation and material moving occupational group had the highest number of workplace fatalities with 19. (See table 3.) Heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers accounted for 9 of the 19 fatalities among transportation and material moving workers. The construction and extraction occupational group had the second highest number of workplace fatalities with 11, followed by farming, fishing, and forestry occupations with 10. Construction laborers suffered 4 of the 11 work-related deaths within the construction and extraction group. Loggers accounted for 7 of the 10 farming, fishing, and forestry occupational fatalities.

Additional highlights:

Men accounted for 95 percent of the work-related fatalities in Oregon, compared to the 92-percent national share. (See table 4.) Transportation incidents made up 39 percent of the fatalities for men in Oregon.

White non-Hispanics accounted for 79 percent of those who died from a workplace injury. Nationwide, this group accounted for 65 percent of work-related deaths.

Workers 25-54 years old accounted for 58 percent of the state's work-related fatalities in 2018, matching the national average.

Of the 62 fatal work injuries in Oregon, 84 percent worked for wages and salaries; the remainder were self-employed. The most frequent fatal event for wage and salary workers was transportation incidents; contact with objects and equipment was the most frequent fatal event for self-employed workers.

Technical Note

Background of the program. The Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries (CFOI), part of the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) Occupational Safety and Health Statistics (OSHS) program, is a count of all fatal work injuries occurring in the U.S. during the calendar year. The CFOI uses a variety of state, federal, and independent data sources to identify, verify, and describe fatal work injuries. This ensures counts are as complete and accurate as possible. For the 2018 national data, over 24,800 unique source documents were reviewed as part of the data collection process. For technical information and definitions for the CFOI, see the BLS Handbook of Methods on the BLS website at www.bls.gov/opub/hom/cfoi/home.htm.

Federal/State agency coverage. The CFOI includes data for all fatal work injuries, even those that may be outside the scope of other agencies or regulatory coverage. Thus, any comparison between the BLS fatality census counts and those released by other agencies should take into account the different coverage requirements and definitions being used by each agency. More on the scope of CFOI can be found at www.bls.gov/opub/hom/cfoi/concepts.htm.

Acknowledgments. BLS appreciates the efforts of all federal, state, local, and private sector entities that provided source documents used to identify fatal work injuries. Among these agencies are the Occupational Safety and Health Administration; the National Transportation Safety Board; the U.S. Coast Guard; the Mine Safety and Health Administration; the Office of Workers' Compensation Programs (Federal Employees' Compensation and Longshore and Harbor Workers' Compensation divisions); the Federal Railroad Administration; the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration; state vital statistics registrars, coroners, and medical examiners; state departments of health, labor, and industrial relations and workers' compensation agencies; state and local police departments; and state farm bureaus.

Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200. Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

Event or exposure 2017 2018 Number Number Percent Total 60 62 100 Violence and other injuries by persons or animals 6 8 13 Intentional injury by person 4 7 11 Intentional injury by other person 1 4 6 Shooting by other person--intentional 1 4 6 Self-inflicted injury--intentional 3 3 5 Injury by person--unintentional or intent unknown -- 1 2 Injury by other person--unintentional or intent unknown -- 1 2 Shooting by other person--unintentional -- 1 2 Transportation incidents 29 24 39 Roadway incidents involving motorized land vehicle 18 21 34 Roadway collision with other vehicle 10 10 16 Roadway collision--moving in same direction 3 3 5 Roadway collision--moving in opposite directions, oncoming 5 6 10 Roadway collision with object other than vehicle 4 9 15 Vehicle struck object or animal on side of roadway 3 8 13 Fires and explosions -- -- -- Falls, slips, trips 6 7 11 Falls to lower level 3 5 8 Other fall to lower level 3 3 5 Exposure to harmful substances or environments 4 4 6 Contact with objects and equipment 13 17 27 Struck by object or equipment 9 10 16 Struck by powered vehicle--nontransport 4 4 6 Caught in or compressed by equipment or objects 2 6 10 Caught in running equipment or machinery 2 6 10 Caught in running equipment or machinery during maintenance, cleaning 1 4 6 Overexertion and bodily reaction -- -- -- NOTE: Data for all years are final. Totals for major categories may include subcategories not shown separately. Percentages may not add to totals because of rounding. CFOI fatality counts exclude illness-related deaths unless precipitated by an injury event. Dashes indicate no data reported or data that do not meet publication criteria.

