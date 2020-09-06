'Fateful times': Lebanese patriarch says new cabinet must spurn old, corrupt ways

BEIRUT, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Lebanon's top Christian cleric
said on Sunday a new government must deliver urgent economic and
other reforms in the national interest, rather than returning to
past corrupt ways that have plunged the Middle Eastern nation
into an economic crisis.
Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rai, leader of the Maronite
church, has an influential role as religious leader of the
biggest Christian community in Lebanon, where political power is
divided between its main Christian, Muslim and Druze sects.
Prime Minister-designate Mustapha Adib, a Sunni Muslim, is
in talks to swiftly form a cabinet by mid September, under
pressure from French President Emmanuel Macron. Picking
ministers in the past has taken months of haggling.
Macron has led international efforts to fix the country of
about six million people that has been crushed by debt and which
is reeling from a huge Aug. 4 port blast that shattered Beirut,
exacerbating Lebanon's deepest crisis since its 1975-1990 civil
war.
The patriarch called for an emergency government that was
"small, qualified and strong" in his Sunday sermon, saying the
new cabinet should not return to past ways of "clientelism,
corruption and bias".
"Fateful times require a government in which there is no
monopoly of portfolios, no sharing out of benefits, no dominance
by one group, and no landmines that disrupt its work and
decisions," he said, adding it must "negotiate responsibly" with
the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
His comments were carried by an-Nahar newspaper website and
other Lebanese media.
Talks with the IMF were started this year by the outgoing
government, but quickly stalled amid a row between ministers,
politicians and banks about the scale of losses in the banking
system that has been brought to its knees, sending the currency
into tailspin and driving many people into poverty.
