February 18, 2020 - Michael Anthony Lee-Chin v. Dominican Republic (ICSID Case No. UNCT/18/3) Procedural Order No. 3 (February 11, 2020)
Claimant(s)/Nationality(ies):
Michael Anthony Lee-Chin (Jamaican)
Respondent(s):
Dominican Republic (Dominican)
Date of Notification:
April 6, 2018
Date of Constitution of Tribunal:
August 7, 2018
- Composition of Tribunal
President:
Arbitrators:
Christian LEATHLEY (British) - Appointed by the Claimant(s)Marcelo G. KOHEN
(Argentine) - Appointed by the Respondent(s)
-
Party Representatives
Claimant(s):
Hogan Lovells US, Miami, FL, U.S.A.
Respondent(s):
Ministerio de Industria, Comercio y Pymes, Santo Domingo, República Dominicana
Ministerio de Medio Ambiente y Recursos Naturales, Santo Domingo, República Dominicana
Curtis Mallet-Prevost, Colt & Mosle, Washington, D.C., U.S.A.
Language(s) of Proceeding:
English,Spanish
Status of Proceeding:
Pending
Latest Development:
February 11, 2020 - The Tribunal issues Procedural Order No. 3 concerning the organization of the hearing.
