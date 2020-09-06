Feature-Amid theft and accusations of sabotage, Haiti struggles to turn on the lights

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Rene Max Auguste says
demand for solar panels at his store in the Haitian capital,
Port au Prince, has soared over the past two years. The reason?
The state power utility's inability to guarantee electricity, he
says.
In a country where most survive on less than $3 per day,
customers in Auguste's shop typically opt for small systems that
enable them to charge their phone and perhaps a lamp.
"The situation is a failure of the state: a failure of the
elite for the past 30 years," says Auguste. "The situation is
going to stay as it is. Or it's going to get worse."
President Jovenel Moise took office three years ago
promising to bring around-the-clock power to the poorest nation
in the Americas. Instead, amid political turmoil and unrest, he
has presided over the worst power outages in more than a decade.
Generation at Haiti's hydroelectric and diesel and heavy
fuel oil-powered thermal plants was down to 94 MW in August,
less than half its installed capacity, according to state
electricity utility EDH, and less than one-fortieth of the
capacity of neighboring Dominican Republic, which has roughly
the same population of 11 million.
Only around one-third of Haitian households are connected to
the grid, most of them in towns, according to analyst estimates.
Those who are suffer frequent blackouts, living with power for
just a few hours per day.
Moise blames the blackouts largely on sabotage by unnamed
vested interests, whom he accuses of also fomenting
anti-government protests last year to prevent reform.
Critics say he is scapegoating others for the government's
mismanagement of the already dysfunctional sector.
The situation was exacerbated in July, after Moise appointed
Michel Presume, who is known for his privatization of various
Haitian industries, to overhaul EDH. That prompted a damaging
strike at the state utility.
Employees besieged its headquarters and refused to maintain
or fix broken machinery, leaving areas of Port-au-Prince without
lights for weeks on end.
There are some signs of change. Haiti's National Regulatory
Authority for Energy, ANARSE, has issued tenders for private
operators to take over regional grids and develop microgrids for
rural communities, with a focus on gas-powered and solar
projects.
Moise has also negotiated a $150 million deal with Taiwan
for an overhaul of the national grid, due to start this week,
Minister of Public Works Nader Joiseus told Reuters.
Two multimillion dollar deals to install 55.5MW of gas
electricity with General Electric and 130MW of solar
electricity with Turkey are also in the works, he said.
But the key challenge remains EDH, which until recently
monopolized generation and distribution. The company consumes
around $200 million a year in subsidies, equivalent to 10% of
government expenditure.
It loses an estimated 70% of power due to technical losses,
clients who do not pay, and people who connect illegally,
according to a study by Limestone Analytics.
"This company is practically bankrupt and cannot see to its
own basic needs, like the maintenance of its power stations,"
Presume told Reuters. He said he aims to raise revenues by
installing prepaid systems and increasing the number of clients.
"It needs to act like a commercial company and actually turn
a profit," he said.
CHARCOAL IRONS, CLOSED FACTORIES
With Haiti struggling to recover from the effects of a
devastating 2010 earthquake, the lack of power depresses living
standards and is one of the main obstacles to economic
development, Haitian economist Etzer Emile said.
Haiti needs to increase its generation eight-fold to meet
the needs of its population, ANARSE estimates.
"We use candles and a little kerosene lamp," said Midrenne
Lubin, 50, a cleaner who uses a charcoal iron to press her
clothes and waits until after dawn to leave for work. "Bandits
attack in the darkness."
Businesses, hospitals and wealthier households have
installed generators to become self-reliant. More than 70% of
power consumed in Haiti is produced by small-scale diesel-fueled
generators, according to an April IMF report.
But diesel can also be scarce. Two textile-exporting
factories were forced to shut down for around a week last month
due to diesel shortages, an industry source said.
Woodburning and charcoal remain Haiti's primary source of
energy, the IMF wrote.
That contributes to deforestation, aggravating Haiti's
vulnerability to the Caribbean's annual hurricane season by
heightening the chance of mudslides and flooding. At least 31
people were killed in Haiti by Tropical Storm Laura last month.
STATE TAKEOVER
EDH says the current decline in power supply is partly due
to the use of bad quality heavy fuel, which it says was imported
in April via the state agency Bureau de Monétisation des
Programmes d'Aide au Développement, or BMPAD, that damaged
multiple power plants.
BMPAD did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
Joiseus said an investigation was ongoing but the plants should
be able to treat the fuel.
A series of blackouts also occurred in April last year after
a dispute between U.S. energy trader Novum and the BMPAD over
overdue payments led to a shortage of fuel.
Then in November they occurred again after the state took
over power plants previously run by private power provider
Société Générale d’Énergie SA (Sogener). Authorities said the
takeover was due to Sogener overbilling and other issues.
Stanley Gaston, a Sogener lawyer, said Moise singled out the
company because its management is linked to the opposition.
The state takeover did not allow for an orderly handover of
skills, he said.
These altercations have likely dampened appetite for future
much-needed private investment, analysts say. ANARSE did not
reply to request for comment on whether it had receive any
acceptable bids for auctions that had an end-2019 deadline.
The temptation for the government will be to simply add more
generation capacity on credit to resolve the short-term problem,
with an eye on elections, warned Rene Jean-Jumeau, a former
Minister Delegate for Energy.
But if EDH does not truly reform, then those new plants will
also require extra subsidies and fall into disrepair, said
Jumeau, now director of the Haitian Energy Institute.
"I'm waiting to see if Presume can give the results no-one
else has been able to," he said.
