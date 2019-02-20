Featurespace : launches international behavioural analytics fraud technology into Singapore

Featurespace, a leading international provider of Adaptive
Behavioural Analytics for fraud detection and risk management, has
launched its ground-breaking anti-fraud technology into the Singapore
market.
Its technological platform – which uses machine learning to detect
anomalies in individual behaviour for fraud and risk management – was
first developed by world-leading computer scientists in the laboratories
of Cambridge University. With the rise of more sophisticated fraud
schemes, Featurespace uses its decades of experience to get out ahead
and outsmart the criminals.
Martina King, Featurespace CEO, commented: “Featurespace is
the world leader in Adaptive Behavioural Analytics technology,
which helps financial institutions stop fraud faster. Millions of
Singapore’s citizens have been victim of many large-scale fraud attacks
in the recent past – by implementing machine learning technology, we can
help banks and credit card providers outsmart the criminals and build a
safer banking infrastructure.
“Our financial services customer base is growing fast, and we are now
are working with 17 banks across continental Europe, the UK, US and
Latin America. Our technology is also being embedded by payment
processors and merchant acquirers who use our real-time fraud prevention
technology in their anti-fraud solutions.
"Singapore’s banking community has made it clear to us that it
believes that the smart use of data is paramount in combatting and
mitigating fraud. We look forward to sharing our proven capabilities and
deep knowledge with the financial institutions of Singapore.”
Singapore currently has one of the highest rates of card fraud in the
world. To combat this, in 2017 Singapore’s financial industry came
together to commit to data analytics as a means of fighting financial
crime.
In 2017, a report released by the Anti-Money Laundering and Countering
the Financing of Terrorism Industry Partnership (ACIP), which is made up
of Singapore's banks, financial regulator and police, found that lenders
are looking at using data analytics to detect suspicious transactions,
because current systems mistakenly identify fraud, resulting in declined
transactions. Further, DBS Group Holdings, one of Singapore's three
major banks, reported in 2018 that the current situation yields a false
positive in nine out of 10 cases.1
Featurespace’s real-time ARIC™ platform uses Adaptive Behavioural
Analytics to self-learn and continuously responding to new customer
data. By understanding the behaviour of each individual banking and
credit card customer, ARIC identifies new and known attacks, and blocks
fraud at the moment it occurs while accepting more genuine business. As
such, ARIC reduces false positives, by 70%, increasing revenue and
reducing customer friction.
Earlier this year, Featurespace raised US$32.3 million from a funding
round to support its international expansion and continued development
of the company’s software capabilities.
Headquartered in the U.K. and U.S. and with offices in Cambridge, London
and Atlanta, Featurespace™ is the world-leader in fraud prevention and
creator of the ARIC™ platform, a real-time AI machine learning software
that risk scores transactions and other events in more than 180
countries.
Featurespace was created out of Cambridge University’s Engineering
Department, co-founded by world-renowned experts in applied statistics,
the late Professor Bill Fitzgerald and Dave Excell, Featurespace CTO.
The ARIC platform combines adaptive behavioral analytics and anomaly
detection to automatically identify risk and catch new attacks as they
happen. The increased accuracy of understanding behavior strikes the
balance between improving fraud detection and operational efficiencies,
while also reducing the number of genuine transactions that would be
incorrectly declined due to traditional rules by as much as 70 percent. www.featurespace.com
