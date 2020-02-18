|
February 18, 2020 - Omega Engineering LLC and Oscar Rivera v. Republic of Panama (ICSID Case No. ARB/16/42) United States of America Third Non-Disputing Party Submission (February 3, 2020)
Subject of Dispute:
Infrastructure construction projects
Economic Sector:
Construction
Instrument(s) Invoked: i
BIT United States of America - Panama 1982-2007 US Panama Trade Promotion Agreement (TPA)
Applicable Rules:
ICSID Convention - Arbitration Rules
(a)Original Proceeding
Claimant(s)/Nationality(ies): i
Mr. Oscar Rivera (U.S.), Omega Engineering LLC (U.S.)
Respondent(s):
Republic of Panama (Panamanian)
Date Registered:
December 30, 2016
Date of Constitution of Tribunal:
May 1, 2017
Party Representatives
Claimant(s):
Jones Day, Miami, FL, U.S.A., London, U.K., and Washington, D.C., U.S.A.
Shook Hardy & Bacon, Miami, FL, U.S.A.
Respondent(s):
Shearman & Sterling, New York, NY, and Washington, D.C., U.S.A.
Language(s) of Proceeding:
English
Status of Proceeding:
Pending
Latest Development:
February 14, 2020 - The Tribunal decides on Respondent's request for the exclusion of evidence.
