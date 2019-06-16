Features of Motorcycle Types: Which Suits You?

Before You Buy a Motorcycle, You Need To 'Try It On'



There are many different styles of bikes that potential buyers don't consider. Are you more of a Touring bike person or are you all about the Cruiser? Don't know what I'm even talking about? This is the perfect opportunity to get yourself educated on the different motorcycle types and which one(s) may be the best fit for you.

For any of you out there that are considering just winging it and buying a motorcycle for the heck of it, I must advise you: don't do it. Shopping for a motorcycle is much different than browsing a car lot.



There are pros and cons of motorcycles for sure, but it's all based on what your needs and desires. Whether you're looking for a best-beginner motorcycle or something a little heftier, the lists below should help. Let's roll through these, shall we?



What is the best motorcycle for you?

Sportbikes or Crotch Rocket Motorcycles: These are the 'fun' motorcycles. For the special few who seek the ultimate thrill and speed of riding. These bikes put a premium on power. These are unlike any of the other types of motorcycles, which also makes it the most dangerous. The body is designed with aerodynamics in mind which in turn requires the rider to lean forward while riding.

For more pros and cons of sportbikes, click here.







Behold: the 10-best sport bikes/crotch rockets according to Motorcycle.com. Note: these are from 2009 but they surely still hold up:

● Suzuki GSX-R 1000

● BMW F 800 ST

● Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14

● Kawasaki Ninja 650R

● Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14 Monster Energy

● Harley-Davidson VRSC V-Rod Muscle

● Buell Firebolt XB12R

● Kawasaki Ninja 250R

● Suzuki Hayabusa 1340

● Suzuki GSX-R 600

Cruiser Motorcycle:Cruisers refer to the style of American-made machines from the 1930s to the early 1960s. They're powered by a large, V-twin engine tuned to deliver bottom-end power and a large amount of torque. The most popular names include Harley-Davidson and Indian, but Kawasaki Vulcans and Yamaha Stars are also well-known models. As far as riding position is concerned, the feet are usually forward and hands up with the spine erect or leaning back.





According to HiConsumption, these are the top 10 cruisers:

● Honda Rebel 500

● Yamaha Bolt R-Spec

● Kawasaki Vulcan 900 Custom

● Honda Fury

● Suzuki Boulevard M109R B.O.S.S.

● Triumph Rocket III Roadster

● Harley-Davidson Softail Deluxe

● Indian Chief

● Ducati Xdiavel

● Moto Guzzi MGX-21

Touring Motorcycle: A touring motorcycle is designed simply for touring or riding long distances. Honestly, any motorcycle can be used for this purpose of riding, but popular manufacturers have developed particular models to address specific needs of riders. These motorcycles commonly have large windshields offering weather and wind protection, large fuel tanks for longer ranges, low-end horsepower, and relaxed, upright seating position. Touring bikes are further broken down into subcategories that include Full-Dress Tourers, Adventure Tourers, and Sport Tourers.









Curious what the best touring motorcycles are? RideApart offers its favorites:

● Honda Gold Wing Tour

● Indian Roadmaster

● KTM 1290 Super Duke GT

● Triumph Explorer XRT

● Harley-Davidson Road King

● Honda CTX1300

● Kawasaki Vulcan 1700 Voyager

● BMW F 800 GT

● Suzuki V-Strom 650

● Ural CT

Standard Motorcycle: These motorcycles are also known as 'naked' motorcycles. They are defined as combining an upright riding position, handlebar and footpegs positioned for comfort. They usually do not come outfitted with fairings or windscreens. If they do come with them, they are generally small. These motorcycles are versatile and are perfect for street riding, and riders are in a more upright position.

Read more about standard motorcycles here.





RideNow shares with us their top picks for Standard bikes in 2016:

● Yamaha FZ-07

● Yamaha FZ-09

● Suzuki GSX-S750

● Honda CTX700

● Yamaha FZ6R

● Triumph Street Triple

● Yamaha FZ-1

● Honda CB300

● Yamaha XSR900

● Triumph Bonneville

Dual-Sport Motorcycles: These are simply defined as street-legal motorcycles that can be used on and off-road. Other terms that are used to label these bikes include 'all-road on/off road dual-purpose.' These bikes are equipped with street-legal equipment such as lights, speedometer, mirrors, horn, license plate mounting, and muffler.

Read more about the features of a dual sport motorcycle here.



Here are the Top-10 dual-sport motorcycles chosen by Motorcycle.com:

● Beta RR-S Line

● Honda CRF450L

● Husqvarna FE Line

● Husqvarna 701 Enduro

● Kawasaki KLX250

● KTM EXC-F Line

● KTM 690 Enduro

● Suzuki DR-Z 400 S

● Yamaha WR250R

● Zero FX

