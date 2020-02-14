Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Fatal Work Injuries in Oregon – 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/14/2020 | 12:17pm EST

News Release Information

20-286-SAN
Friday, February 14, 2020

Fatal work injuries totaled 62 in 2018 for Oregon, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Assistant Commissioner for Regional Operations Richard Holden noted that the number of work-related fatalities in Oregon was similar to the previous year. Fatal occupational injuries in the state have ranged from a high of 88 in 1992 to a low of 43 in 2012. (See chart 1.)

Nationwide, a total of 5,250 fatal work injuries were recorded in 2018, up from the 5,147 fatal injuries in 2017, according to the results from the Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries (CFOI) program.

Type of incident

In Oregon, transportation incidents resulted in 24 fatal work injuries and contact with objects and equipment accounted for 17 fatalities. These two major categories accounted for 66 percent of all workplace fatalities in the state. (See table 1.) Worker deaths from transportation incidents were down from 29 over the year and worker fatalities due to contact with objects and equipment were up from 13.

Violence and other injuries by persons or animals was the third-most frequent fatal work event with eight fatalities compared to six in the prior year. Falls, slips, or trips resulted in seven work-related deaths compared to six in 2017.

Nationally, transportation incidents were the most frequent fatal workplace event in 2018, accounting for 40 percent of fatal work injuries. (See chart 2.) Violence and other injuries by persons or animals was the second-most common fatal event (16 percent), followed by falls, slips, and trips (15 percent) and contact with objects and equipment (15 percent).

Industry

The private agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting industry had the highest number of fatalities in Oregon with 12, down from 16 in the previous year. (See table 2.) Contact with objects and equipment resulted in 7 of the 12 fatalities in the industry. The logging sector accounted for 9 of the 12 workplace fatalities in the industry.

The private construction industry had 10 workplace fatalities compared to 8 in the previous year. Specialty trade contractors accounted for six, or 60 percent, of the fatal injuries in this industry.

Occupation

The transportation and material moving occupational group had the highest number of workplace fatalities with 19. (See table 3.) Heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers accounted for 9 of the 19 fatalities among transportation and material moving workers. The construction and extraction occupational group had the second highest number of workplace fatalities with 11, followed by farming, fishing, and forestry occupations with 10. Construction laborers suffered 4 of the 11 work-related deaths within the construction and extraction group. Loggers accounted for 7 of the 10 farming, fishing, and forestry occupational fatalities.

Additional highlights:

  • Men accounted for 95 percent of the work-related fatalities in Oregon, compared to the 92-percent national share. (See table 4.) Transportation incidents made up 39 percent of the fatalities for men in Oregon.
  • White non-Hispanics accounted for 79 percent of those who died from a workplace injury. Nationwide, this group accounted for 65 percent of work-related deaths.
  • Workers 25-54 years old accounted for 58 percent of the state's work-related fatalities in 2018, matching the national average.
  • Of the 62 fatal work injuries in Oregon, 84 percent worked for wages and salaries; the remainder were self-employed. The most frequent fatal event for wage and salary workers was transportation incidents; contact with objects and equipment was the most frequent fatal event for self-employed workers.

Technical Note

Background of the program. The Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries (CFOI), part of the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) Occupational Safety and Health Statistics (OSHS) program, is a count of all fatal work injuries occurring in the U.S. during the calendar year. The CFOI uses a variety of state, federal, and independent data sources to identify, verify, and describe fatal work injuries. This ensures counts are as complete and accurate as possible. For the 2018 national data, over 24,800 unique source documents were reviewed as part of the data collection process. For technical information and definitions for the CFOI, see the BLS Handbook of Methods on the BLS website at www.bls.gov/opub/hom/cfoi/home.htm.

Federal/State agency coverage. The CFOI includes data for all fatal work injuries, even those that may be outside the scope of other agencies or regulatory coverage. Thus, any comparison between the BLS fatality census counts and those released by other agencies should take into account the different coverage requirements and definitions being used by each agency. More on the scope of CFOI can be found at www.bls.gov/opub/hom/cfoi/concepts.htm.

Acknowledgments. BLS appreciates the efforts of all federal, state, local, and private sector entities that provided source documents used to identify fatal work injuries. Among these agencies are the Occupational Safety and Health Administration; the National Transportation Safety Board; the U.S. Coast Guard; the Mine Safety and Health Administration; the Office of Workers' Compensation Programs (Federal Employees' Compensation and Longshore and Harbor Workers' Compensation divisions); the Federal Railroad Administration; the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration; state vital statistics registrars, coroners, and medical examiners; state departments of health, labor, and industrial relations and workers' compensation agencies; state and local police departments; and state farm bureaus.

Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200. Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

Event or exposure 2017 2018
Number Number Percent

Total

60 62 100

Violence and other injuries by persons or animals

6 8 13

Intentional injury by person

4 7 11

Intentional injury by other person

1 4 6

Shooting by other person--intentional

1 4 6

Self-inflicted injury--intentional

3 3 5

Injury by person--unintentional or intent unknown

-- 1 2

Injury by other person--unintentional or intent unknown

-- 1 2

Shooting by other person--unintentional

-- 1 2

Transportation incidents

29 24 39

Roadway incidents involving motorized land vehicle

18 21 34

Roadway collision with other vehicle

10 10 16

Roadway collision--moving in same direction

3 3 5

Roadway collision--moving in opposite directions, oncoming

5 6 10

Roadway collision with object other than vehicle

4 9 15

Vehicle struck object or animal on side of roadway

3 8 13

Fires and explosions

-- -- --

Falls, slips, trips

6 7 11

Falls to lower level

3 5 8

Other fall to lower level

3 3 5

Exposure to harmful substances or environments

4 4 6

Contact with objects and equipment

13 17 27

Struck by object or equipment

9 10 16

Struck by powered vehicle--nontransport

4 4 6

Caught in or compressed by equipment or objects

2 6 10

Caught in running equipment or machinery

2 6 10

Caught in running equipment or machinery during maintenance, cleaning

1 4 6

Overexertion and bodily reaction

-- -- --

NOTE: Data for all years are final. Totals for major categories may include subcategories not shown separately. Percentages may not add to totals because of rounding. CFOI fatality counts exclude illness-related deaths unless precipitated by an injury event. Dashes indicate no data reported or data that do not meet publication criteria.

Industry 2017 2018
Number Number Percent

Total

60 62 100

Private industry

59 61 98

Goods producing

27 29 47

Natural resources and mining

16 12 19

Agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting

16 12 19

Crop production

5 -- --

Other crop farming

-- 1 2

All other crop farming

-- 1 2

Animal production and aquaculture

4 1 2

Cattle ranching and farming

2 1 2

Dairy cattle and milk production

-- 1 2

Forestry and logging

5 9 15

Logging

5 9 15

Logging

5 9 15

Construction

8 10 16

Construction

8 10 16

Construction of buildings

1 3 5

Specialty trade contractors

3 6 10

Other specialty trade contractors

-- 3 5

Site preparation contractors

-- 3 5

Manufacturing

3 7 11

Manufacturing

3 7 11

Machinery manufacturing

-- -- --

Industrial machinery manufacturing

-- 3 5

Industrial machinery manufacturing

-- 3 5

Semiconductor machinery manufacturing

-- 3 5

Service providing

32 32 52

Trade, transportation, and utilities

20 17 27

Utilities

-- 1 2

Utilities

-- 1 2

Electric power generation, transmission and distribution

-- 1 2

Electric power generation

-- 1 2

Hydroelectric power generation

-- 1 2

Wholesale trade

4 6 10

Merchant wholesalers, durable goods

3 -- --

Motor vehicle and motor vehicle parts and supplies merchant wholesalers

-- 1 2

Automobile and other motor vehicle merchant wholesalers

-- 1 2

Merchant wholesalers, nondurable goods

-- 4 6

Retail trade

3 3 5

Miscellaneous store retailers

-- 1 2

Used merchandise stores

-- 1 2

Used merchandise stores

-- 1 2

Transportation and warehousing

13 7 11

Truck transportation

8 6 10

Specialized freight trucking

-- 4 6

Specialized freight (except used goods) trucking, local

-- 4 6

Information

-- 1 2

Information

-- 1 2

Publishing industries (except internet)

-- 1 2

Newspaper, periodical, book, and directory publishers

-- 1 2

Newspaper publishers

-- 1 2

Financial activities

-- -- --

Professional and business services

6 6 10

Administrative and waste services

5 5 8

Administrative and support services

4 4 6

Waste management and remediation services

-- 1 2

Waste collection

-- 1 2

Waste collection

-- 1 2

Solid waste collection

-- 1 2

Educational and health services

-- 3 5

Leisure and hospitality

3 -- --

Other services, except public administration

-- 3 5

Other services, except public administration

-- 3 5

Religious, grantmaking, civic, professional, and similar organizations

-- 1 2

Business, professional, labor, political, and similar organizations

-- 1 2

Labor unions and similar labor organizations

-- 1 2

Government

1 1 2

Federal government

-- 1 2

State government

-- -- --

Local government

1 -- --

NOTE: Data for all years are final. Totals for major categories may include subcategories not shown separately. Percentages may not add to totals because of rounding. CFOI fatality counts exclude illness-related deaths unless precipitated by an injury event. Dashes indicate no data reported or data that do not meet publication criteria.

