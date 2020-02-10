Log in
Feb 10, 2020 Gov. Kemp: 2019 Another Record Year for Georgia Exports

02/10/2020

Atlanta, February 10, 2020 -Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that Georgia has set another record, this time in exports and global trade, as the state's diverse industry base and global connectivity continue to drive competitiveness. In 2019, the State of Georgia tallied $41.2 billion in exports and $143.3 billion in overall international trade.

Georgia again surpassed the previous record-setting year in 2018, with a 2.87% increase in total trade and 1.5% increase in exports, even as overall U.S. exports contracted slightly. Georgia's total trade value has nearly doubled in the past 10 years, making the state the epicenter of global trade in the Southeast.

'This exciting news for Georgia exports affirms what we know to be true: you can truly make anything and send it anywhere in the world from right here in Georgia,' said Governor Kemp. 'Our state's top-notch logistics network and services are customized across all industry sectors and regions, and hardworking Georgians continue to create products in demand across the globe.'

Georgia businesses exported goods to 214 unique countries and territories in 2019, and the state ranks 12th among exporting states. The top five customers for Georgia products remained Canada, Mexico, Germany, China, and Singapore.

Ten percent of Georgia's exports - more than $4.2 billion - came from Georgia's agriculture industry. Poultry, cotton, and peanuts remain top sellers.

With more than 6,600 manufacturing firms in Georgia employing more than 400,000 Georgians, manufactured goods make up 90% of Georgia goods exports.

Georgia also saw an increase of 20% in exports to Germany, where Governor Kemp recently returned from an economic development mission. In January, the State of Georgia opened an expanded European office focused on growing investment and trade opportunities with the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD).

Exports to Germany were bolstered by growth in medical-related products and civilian aircraft. Aerospace exports from Georgia generated a record-breaking $10.8 billion, which is an 18% increase over 2018. More than 800 aerospace companies call Georgia home.

Also of note, exports from the life sciences sector saw an increase of 8%, and Georgia's automotive industry generated $3.2 billion. Georgia is home to nearly 2,000 life sciences sector industries and more than 300 automotive facilities statewide.

'In any given year, the Georgia Department of Economic Development's International Trade Division works with more than 2,000 companies across the state to ensure their products reach the right markets for success,' said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. 'Our network of 12 international offices are boots on the ground to help connect our small and large businesses with international customers, and I'm extremely proud that the hard work of our dedicated employees continues to make a difference for our state.'

Georgia maintains representation in 12 strategic markets, including Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Europe, Israel, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Peru, and the United Kingdom. These representatives play a critical role in facilitating international connections that generate economic success. Approximately two-thirds of Georgia trade involves markets where the state has representation.

'The majority of the Georgia companies our International Trade Division works with each day are small businesses, and our services are geared to assist them in entering new international markets,' said GDEcD Deputy Commissioner for International Trade Mary Waters. 'This report is a great snapshot of thousands of success stories and demonstrates how our services can help more companies achieve their goals.'

To read the full 2019 international trade summary, click HERE.

Georgia Department of Economic Development published this content on 10 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2020 20:37:02 UTC
