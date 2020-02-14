Fatal Work Injuries in Washington – 2018

News Release Information 20-287-SAN

Friday, February 14, 2020

Fatal work injuries totaled 86 in 2018 for Washington, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Assistant Commissioner for Regional Operations Richard Holden noted that the number of work-related fatalities in Washington was similar to the previous year. Fatal occupational injuries in the state have ranged from a high of 128 in 1996 to a low of 56 in 2013. (See chart 1.)

Nationwide, a total of 5,250 fatal work injuries were recorded in 2018, up from the 5,147 fatal injuries in 2017, according to the results from the Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries (CFOI) program.

Type of incident

In Washington, transportation incidents resulted in 29 fatal work injuries and violence and other injuries by persons or animals accounted for 20 fatalities. These two major categories accounted for 57 percent of all workplace fatalities in the state. (See table 1.) Worker deaths from transportation incidents were little changed from the previous year and worker fatalities due to violence or other injuries by persons or animals were up from 13.

Falls, slips, or trips was the third-most frequent fatal work event with 17 fatalities, down from 26 in the prior year. Contact with objects or equipment resulted in 13 work-related deaths compared to 10 in 2017.

Nationally, transportation incidents were the most frequent fatal workplace event in 2018, accounting for 40 percent of fatal work injuries. (See chart 2.) Violence and other injuries by persons or animals was the second-most common fatal event (16 percent), followed by falls, slips, and trips (15 percent) and contact with objects and equipment (15 percent).

Industry

The private agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting industry had the highest number of fatalities in Washington with 14, unchanged from the previous year. (See table 2.) Transportation incidents resulted in 6 of the 14 fatalities in the industry. The fruit and tree nut farming sector accounted for 6 of the 14 workplace fatalities in the agriculture, forestry, fishing, and hunting industry.

The private transportation and warehousing industry had 13 workplace fatalities compared to 10 in the previous year.

Occupation

The transportation and material moving occupational group had the highest number of workplace fatalities with 18. (See table 3.) Heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers accounted for 6 of the 18 fatalities among transportation and material moving workers. The farming, fishing, and forestry occupational group had the second highest number of workplace fatalities with 11, followed by construction and extraction occupations with 10. Farmworkers and crop, nursery, and greenhouse laborers suffered 4 of the 11 work-related deaths within the farming, fishing, and forestry group. Construction trades workers accounted for 6 of the 10 construction and extraction occupational fatalities.

Additional highlights:

Men accounted for 91 percent of the work-related fatalities in Washington, similar to the national share. (See table 4.) Transportation incidents made up 33 percent of the fatalities for men in Washington.

White non-Hispanics accounted for 66 percent of those who died from a workplace injury, similar to the national share.

Workers 25-54 years old accounted for 49 percent of the state's work-related fatalities in 2018, compared to 58 percent of on-the-job fatalities nationally.

Of the 86 fatal work injuries in Washington, 83 percent worked for wages and salaries; the remainder were self-employed. The most frequent fatal event for both wage and salary and self-employed workers was transportation incidents.

Technical Note

Background of the program. The Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries (CFOI), part of the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) Occupational Safety and Health Statistics (OSHS) program, is a count of all fatal work injuries occurring in the U.S. during the calendar year. The CFOI uses a variety of state, federal, and independent data sources to identify, verify, and describe fatal work injuries. This ensures counts are as complete and accurate as possible. For the 2018 national data, over 24,800 unique source documents were reviewed as part of the data collection process. For technical information and definitions for the CFOI, see the BLS Handbook of Methods on the BLS website at www.bls.gov/opub/hom/cfoi/home.htm.

Federal/State agency coverage. The CFOI includes data for all fatal work injuries, even those that may be outside the scope of other agencies or regulatory coverage. Thus, any comparison between the BLS fatality census counts and those released by other agencies should take into account the different coverage requirements and definitions being used by each agency. More on the scope of CFOI can be found at www.bls.gov/opub/hom/cfoi/concepts.htm.

Acknowledgments. BLS appreciates the efforts of all federal, state, local, and private sector entities that provided source documents used to identify fatal work injuries. Among these agencies are the Occupational Safety and Health Administration; the National Transportation Safety Board; the U.S. Coast Guard; the Mine Safety and Health Administration; the Office of Workers' Compensation Programs (Federal Employees' Compensation and Longshore and Harbor Workers' Compensation divisions); the Federal Railroad Administration; the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration; state vital statistics registrars, coroners, and medical examiners; state departments of health, labor, and industrial relations and workers' compensation agencies; state and local police departments; and state farm bureaus.