Occupation 2017 2018
Number Number Percent

Total

60 62 100

Management occupations

5 -- --

Business and financial operations occupations

-- 1 2

Business operations specialists

-- 1 2

Human resources workers

-- 1 2

Labor relations specialists

-- 1 2

Computer and mathematical occupations

-- 1 2

Computer occupations

-- 1 2

Miscellaneous computer occupations

-- 1 2

Architecture and engineering occupations

-- -- --

Drafters, engineering technicians, and mapping technicians

-- 1 2

Engineering technicians, except drafters

-- 1 2

Life, physical, and social science occupations

1 -- --

Community and social services occupations

-- -- --

Legal occupations

-- -- --

Education, training, and library occupations

-- -- --

Arts, design, entertainment, sports, and media occupations

1 -- --

Healthcare practitioners and technical occupations

-- -- --

Healthcare support occupations

-- -- --

Protective service occupations

-- 4 6

Other protective service workers

-- 4 6

Security guards and gaming surveillance officers

-- 3 5

Security guards

-- 3 5

Food preparation and serving related occupations

-- -- --

Building and grounds cleaning and maintenance occupations

-- -- --

Personal care and service occupations

-- -- --

Sales and related occupations

-- 3 5

Office and administrative support occupations

-- -- --

Farming, fishing, and forestry occupations

10 10 16

Agricultural workers

5 -- --

Miscellaneous agricultural workers

5 -- --

Farmworkers, farm, ranch, and aquacultural animals

-- 1 2

Forest, conservation, and logging workers

4 7 11

Logging workers

4 7 11

Construction and extraction occupations

8 11 18

Construction trades workers

7 9 15

Construction laborers

4 4 6

Construction laborers

4 4 6

Electricians

1 3 5

Electricians

1 3 5

Installation, maintenance, and repair occupations

5 -- --

Production occupations

-- -- --

Transportation and material moving occupations

23 19 31

Supervisors, transportation and material moving workers

-- 1 2

First-line supervisors of transportation and material-moving machine and vehicle operators

-- 1 2

First-line supervisors of transportation and material-moving machine and vehicle operators

-- 1 2

Motor vehicle operators

19 14 23

Driver/sales workers and truck drivers

19 12 19

Driver/sales workers

1 2 3

Heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers

15 9 15

Light truck or delivery services drivers

3 1 2

Material moving workers

-- 3 5

Military specific occupations

-- 1 2

NOTE: Totals for major categories may include subcategories not shown separately. Percentages may not add to totals because of rounding. CFOI fatality counts exclude illness-related deaths unless precipitated by an injury event. Dashes indicate no data reported or data that do not meet publication criteria.

Worker characteristics 2017 2018
Number Number Percent

Total

60 62 100

Employee status

Wage and salary workers

47 52 84

Self-employed

13 10 16

Gender

Men

56 59 95

Women

4 3 5

Age

20 to 24 years

1 3 5

25 to 34 years

11 9 15

35 to 44 years

12 7 11

45 to 54 years

10 20 32

55 to 64 years

17 13 21

65 years and over

9 10 16

Race or ethnic origin

White, non-Hispanic

52 49 79

Black or African-American, non-Hispanic

-- -- --

Hispanic or Latino

5 8 13

NOTE: Data for all years are final. Totals for major categories may include subcategories not shown separately. Percentages may not add to totals because of rounding. CFOI fatality counts exclude illness-related deaths unless precipitated by an injury event. Dashes indicate no data reported or data that do not meet publication criteria.

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2020 17:15:32 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:49pWNS : Announces Addition of Jason Liberty to Board of Directors
BU
12:47pPERROT DUVAL S A : Result of the Tender Offer by Perrot Duval Holding SA to the holders of 4.625% Bonds 2017-2023
PU
12:47pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Northgate
PU
12:47pDBV TECHNOLOGIES : Stabilization Notice
PU
12:46pUP FINTECH : Underwrites 12 Chinese ADR IPOs in 2019
PR
12:46pStar Bulk Announces Date for the Release of Fourth Quarter and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 and Results Conference Call and Webcast
GL
12:46pAM BEST : Affirms Credit Ratings of MAPFRE Panamá S.A.
BU
12:46pRep. Eddie Bernice Johnson Salutes Public, Private Investment in Texas HBCUs
GL
12:45pPot producer Canopy doing 'thorough' review of facilities as it pursues profits
RE
12:45pYMP Announces Ashley Kirwan and David Cataford as the 2020 Eira Thomas and Peter Munk Awards Winners
NE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : 4Q Revenue, Adjusted Ebitda Rose
2JVCKENWOOD CORPORATION : RESULTS AND FORECAST BRIEFING THIRD QUARTER OF FISCAL YEAR ENDING MARCH 2020（P..
3Stocks drift near flat as virus impact weighed, oil on track for weekly gain
4GLAXOSMITHKLINE : AstraZeneca braces for coronavirus hit, but no impact so far
5THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC : RBS to slash investment bank, rebrand as NatWest

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group