Industry 2017 2018 Number Number Percent Total 60 62 100 Private industry 59 61 98 Goods producing 27 29 47 Natural resources and mining 16 12 19 Agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting 16 12 19 Crop production 5 -- -- Other crop farming -- 1 2 All other crop farming -- 1 2 Animal production and aquaculture 4 1 2 Cattle ranching and farming 2 1 2 Dairy cattle and milk production -- 1 2 Forestry and logging 5 9 15 Logging 5 9 15 Logging 5 9 15 Construction 8 10 16 Construction 8 10 16 Construction of buildings 1 3 5 Specialty trade contractors 3 6 10 Other specialty trade contractors -- 3 5 Site preparation contractors -- 3 5 Manufacturing 3 7 11 Manufacturing 3 7 11 Machinery manufacturing -- -- -- Industrial machinery manufacturing -- 3 5 Industrial machinery manufacturing -- 3 5 Semiconductor machinery manufacturing -- 3 5 Service providing 32 32 52 Trade, transportation, and utilities 20 17 27 Utilities -- 1 2 Utilities -- 1 2 Electric power generation, transmission and distribution -- 1 2 Electric power generation -- 1 2 Hydroelectric power generation -- 1 2 Wholesale trade 4 6 10 Merchant wholesalers, durable goods 3 -- -- Motor vehicle and motor vehicle parts and supplies merchant wholesalers -- 1 2 Automobile and other motor vehicle merchant wholesalers -- 1 2 Merchant wholesalers, nondurable goods -- 4 6 Retail trade 3 3 5 Miscellaneous store retailers -- 1 2 Used merchandise stores -- 1 2 Used merchandise stores -- 1 2 Transportation and warehousing 13 7 11 Truck transportation 8 6 10 Specialized freight trucking -- 4 6 Specialized freight (except used goods) trucking, local -- 4 6 Information -- 1 2 Information -- 1 2 Publishing industries (except internet) -- 1 2 Newspaper, periodical, book, and directory publishers -- 1 2 Newspaper publishers -- 1 2 Financial activities -- -- -- Professional and business services 6 6 10 Administrative and waste services 5 5 8 Administrative and support services 4 4 6 Waste management and remediation services -- 1 2 Waste collection -- 1 2 Waste collection -- 1 2 Solid waste collection -- 1 2 Educational and health services -- 3 5 Leisure and hospitality 3 -- -- Other services, except public administration -- 3 5 Other services, except public administration -- 3 5 Religious, grantmaking, civic, professional, and similar organizations -- 1 2 Business, professional, labor, political, and similar organizations -- 1 2 Labor unions and similar labor organizations -- 1 2 Government 1 1 2 Federal government -- 1 2 State government -- -- -- Local government 1 -- -- NOTE: Data for all years are final. Totals for major categories may include subcategories not shown separately. Percentages may not add to totals because of rounding. CFOI fatality counts exclude illness-related deaths unless precipitated by an injury event. Dashes indicate no data reported or data that do not meet publication criteria.

Occupation 2017 2018 Number Number Percent Total 60 62 100 Management occupations 5 -- -- Business and financial operations occupations -- 1 2 Business operations specialists -- 1 2 Human resources workers -- 1 2 Labor relations specialists -- 1 2 Computer and mathematical occupations -- 1 2 Computer occupations -- 1 2 Miscellaneous computer occupations -- 1 2 Architecture and engineering occupations -- -- -- Drafters, engineering technicians, and mapping technicians -- 1 2 Engineering technicians, except drafters -- 1 2 Life, physical, and social science occupations 1 -- -- Community and social services occupations -- -- -- Legal occupations -- -- -- Education, training, and library occupations -- -- -- Arts, design, entertainment, sports, and media occupations 1 -- -- Healthcare practitioners and technical occupations -- -- -- Healthcare support occupations -- -- -- Protective service occupations -- 4 6 Other protective service workers -- 4 6 Security guards and gaming surveillance officers -- 3 5 Security guards -- 3 5 Food preparation and serving related occupations -- -- -- Building and grounds cleaning and maintenance occupations -- -- -- Personal care and service occupations -- -- -- Sales and related occupations -- 3 5 Office and administrative support occupations -- -- -- Farming, fishing, and forestry occupations 10 10 16 Agricultural workers 5 -- -- Miscellaneous agricultural workers 5 -- -- Farmworkers, farm, ranch, and aquacultural animals -- 1 2 Forest, conservation, and logging workers 4 7 11 Logging workers 4 7 11 Construction and extraction occupations 8 11 18 Construction trades workers 7 9 15 Construction laborers 4 4 6 Construction laborers 4 4 6 Electricians 1 3 5 Electricians 1 3 5 Installation, maintenance, and repair occupations 5 -- -- Production occupations -- -- -- Transportation and material moving occupations 23 19 31 Supervisors, transportation and material moving workers -- 1 2 First-line supervisors of transportation and material-moving machine and vehicle operators -- 1 2 First-line supervisors of transportation and material-moving machine and vehicle operators -- 1 2 Motor vehicle operators 19 14 23 Driver/sales workers and truck drivers 19 12 19 Driver/sales workers 1 2 3 Heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers 15 9 15 Light truck or delivery services drivers 3 1 2 Material moving workers -- 3 5 Military specific occupations -- 1 2 NOTE: Totals for major categories may include subcategories not shown separately. Percentages may not add to totals because of rounding. CFOI fatality counts exclude illness-related deaths unless precipitated by an injury event. Dashes indicate no data reported or data that do not meet publication criteria.