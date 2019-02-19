February 19, 2019: Two River Community Bank Pledges $25,000 in Matching Funds to Monmouth Day Care Center

Tinton Falls, NJ (February 19, 2019) - Two River Bancorp (Nasdaq: TRCB) (the "Company"), the parent company of Two River Community Bank ("the Bank"), has announced that in recognition of Monmouth Day Care Center's fiftieth anniversary, the Bank has pledged to match every dollar donated to Monmouth Day Care Center up to $25,000 in 2019. Monmouth Day Care Center is a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving families seeking quality childcare, without regard to race, religion, ethnicity or economic status.

"As a longtime partner of Monmouth Day Care Center, we have seen the multi-generational impact of the Center's services for families in need," stated William D. Moss, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Two River Community Bank. "As a former Monmouth Day Care Center Board Member, I have personally seen that the availability of affordable child care from an accredited organization dedicated to the 'whole child philosophy' helps develop healthy and prepared young minds, allows parents to pursue educational and career goals, and ultimately fights the cycle of poverty. We are proud to support such a meaningful cause and encourage members of our community who are able to participate to maximize our donation match."

Located at 9 Drs. James Parker Boulevard in Red Bank, New Jersey, Monmouth Day Care Center serves children from two months to five years in age who come from families with diverse socioeconomic backgrounds. The Center is licensed by the State of New Jersey, and it is accredited by the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC) and Grow NJ Kids star-rated. Breakfasts, lunches and snacks are provided for students. Tuition assistance contracts are maintained with the New Jersey Department of Human Services. Tuition based on a sliding fee scale is available to families who do not qualify for government support.

"On behalf of our dedicated staff and the entire Monmouth Day Care Center family, we thank Two River Community Bank for their generous commitment. We value our long-time relationship with Bill Moss and the Bank. We look forward to matching the Bank's $25,000 challenge by the end of the year," said Heidi Zaentz, Executive Director of Monmouth Day Care Center.

To learn more about Monmouth Day Care Center, including how to donate or get involved, visit www.monmouthdaycarecenter1969.org/.

About the Company

Two River Bancorp is the holding company for Two River Community Bank, which is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey. Two River Community Bank operates 13 branches along with two loan production offices throughout Monmouth, Union, and Ocean Counties, New Jersey. More information about Two River Community Bank and Two River Bancorp is available at www.tworiver.bank.