Feb. 25, 2020: Flexibility Framework – Sub-hourly settlement engagement sessions

02/23/2020 | 07:54pm EST

The AESO is launching its engagement to examine the merits of moving to sub-hourly settlement for the energy market. During previous stakeholder consultations, it was identified that to manage the evolving generation mix, more flexibility in the fleet may be required. This led to further exploration of the issue which identified that sub-hourly settlements had the potential to incentivize flexibility and improve price fidelity for the Alberta market.

Efficient operation of the market relies upon access to accurate prices that reflect the marginal costs of generating and benefits of using electricity. The more closely prices reflect the physical condition of the market, the more efficient the price signals. The mismatch between dispatch and consumption and settlement intervals may result in a poor quality price signal, and potentially incentivizes adverse dispatch response.

The AESO's engagement on sub-hourly settlement will explore the following topics:

  • Considerations with integrating sub-hourly settlement intervals in Alberta;
  • The extent to which sub-hourly settlement versus hourly settlement incents flexibility and improves price fidelity; and
  • The benefits and costs of moving to a shorter interval, and determine key implementation considerations.

The AESO anticipates hosting 3-4 engagement sessions from February to May 2020 to examine this topic and for stakeholder to provide advice to the AESO in forming a recommendation. The details for the first session are as follows:

Date: Feb. 25, 2020
Time: 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Venue: Metropolitan - Royal Theatre

To RSVP for the session, please email stakeholder.relations@aeso.ca with the names and contact information of the representatives who will attend by Feb. 21, 2020. To join the session via webinar, please click here to register.

An agenda will be provided to registered parties closer to the session.

To view the 2020 Plan for Market-Related Initiatives Schedule, click here.

Disclaimer

AESO - Alberta Electric System Operator published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 00:53:04 UTC