Event or exposure 2017 2018 Number Number Percent Total 84 86 100 Violence and other injuries by persons or animals 13 20 23 Intentional injury by person 13 20 23 Intentional injury by other person 6 9 10 Shooting by other person--intentional 4 7 8 Self-inflicted injury--intentional 7 11 13 Shooting--intentional self-harm -- 4 5 Hanging, strangulation, asphyxiation--intentional self-harm -- 7 8 Transportation incidents 30 29 34 Aircraft incidents 1 3 3 Aircraft crash during takeoff or landing -- 1 1 Aircraft crash during takeoff or landing--into structure, object, or ground -- 1 1 Pedestrian vehicular incident 3 4 5 Water vehicle incidents 3 4 5 Capsized or sinking water vehicle -- 2 2 Roadway incidents involving motorized land vehicle 18 16 19 Roadway collision with other vehicle 9 8 9 Roadway collision--moving in same direction -- 3 3 Roadway collision with object other than vehicle 4 5 6 Vehicle struck object or animal on side of roadway 4 5 6 Roadway noncollision incident 5 3 3 Jack-knifed or overturned, roadway 5 3 3 Fires and explosions -- -- -- Falls, slips, trips 26 17 20 Falls on same level 6 3 3 Falls to lower level 20 14 16 Other fall to lower level 14 12 14 Other fall to lower level less than 6 feet 1 3 3 Other fall to lower level 6 to 10 feet -- 4 5 Exposure to harmful substances or environments 3 5 6 Exposure to other harmful substances -- 4 5 Nonmedical use of drugs or alcohol--unintentional overdose -- 3 3 Contact with objects and equipment 10 13 15 Struck by object or equipment 9 8 9 Struck by falling object or equipment--other than powered vehicle 4 4 5 Caught in or compressed by equipment or objects -- 3 3 Overexertion and bodily reaction -- -- -- NOTE: Data for all years are final. Totals for major categories may include subcategories not shown separately. Percentages may not add to totals because of rounding. CFOI fatality counts exclude illness-related deaths unless precipitated by an injury event. Dashes indicate no data reported or data that do not meet publication criteria.

Industry 2017 2018 Number Number Percent Total 84 86 100 Private industry 80 72 84 Goods producing 36 27 31 Natural resources and mining 14 14 16 Agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting 14 14 16 Crop production 6 8 9 Fruit and tree nut farming -- 6 7 Noncitrus fruit and tree nut farming -- 6 7 Apple orchards -- 5 6 Forestry and logging 4 4 5 Logging 4 4 5 Logging 4 4 5 Fishing, hunting and trapping 3 1 1 Fishing 3 1 1 Fishing 3 1 1 Shellfish fishing -- 1 1 Construction 15 10 12 Construction 15 10 12 Construction of buildings 4 4 5 Residential building construction 3 3 3 Residential building construction 3 3 3 Residential remodelers 1 3 3 Specialty trade contractors 10 4 5 Manufacturing 7 3 3 Manufacturing 7 3 3 Service providing 44 45 52 Trade, transportation, and utilities 26 23 27 Wholesale trade 6 4 5 Merchant wholesalers, nondurable goods 4 3 3 Retail trade 10 5 6 Motor vehicle and parts dealers -- -- -- Automotive parts, accessories, and tire stores -- -- -- Tire dealers -- 1 1 Transportation and warehousing 10 13 15 Water transportation -- 1 1 Deep sea, coastal, and great lakes water transportation -- 1 1 Deep sea, coastal, and great lakes water transportation -- 1 1 Deep sea freight transportation -- 1 1 Truck transportation 7 -- -- Specialized freight trucking 6 1 1 Specialized freight (except used goods) trucking, local 4 1 1 Support activities for transportation -- 3 3 Couriers and messengers -- 4 5 Local messengers and local delivery -- 3 3 Local messengers and local delivery -- 3 3 Information -- 1 1 Information -- 1 1 Broadcasting (except internet) -- 1 1 Radio and television broadcasting -- 1 1 Television broadcasting -- 1 1 Financial activities 4 -- -- Finance and insurance -- -- -- Credit intermediation and related activities -- 1 1 Nondepository credit intermediation -- 1 1 Other nondepository credit intermediation -- 1 1 Professional and business services 8 12 14 Administrative and waste services 8 11 13 Administrative and support services 6 9 10 Services to buildings and dwellings 6 7 8 Landscaping services 4 4 5 Waste management and remediation services -- -- -- Remediation and other waste management services -- 1 1 Remediation services -- 1 1 Educational and health services 3 -- -- Educational services 1 1 1 Educational services 1 1 1 Technical and trade schools 1 1 1 Technical and trade schools 1 1 1 Flight training 1 1 1 Leisure and hospitality 1 4 5 Accommodation and food services -- 4 5 Accommodation -- -- -- RV (recreational vehicle) parks and recreational camps -- 1 1 RV (recreational vehicle) parks and recreational camps -- 1 1 RV (recreational vehicle) parks and campgrounds -- 1 1 Other services, except public administration 1 -- -- Government 4 14 16 Federal government 1 5 6 State government 1 -- -- Local government -- 8 9 NOTE: Data for all years are final. Totals for major categories may include subcategories not shown separately. Percentages may not add to totals because of rounding. CFOI fatality counts exclude illness-related deaths unless precipitated by an injury event. Dashes indicate no data reported or data that do not meet publication criteria.

