Feature - Reducing the COVID-19 threat: effective regulatory approaches

04/30/2020 | 09:19pm EDT

Feature - Reducing the COVID-19 threat: effective regulatory approaches

Feature - Reducing the COVID-19 threat: effective regulatory approaches

News announcement - Published 1 May, 2020

When the potential risk of COVID-19 emerged in Australia, NOPSEMA responded quickly with proactive measures to regulate the offshore energy industry.

NOPSEMA has prioritised regulatory activities to ensure specific, COVID-19 related health and safety needs of the offshore workforce are being met, while working with industry and government to help maintain the essential offshore oil and gas services.

Operators of offshore oil and gas facilities are required to have contingency plans in place for managing all infectious diseases and NOPSEMA has had a significant role in ensuring compliance with these plans to help protect and support the offshore workforce from new risks associated with COVID-19.

To read the full feature piece click here.

Disclaimer

NOPSEMA - National Offshore Petroleum Safety and Environmental Management Authority published this content on 01 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2020 01:18:04 UTC
