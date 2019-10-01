Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Interest Rates

News : Interest Rates
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Fears of U.S. slowdown weigh on stocks; bonds rally

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2019 | 04:13pm EDT
Traders work on the floor at the NYSE in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Weak economic data in the United States and Europe weighed on global stock benchmarks on Tuesday, sending investors into safe-haven assets.

European stocks fizzled after euro zone manufacturing data showed the sharpest contraction in almost seven years. U.S. stocks and the dollar dropped sharply on data showing manufacturing contracted to a 10-year low in September, adding to fears of a slowdown in the world's largest economy as a result of the trade war with China.

"The PMIs across the globe have continued to deteriorate and obviously we are in line with that deterioration. It's all due to the trade war," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 343.79 points, or 1.28%, to 26,573.04, the S&P 500 lost 36.49 points, or 1.23%, to 2,940.25 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 90.65 points, or 1.13%, to 7,908.69. Each index had posted modest gains in early morning trading.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe <.MIWD00000PUS> shed 0.83%.

A slowdown in U.S. economic growth at a time when Europe is seen as close to falling into a recession would remove one of the few bright spots among global markets.

"If we look at some of the data out of either Asia Pacific or the European zone, the U.S. economic data has certainly been the stand-out across the board," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities in New York.

U.S. stocks initially gained after White House trade adviser Peter Navarro dismissed reports on Monday that President Donald Trump's administration was considering delisting Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges as "fake news."

China and the United States are to resume trade talks next week in Washington.

"Whether it was a 'fake news' or not, it is becoming harder to know exactly what the U.S. administration will be doing," said Takashi Hiroki, chief strategist at Monex Securities.

Concerns over the economy helped send investors into the perceived safety of bonds. Benchmark 10-year notes <US10YT=RR> last rose 10/32 in price to yield 1.6404%, from 1.673% late on Monday.

British government bonds had sold off as Prime Minister Boris Johnson pitched new proposals for an amended Brexit agreement that would remove the contested insurance policy for the Irish border.

"We had reached extreme lows (for bond yields) in August, but now the central banks have delivered the easing markets were expecting, I think we needed this correction," said Pooja Kumra, a European rates strategist at TD Securities.

The World Trade Organization cut its forecast for growth in global trade this year by more than half on Tuesday and said further rounds of tariffs and retaliation, a slowing economy and a disorderly Brexit could squeeze it even more.

Oil prices slipped after the weak U.S. data was released, with U.S. crude down 0.5% to $58.90 a barrel and Brent down 0.9% to $53.56.

(Reporting by David Randall; Editing by Dan Grebler, Nick Zieminski and Tom Brown)

By David Randall
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.28% 26573.04 Delayed Quote.15.39%
NASDAQ 100 -0.84% 7684.142165 Delayed Quote.21.35%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.13% 7908.684593 Delayed Quote.19.66%
S&P 500 -1.23% 2940.25 Delayed Quote.18.74%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Interest Rates"
04:20pFears of U.S. slowdown weigh on stocks; bonds rally
RE
04:13pFears of U.S. slowdown weigh on stocks; bonds rally
RE
04:13pFears of U.S. slowdown weigh on stocks; bonds rally
RE
07:02aFED CAN KEEP RATES ON HOLD FOR NOW, RAISE THEM LATER : Evans
RE
04:59aGlobal stocks stalled in third quarter as bonds boom and dollar zooms
RE
04:37aStocks out of favour again as global funds prefer bonds in September - Reuters poll
RE
09/30Japan pension fund GPIF says to tweak bond classifications, allowing more foreign debt
RE
09/30Teekay Tankers daily rates for oil tankers jump 50% over U.S. sanctions
RE
09/30Snapback to higher bond yields? At least five years, strategists say
RE
09/30UK CAN TAKE ADVANTAGE OF LOW INTEREST RATES TO INVEST IN INFRASTRUCTURE : Javid
RE
Latest news "Interest Rates"

MOST READ NEWS

1POSTNL : POSTNL : One strong nationwide postal network for the Netherlands
2Major U.S. investors have billions at risk in Chinese stocks
3CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : CREDIT SUISSE : Chief Operating Officer Resigns Over Surveillance Scandal -- Update
4NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS : NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS : Announces Key Executive Promotions
5BIOTAGE AB : BIOTAGE : Erika Söderberg Johnson leaves Biotage

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group