Occupation 2017 2018 Number Number Percent Total 84 86 100 Management occupations 2 4 5 Other management occupations 2 -- -- Lodging managers -- 1 1 Lodging managers -- 1 1 Business and financial operations occupations -- -- -- Computer and mathematical occupations -- -- -- Architecture and engineering occupations -- -- -- Life, physical, and social science occupations -- -- -- Community and social services occupations -- -- -- Legal occupations -- -- -- Education, training, and library occupations -- -- -- Arts, design, entertainment, sports, and media occupations -- -- -- Media and communication equipment workers -- 1 1 Broadcast and sound engineering technicians and radio operators -- 1 1 Broadcast technicians -- 1 1 Healthcare practitioners and technical occupations -- -- -- Healthcare support occupations -- -- -- Protective service occupations -- 4 5 Food preparation and serving related occupations -- -- -- Cooks and food preparation workers -- -- -- Cooks -- -- -- Cooks, institution and cafeteria -- 1 1 Building and grounds cleaning and maintenance occupations 5 8 9 Building cleaning and pest control workers -- 3 3 Building cleaning workers -- 3 3 Grounds maintenance workers 3 5 6 Grounds maintenance workers 3 5 6 Landscaping and groundskeeping workers 1 3 3 Personal care and service occupations -- -- -- Sales and related occupations 7 7 8 Supervisors of sales workers 3 4 5 First-line supervisors of sales workers 3 4 5 First-line supervisors of retail sales workers 3 4 5 Office and administrative support occupations -- -- -- Farming, fishing, and forestry occupations 10 11 13 Agricultural workers 3 5 6 Miscellaneous agricultural workers 3 5 6 Farmworkers and laborers, crop, nursery, and greenhouse 3 4 5 Fishing and hunting workers 3 1 1 Fishers and related fishing workers 3 1 1 Fishers and related fishing workers 3 1 1 Forest, conservation, and logging workers 3 4 5 Logging workers 3 4 5 Construction and extraction occupations 14 10 12 Construction trades workers 13 6 7 Installation, maintenance, and repair occupations 8 5 6 Vehicle and mobile equipment mechanics, installers, and repairers -- 1 1 Miscellaneous vehicle and mobile equipment mechanics, installers, and repairers -- 1 1 Tire repairers and changers -- 1 1 Production occupations 4 3 3 Transportation and material moving occupations 30 18 21 Motor vehicle operators 18 12 14 Driver/sales workers and truck drivers 18 10 12 Driver/sales workers -- 4 5 Heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers 15 6 7 Water transportation workers -- 1 1 Ship and boat captains and operators -- 1 1 Captains, mates, and pilots of water vessels -- 1 1 Material moving workers 7 4 5 Laborers and material movers, hand 7 4 5 Laborers and freight, stock, and material movers, hand 6 4 5 Military specific occupations -- 5 6 NOTE: Totals for major categories may include subcategories not shown separately. Percentages may not add to totals because of rounding. CFOI fatality counts exclude illness-related deaths unless precipitated by an injury event. Dashes indicate no data reported or data that do not meet publication criteria.