Fathom Events : Chooses Bob Gold & Associates for Its “Big Screen” Corporate Communications

Fathom Events, owner and operator of the world’s largest cinema distribution network, has selected Bob Gold & Associates, a nationally recognized technology and entertainment public relations agency, to manage its corporate communication efforts to better communicate its unique big screen experiences.

“Implementing a global communications strategy with Bob Gold & Associates was an easy decision to help elevate our brand. They have the right entertainment experience and media relationships to get our story told,” said Ray Nutt, Chief Executive Officer, Fathom Events. “We want to make cinemas home to unique content experiences beyond studio blockbusters – from corporate to experiential events.”

Fathom Events offers a variety of unique entertainment events in movie theaters such as live performances of the Metropolitan Opera, top Broadway stage productions, major sporting events, epic concerts, the yearlong TCM Big Screen Classics series, inspirational events and popular anime franchises. Fathom Events takes audiences behind the scenes for unique extras including audience Q&As, backstage footage and interviews with cast and crew, creating the ultimate VIP experience.

“This is an exciting entertainment company that isn’t fully appreciated for its highly curated depth of special screenings that draws audiences who may not be movie goers. Many content owners rely on Fathom Events to deliver its expert marketing to build awareness, generate fan excitement, create media attention and qualify for awards. There’s a reason why this company is the 12th largest distributor in North America – because Fathom Events offers something for everyone,” said Bob Gold, president & CEO, Bob Gold & Associates.

Bob Gold & Associates guarantees all deliverables in every contract. There are no hidden fees, and no promises to just work hard. Only guaranteed results. The company strongly believes in conducting original research to develop core messaging and communications strategy. For more than 23 years, Fortune 500 companies and start-ups; major TV and direct to consumer networks and technology companies count on BG&A for solid counsel, crisis communications and most of all – to get their stories told.

Fathom Events is the one-stop-shop for marketing and screening over 160 titles a year to over 2,100 movie screens in 44 countries. Its screenings attract over 5 million attendees a year, often delivering the highest per-screen average against all other films screening on the same date.

