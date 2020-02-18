Log in
February 18, 2020 - Michael Anthony Lee-Chin v. Dominican Republic (ICSID Case No. UNCT/18/3) Procedural Order No. 3 (February 11, 2020)

02/18/2020 | 02:49pm EST
  • Subject of Dispute:
    Waste management services
  • Economic Sector:
    Other Industry
  • Instrument(s) Invoked: i
    CARICOM - Dominican Republic Free Trade Agreement - 2002
  • Applicable Rules:
    UNCITRAL
  • Seat of Arbitration:
    Washington D.C., U.S.A.
    • Claimant(s)/Nationality(ies): i
      Michael Anthony Lee-Chin (Jamaican)
    • Respondent(s):
      Dominican Republic (Dominican)
    • Date of Notification:
      April 6, 2018
    • Date of Constitution of Tribunal:
      August 7, 2018
      • Composition of Tribunal
      • President:
        Diego P. FERNÁNDEZ ARROYO (Argentine, Spanish) - Appointed by Co-Arbitrators
      • Arbitrators:
        Christian LEATHLEY (British) - Appointed by the Claimant(s)
        Marcelo G. KOHEN (Argentine) - Appointed by the Respondent(s)
      • Party Representatives

      • Claimant(s):

        Hogan Lovells US, Miami, FL, U.S.A.

        Respondent(s):

        Ministerio de Industria, Comercio y Pymes, Santo Domingo, República Dominicana
        Ministerio de Medio Ambiente y Recursos Naturales, Santo Domingo, República Dominicana
        Curtis Mallet-Prevost, Colt & Mosle, Washington, D.C., U.S.A.

      • Language(s) of Proceeding:
        English,Spanish
      • Status of Proceeding:
        Pending
      • Latest Development:
        February 11, 2020 - The Tribunal issues Procedural Order No. 3 concerning the organization of the hearing.

Disclaimer

ICSID - International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 19:48:02 UTC
