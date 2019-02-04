Fathom Events : Chooses Bob Gold & Associates for Its “Big Screen” Corporate Communications

Fathom
Events, owner and operator of the world’s largest cinema
distribution network, has selected Bob
Gold & Associates, a nationally recognized technology and
entertainment public relations agency, to manage its corporate
communication efforts to better communicate its unique big screen
experiences.
“Implementing a global communications strategy with Bob Gold &
Associates was an easy decision to help elevate our brand. They have the
right entertainment experience and media relationships to get our story
told,” said Ray Nutt, Chief Executive Officer, Fathom Events. “We want
to make cinemas home to unique content experiences beyond studio
blockbusters – from corporate to experiential events.”
Fathom Events offers a variety
of unique entertainment events in movie theaters such as live
performances of the Metropolitan Opera, top Broadway stage productions,
major sporting events, epic concerts, the yearlong TCM Big Screen
Classics series, inspirational events and popular anime franchises.
Fathom Events takes audiences behind the scenes for unique extras
including audience Q&As, backstage footage and interviews with cast and
crew, creating the ultimate VIP experience.
“This is an exciting entertainment company that isn’t fully appreciated
for its highly curated depth of special screenings that draws audiences
who may not be movie goers. Many content owners rely on Fathom Events to
deliver its expert marketing to build awareness, generate fan
excitement, create media attention and qualify for awards. There’s a
reason why this company is the 12th largest distributor in
North America – because Fathom Events offers something for everyone,”
said Bob Gold, president & CEO, Bob Gold & Associates.
Bob Gold & Associates guarantees all deliverables in every contract.
There are no hidden fees, and no promises to just work hard. Only
guaranteed results. The company strongly believes in conducting original
research to develop core messaging and communications strategy. For more
than 23 years, Fortune 500 companies and start-ups; major TV and direct
to consumer networks and technology companies count on BG&A for solid
counsel, crisis communications and most of all – to get their stories
told.
Fathom Events is the one-stop-shop for marketing and screening over 160
titles a year to over 2,100 movie screens in 44 countries. Its
screenings attract over 5 million attendees a year, often delivering the
highest per-screen average against all other films screening on the same
date.
For more about Bob Gold & Associates, visit www.bobgoldpr.com.
For more information, visit www.FathomEvents.com.
