Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. : Declares Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/17/2018 | 03:01pm CEST

WARRENTON, Va., Aug. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBSS) announced today that its Board of Directors on August 16, 2018 declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share. This dividend was declared for shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 14, 2018 and will be payable on October 1, 2018. The $0.12 per share dividend represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis.

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. and its principal subsidiary, The Fauquier Bank, had combined assets of $651.5 million and total shareholders' equity of $57.7 million at June 30, 2018. The Fauquier Bank is an independent community bank offering a full range of financial services, including internet banking, mobile bank with mobile deposit, commercial, retail, insurance, wealth management, and financial planning services through eleven banking offices located in Fauquier and Prince William Counties in Virginia.

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" as defined by federal securities laws. These statements address issues that involve risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions made by management, and actual results could differ materially from the results contemplated by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could have a material adverse effect on the Company's operations and future prospects include, but are not limited to, changes in: interest rates, general economic conditions, legislative/regulatory climate, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios, demand for loan products, the value of the collateral securing loans in the portfolio, deposit flows, the level of net charge-offs on loans and the adequacy of the allowance for loan losses, competition, demand for financial services in the Company's market area, the Company's plans to increase market share, mergers, acquisitions and dispositions and tax and accounting principles, policies and guidelines. Readers should consider these risks and uncertainties in evaluating our forward-looking statements and should not place undue reliance on such statements. We undertake no obligation to update these statements following the date of this press release.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fauquier-bankshares-inc-declares-quarterly-dividend-300697786.html

SOURCE Fauquier Bankshares, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:49pDOLLAR GENERAL : Man charged with embezzlement
AQ
03:49pSEMAFO : Armed Incident in Bobo Area
GL
03:48pSAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES SJSC : Britain's 'Aramco' listing category attracts interest from a single firm
RE
03:47pFAUQUIER BANKSHARES, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:47pDEERE MPANY : out with Q3 results
AQ
03:46pBMW WELT AND &LDQUO;MISSION : Impossible – Fallout”
PU
03:46pAPTARGROUP : Aptar Joins the Amazon Packaging Support and Supplier Network (AP...
PU
03:46pVIDEO : Focus on Danube
PU
03:46pUSA TECHNOLOGIES : Admiral Beverage selects USA Technologies for cashless payments
AQ
03:45pGlobal Wafer-level Packaging (WLP) Market Outlook to 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
Latest news "Companies"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.