Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Fate of second Woodford fund to be decided on Wednesday: administrator

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2019 | 02:39am EDT
FILE PHOTO: British fund manager Neil Woodford is seen in this handout image

LONDON (Reuters) - The administrator of the LF Woodford Income Focus Fund said it would make a decision on its future on Wednesday, a day after embattled investor Neil Woodford resigned as its manager and called time on his 30-year career in funds.

Link Fund Solutions said it would inform investors of "the next steps" for the 258 million pound ($330 million) fund, without specifying details on the options under consideration.

Neil Woodford said he was shutting his Oxford-based investment firm on Tuesday following a decision by Link to liquidate his flagship 3 billion pound LF Woodford Equity Income Fund.

The equity income fund, which comprised more than 10 billion pounds at its peak, was frozen in June after a surge in requests from investors to pull out their cash. Hundreds of thousands of retail savers had money trapped in the fund.

After informing staff of his plans, Woodford - once dubbed the Oracle of Oxford for his high-achieving contrarian investment style - also said he was quitting the management of Woodford Patient Capital Trust.

The board of the trust said late on Tuesday it was in "advanced discussions" in relation to the ongoing management of the portfolio and expected to announce details of new management arrangements shortly.

"During its three-month notice period, Woodford Investment Management has committed to work collaboratively with the board and its advisers throughout this transition period in order to protect the interests of shareholders," it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Sinead Cruise, Carolyn Cohn and Simon Jessop; Editing by Susan Fenton)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
WOODFORD PATIENT CAPITAL TRUST PLC -7.77% 34.4 Delayed Quote.-58.10%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:01aCALGON CARBON : Web of Science Group Relaunches Master Journal List of 21k Journals
AQ
03:01aFISKARS OYJ : to publish its Interim Report for January-September 2019 on October 31, 2019
AQ
03:01aManufacturer Super Brush LLC Will Exhibit Their Technologically Advanced Foam Swabs at Medical Design & Manufacturing Minneapolis From Oct. 23-24, 2019
AQ
03:01aARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC : - Aura reports updated Phase 1b/2 clinical data for AU-011
PR
03:01aTRIUMPH GROUP : Enhances Service Offerings With New Customer Support Center
PR
03:01aROYAL BANK OF CANADA : New survey from RBC Global Asset Management uncovers diverging views on responsible investing among institutional investors
PR
03:01aEUROLIFE BRANDS : Engages M&A Specialist for European Acquisitions
AQ
03:01aHEALX : Secures $56M in Series B Financing, Launches Global Accelerator Programme for Rare Diseases
BU
03:01aAlfresco Named a Leader in Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Content Applications, According to IDC MarketScape
BU
03:01aVictory Square Technologies Welcomes New Additions to Advisory Board
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BARNEYS NEARS BANKRUPTCY DEAL WITH AUTHENTIC BRANDS, SAKS OWNER: sources
2Goldman profit slammed by souring WeWork, Uber bets
3ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Google, Reddit defend tech legal protections ahead of Congress hearing
4AURORA CANNABIS INC. : TSX rises 0.02 percent to 16,418.39
5Australian Latitude CEO says KKR group cancelled its IPO due to low price

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group