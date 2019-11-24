Fate of Next Spending Deal Lies With Pelosi, Mnuchin

By Kate Davidson and Andrew Duehren

WASHINGTON -- When Congress returns from its Thanksgiving break, lawmakers will have just three weeks to come up with a detailed agreement on funding for more than a dozen federal agencies, or risk a government shutdown days before Christmas for the second year in a row.

To help negotiate a path forward, the administration is deploying Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to work with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.), according to two administration officials. It is an unusual remit: Past Treasury secretaries have played a role in budget negotiations, but discussions over detailed spending legislation are typically led by the Office of Management and Budget.

While OMB is closely involved, Mr. Mnuchin has emerged as the public face of the administration on Capitol Hill in the spending talks, which took a positive turn this weekend even as impeachment strains the broader relationship between the two branches. Mr. Mnuchin's role speaks to the rapport and goodwill he has built up with lawmakers and, in particular, Mrs. Pelosi, current and former administration officials said.

"People see that he's close to the president. They know he's less of an ideologue," said Stephen Pavlick, head of policy at Renaissance Macro Research and a former Trump Treasury aide. "And, just because of his longevity in an administration that has had a lot of turnover, he's somebody who's been there and will probably be there for a while."

Mrs. Pelosi and Mr. Mnuchin forged a working relationship over the summer, when the pair negotiated an agreement to lift the government's borrowing limit and set overall spending levels for the next two years.

Over the course of several weeks, the two spoke on the phone almost daily, focusing on specific provisions in the deal rather than ideological or political disagreements, according to a person familiar with the discussions.

"They respect each other and they also understand that they have a job to do," a senior administration official said of Mr. Mnuchin and Mrs. Pelosi. "They're both there to represent their position, but they're also there to do the work of the American people and get this budget deal done."

Mrs. Pelosi has clashed with two of the administration's other top negotiators, acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and acting OMB Director Russ Vought, with whom she refused to negotiate last summer's budget deal.

"He has no credibility on the subject whatsoever," Mrs. Pelosi said of Mr. Mulvaney, a spending hawk and former House lawmaker, at a press conference in June.

Further straining Mr. Mulvaney's standing with House Democrats is his involvement in an effort to hold up military aid to Ukraine, which Democrats are investigating as part of their impeachment inquiry. Both Mr. Mulvaney and Mr. Vought, whose agency temporarily withheld the aid, have refused to cooperate with the inquiry. Mr. Mulvaney insisted they did nothing improper.

House Budget Committee Chairman John Yarmuth (D., Ky.) said on C-SPAN's "Newsmakers" that Mr. Mulvaney would normally play a more visible role in the negotiations, "but I think Mick, he has other distractions."

Mr. Mnuchin hasn't been caught up in the impeachment probe.

"I think right now that Secretary Mnuchin is the only" member of the administration House Democrats can work with on spending, Mr. Yarmuth said.

An administration official said Mr. Mnuchin was a member of an administration team working on spending that includes Messrs. Mulvaney and Vought. As was the case this summer, Mr. Mnuchin is regularly communicating with other members of the administration and Senate Republicans about the talks, the official said.

A former Goldman Sachs banker turned Hollywood film producer, Mr. Mnuchin had little experience in Washington before joining the Trump administration in 2017. He has found himself in the middle of some of the most contentious political and policy issues, from tax cuts and trade deals to the president's tax returns, and has at times faced criticism, even from Hill Republicans.

Nevertheless, congressional leaders have come to view Mr. Mnuchin as a trusted and effective broker among administration officials.

"When you give him a message to deliver to the president, you know it's going to get done, and when he delivers a message from the president back to us, its real," said one GOP aide familiar with the negotiations. "If the president is most of the way there, he's normally able to get him over the finish line."

Mr. Mnuchin was back on Capitol Hill last week to meet with Mrs. Pelosi, along with Senate Appropriations Chairman Richard Shelby (R., Ala.) and House Appropriations Chairwoman Nita Lowey (D., N.Y.).

At the meeting, which Mr. Mnuchin attended without staffers in the room, the two sides discussed a Democratic effort to limit the president's ability to transfer money within the government, as he did earlier this year to fund construction of a wall along the southern border with Mexico.

They also discussed how to divide funding between nonmilitary priorities, an important initial step toward reaching a broader agreement on spending. Lawmakers have reached an agreement on those funding divisions, according to people familiar with the negotiations, clearing the way for subcommittees to negotiate specific funding programs.

Still, lawmakers will need to hash out several wall-related issues before Dec. 20, including how much money Congress designates for wall construction.

Failure to agree on wall funding led to the longest government shutdown in U.S. history last winter.

"I think that Mnuchin has become de jure and de facto spokesman, at least in my meetings with the administration where we've moved things," Mr. Shelby said.

As if finding an agreement on wall funding weren't politically difficult enough, the House could vote on articles of impeachment around the Dec. 20 funding deadline.

"The speaker is better at compartmentalizing than most people in politics," said Daniel Weiss, a former chief of staff to Mrs. Pelosi.

Catherine Lucey and Natalie Andrews contributed to this article.

