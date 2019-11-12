Fattmerchant's Suneera Madhani Selected for Competitive EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women™ Class of 2019

ORLANDO, Fla. , Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EY announced today that Suneera Madhani, CEO and founder of Fattmerchant , a payment technology provider, was chosen as one of the 13 women founders selected for the EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women™ North America Class of 2019. The program, in its 12th year, identifies ambitious women entrepreneurs who are leading thriving organizations and provides the access, advisors and resources needed to scale their companies to their full potential and ultimately become leading market innovators. Program engagement offers participants executive education and introductions to the vast EY global entrepreneurial ecosystem as well as the Entrepreneurial Winning Women community worldwide.



“It’s an honor to be recognized for all of the success that Fattmerchant has found by taking an innovative approach to payment technology and payment processing,” said Suneera Madhani. “Throughout my entire entrepreneurial journey, I’ve surrounded myself with a talented team that works hard every day to revolutionize our industry and make the payments process easier for business owners. Fattmerchant has been a direct result of grit, ambition and an incredible support system.”

This year’s class of women-led high-growth companies across the US and Canada span a variety of industries, with a particularly strong showing in the technology sector, including three innovating in FinTech. More than one-third of the companies are tech-focused, with offerings ranging from innovative and money-saving payment solutions for SMEs to patented textile technology designed to cool the wearer in minutes. Additional sectors include diverse and inclusive beauty products, clean energy financing, nutrition-driven food production and innovative health and wellness products. The judging panel for the Class of 2019 consisted of Beth Ferreira, General Partner of FirstMark Capital; David Liu, Co-founder of XO Group, Inc. (formerly The Knot, Inc.); Nicole Smith, Founder and CEO of Flytographer; and Naomi Whittel, Founder & CEO of Naomi Whittel Brands.

“Acceptance into the Entrepreneurial Winning Women program is a testament to these founders’ drive, grit and vision,” said Lisa Schiffman, EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women Global Program Lead and a Director with Ernst & Young LLP. “EY is delighted to once again have the opportunity to offer critical resources, guidance and community so these women founders can more readily scale their businesses beyond what they may have initially thought possible.”

The North America program targets women business owners who are founding CEOs of any US or Canadian privately held company less than 10 years old. Company revenues typically range from at least $2m to as much as $30m annually.

This year’s class convened for the first time at a two-day orientation in New York City this September. The entrepreneurs took part in educational sessions including pitch coaching, TRACOM Social Styles® and building a public profile. On an ongoing basis, Entrepreneurial Winning Women take part in additional workshops, conferences and training sessions; become part of the EY global community of more than 500 Entrepreneurial Winning Women on every continent; and forge connections to a vast community of EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ alumni throughout the world.

“As advisors to the ambitious, we feel privileged to be a part of these founders’ business journeys,” said Lee Henderson, EY Americas Growth Markets Leader. “The program underscores EY’s continued commitment to foster the success of women entrepreneurs and reinforce their positive impact on the global economy.”

The Class of 2019 will be officially recognized during the Strategic Growth Forum ® US November 13-17, 2019, in Palm Springs, California. Founded and produced by EY, the Forum is the country’s most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies, bringing together more than 2,000 of the nation’s top executives, entrepreneurs, advisors, investors and other business leaders.

About Fattmerchant

Fattmerchant is a credit card processing company with an innovative payment technology platform that saves its customers an average of 40% per month on their credit card processing fees with their subscription-based pricing model. With its integrated payment platform, business owners and partners have access to the card-present and card-not-present solutions they need to process payments and invoices, robust data analytics on those transactions, and advanced business tools such as their integration to QuickBooks Online. For more information on Fattmerchant and its services, visit Fattmerchant.com .

About EY

EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services. The insights and quality services we deliver help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and in economies the world over. We develop outstanding leaders who team to deliver on our promises to all of our stakeholders. In so doing, we play a critical role in building a better working world for our people, for our clients and for our communities.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation is available via ey.com/privacy. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

This news release has been issued by EYGM Limited, a member of the global EY organization that also does not provide any services to clients.

About EY Growth Markets

EY Growth Markets professionals connected across the globe are trusted business advisors to CEOs, owners and entrepreneurs leading private and family enterprises, including those managing increasing flows of private capital worldwide. We have a long legacy advising these ambitious leaders in realizing their ambitions, faster. With private entities making up more than 90% of EY clients, our professionals appreciate the owner mindset and possess the know-how needed to think differently about delivering business results, practically and sustainably. ey.com/private