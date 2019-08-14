Fattmerchant Ranks No. 217 on the 2019 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. magazine today ranked Fattmerchant , an integrated payments solution with a Netflix-style subscription pricing model for credit card processing, No. 217 on its 38th annual Inc. 5000 list. The payment technology company also secured a top ten spot in the financial services category. The annual list takes a comprehensive look at the most important segment of the economy – America’s independent entrepreneurs. Disruptive tech companies such as Yelp, Carvana, Marketo, and Zillow all gained early national exposure as Inc. 5000 honorees.



“Making the Inc. 5000 list has been a dream of ours, and ranking in the top 4% is an unbelievable honor and privilege. We’re thrilled to be placed alongside major companies we’ve admired for years. It’s been an amazing journey to go from an innovative startup to a company with triple-digit growth year after year and being recognized as an industry leader in payment processing,” said Suneera Madhani, founder and CEO at Fattmerchant. “It’s incredible to look at how much we’ve been able to do in just five years of business. We’ve disrupted the payments industry with new technology and an innovative pricing model, all while providing the most transparent payment experience for our members. We’ve been able to scale and grow year over year to become the fastest-growing fintech company in Florida, and now one of the fastest-growing private companies in America.”

Each company on the 2019 Inc. 5000 list is extremely competitive within their respective markets. However, the comprehensive list shows astonishing growth compared to previous years. Fattmerchant is one of the fastest-growing fintech companies in the US and is on track to have over 100 employees by the end of the summer. Since 2014, Fattmerchant has soared to over 5,000 customers, has processed more than $5 billion in payments, and has saved customers an average of 40% per month on their credit card processing fees with their flat subscription unlimited pricing model.

“Our goal has always been to help businesses succeed by giving them the technology they need,” said Sal Rehmetullah, co-founder and president at Fattmerchant. “We’ve been able to disrupt a stagnant industry that lacked innovation. Business owners now have access to all of their business tools, such as our integration to QuickBooks Online, through our fully integrated omni-channel platform. These are major steps in creating a more transparent, simplified payment experience for business owners.”

In addition to national recognition and accolades from Forbes to Fast Company, Fattmerchant was named one of the Best Entrepreneurial Companies and Top Companies to Work For in America by Entrepreneur Magazine, the Best Fintech to Work For by PaymentsSource, and Suneera Madhani, CEO and founder, was named The Most Influential Woman in Payments in 2018.

About Fattmerchant

Fattmerchant is a credit card processing company with an innovative payment technology platform that saves its customers an average of 40% per month on their credit card processing fees with their subscription-based pricing model. With its integrated payment platform, business owners and partners have access to the card-present and card-not-present solutions they need to process payments and invoices, robust data analytics on those transactions, and advanced business tools such as their integration to QuickBooks Online. On top of an award-winning platform, Fattmerchant has one of the highest Net Promoter Scores in its industry of 70+, disrupting the credit card processing model with transparency, savings, and technology.